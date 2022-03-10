Asmussen | High school basketball fans, let me show you around town
Welcome back to town, state tournament-goers.
Champaign-Urbana missed you so much.
Have you really been gone since 1995? Wow, seems like only yesterday.
Now, the event is back where it belongs after its two-decade-plus stay in Peoria. Champaign can again look forward to the best high school boys’ basketball teams coming to town every March. The big change is it happens over a single weekend instead of two. That’s cool.
Of course, when the tournament was last in C-U, only two classes were around before it got hulked up to four in 2008.
With the Thursday to Saturday schedule, you are going to have some spare time to fill. I’ve been here 33 years and have a decent grasp of what’s going on in the community.
Here are some of the highlights:
State Farm CenterIn 1995, it was known as the Assembly Hall. The location is the same, the giant spaceship sitting at First and Kirby. From 2014-16, the building underwent a $169.5 million renovation that basically turned it into a new arena. Premium seating was added along with improved concessions and restrooms. Don’t miss the team Hall of Fame. Money well spent.
Memorial Stadium/Smith Center
The football facilities were fixed up, too. Suites and club levels were added along with a new student section on the north end. Near the stadium, the football team trains at the Smith Center. Swing by if you get the chance.
Statues aplenty
In 2009, George Lundeen’s bronze Red Grange statue went up on the west side of Memorial Stadium. The Dick Butkus statue near the Smith Center went up in 2019. They are both worth a look and great places to pose for pictures. You wouldn’t have had that camera phone back in 1995.
Bret Bielema
One more on football: There’s a new coach. Bielema took over before the 2021 season for Lovie Smith. Bielema played at Iowa and coached Wisconsin, so he knows the Big Ten well. Actually, he’s the seventh guy in charge since you were last here. My guess is he stays for at least a decade.
Need a slice?
Don’t go to the old Green Street location for Papa Del’s. It isn’t there anymore. The home of our community’s favorite pizza is now in the former Coca-Cola bottling plant at 1201 S. Neil Street. It’s going to be buzzing this weekend, but there is all sorts of room.
A tasty treat
After the pizza, you might be in the mood for some frozen custard. We’ve got you covered. Jarling’s Custard Cup remains at its 309 W. Kirby Ave. location. It looked like it was a goner in 2016, but a new ownership group that included former Illini coaches Bruce Weber and Ron Turner and football players Kurt Kittner and Tony Pashos saved the day/snowstorms.
Soup for you
One of the first restaurants I went to when I moved to C-U in 1989 was Urbana’s Courier Cafe. It was the former home of the Urbana Courier, which appealed to my newspaper bias. Plus, the Courier has the best chicken noodle soup I have ever tasted in my life. Get a bowl, not a cup. And thank me later. I could eat it every day. The business is at 111 N. Race Street.
What’s with the tall buildings?
For a community that numbers 130,000, C-U sure looks a lot bigger. A string of taller structures have gone up on campus and beyond, giving C-U a more cosmopolitan feel.
It’s the people
Buildings and businesses don’t make a place. The folks in those buildings and businesses do. C-U is now my home. Many nice communities exist in the Big Ten, but for my money, C-U tops them all. And it’s because locals and visitors alike are treated with kindness and respect. Unless you are a basketball official or Bruce Pearl. Sorry, but that dude will never be welcomed here.
Living legend
When you pick up your Sunday News-Gazette (and you should), there will be a familiar face in the sports section. Loren Tate was a bit younger when the state tournament was last here in 1995. He has aged gracefully and knows more about Illinois sports than anyone else. He turned 90 in November and is still writing and making frequent radio appearances on WDWS.
