CHAMPAIGN — For college football, the next three to six months will be, well, interesting.
The coronavirus pandemic presents a tremendous challenge for administrators, coaches, staff members and players.
Lovie Smith has surrounded himself with capable people. To me, none more important than Lou Hernandez.
In his second stint as Illinois football’s strength coach, Hernandez provides a steady, enthusiastic hand.
He first came to Illinois in 2005 and helped Ron Zook’s team to the 2008 Rose Bowl. And bowl victories in 2010-11.
After Zook’s staff got fired in 2011 (in hindsight, a giant mistake), Hernandez started a long run at North Carolina.
He returned to Illinois before the 2019 season and the team ended a five-year bowlless streak. Coincidence? I don’t think so.
Illinois seemed on track for an even better 2020.
With a favorable schedule and a flock of returning starters, everything appeared set for the first winning season since 2011.
Then, COVID-19 hit. The program came to a halt. Players went home. Coaches were told to stay away from the office.
Later, plans were put in place for the safe return of football to the Illinois campus. Of course, the medical experts have the critical say about how it will work.
It is Hernandez’s job to help put it into practice.
“This whole deal has made us adapt to things,” Hernandez said. “It’s not going to be an ideal summer. But it’s going to be some kind of summer.”
The first wave of players returned for testing last week and began lifting on Monday.
The second wave of players will report to campus in July.
“We’re going to do everything we can to get ready to go in the amount of time we’ve got,” Hernandez said.
At first glance, Hernandez said most of the players returned in good shape. But ...
“We’ve got a few we’re going to have to do some extra work with,” he said.
The NCAA football oversight committee is making it easier. It is adding preparation time later in the summer, giving schools an extra two weeks. Many schools, including Illinois, weren’t able to hold spring workouts.
Hernandez is all for the bonus time.
“We’re excited about anything we can do,” Hernandez said.
Being away from the players for a long stretch of the spring and summer has been “different” for Hernandez. He is used to having a sense of the pulse of the team. The strength staff spends more time with the players than the other coaches.
“I have not experienced this in getting close to 30 years,” Hernandez said. “It really does make you appreciate what we do and the time we put in it and how fortunate we are to have that kind of bond with our players.”
Change of venue
This is the first full preseason for the Illini at the Smith Center. The new facility is the third Hernadez has worked in at Illinois.
When he first arrived with Zook, the team worked out in the basement weight room at Memorial Stadium.
“That built a lot of character and took us to one of the best seasons that I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “That has to do with a lot of guts and effort and attitude and team unity.”
The football team moved into a newer weight room in 2009 at Memorial Stadium.
“We had some pretty good success there too, with two bowls and back to back bowl wins,” Hernandez said. “Then we stepped into this one and I think we’re off to a really good start.”
Big job
Getting college football back on the field isn’t as simple as saying, “Let’s go.” It involves multiple stakeholders, each with a necessary role.
“What’s been really welcoming is the amount of support we are getting from everyone,” Hernandez said.
With limits for the number of people in the workout area at one time, Hernadez feared the sessions might need to go from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Jim Zielinski, the Illinois athletic department’s longtime director of strength and conditioning, stepped up in a big way.
“He has been incredible during this whole process,” Hernandez said.
Zielinski is in charge of workouts for all sports. He has opened up his facility for the football team.
“That gesture, that kind kindness, shows this entire department is all on the same page,” Hernandez said. “I can’t thank Coach Z enough for that opportunity to be able to do what we to do to get our summer started.
“We have definitely felt that from everybody in the department.”
The primary goal for Hernandez is to have the team ready for the Sept. 4 opener against Illinois State and the remaining games after that.
“We want our guys to stay safe, including my staff,” Hernandez said. “Everything we have in place for how we’re going to operate daily is completely different than what we’ve done (in the past).”
Players don’t have to wear masks in the weight room, but must follow social distancing rules. Hernandez and the other strength coaches wear masks in the weight room.
Proud papa
Of course, Hernandez wanted to be at work during the spring and summer. But COVID-19 forced him to stay at home.
It meant for quality time for Hernandez with his wife, Kristin, and daughters Romy Ella and Katirena Rose.
“It has been an absolute blessing,” Hernandez said. “Fortunately, the family has been healthy through this.”
Hernandez taught his daughters how to ride a bike. He made breakfast in the morning and was part of their day.
“I don’t know if I’d trade that for anything else right now,” he said. “In this profession, there is no time.”
“I absolutely loved every second of it.”
Hernandez got pretty good at taking out the trash and mowing the lawn. He helped with laundry and dishes, too.
Oh, well, duty calls. There’s a football team that needs prep work and Hernandez is just the guy to do it.