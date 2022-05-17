Asmussen | High school bass team takes the bait
TOLONO — They can go ahead and put the “Gone Fishin’” sign up at Unity High School on Friday and Saturday. That’s when Haidyn Hendricks and Nathan Montgomery hope to reel in a big one ... and the trophy that goes with it.
The Unity junior (Hendricks) and senior (Montgomery) will represent the Rockets at the Illinois High School Association bass fishing tournament scheduled for Carlyle Lake. The championship venue is located 130 miles south and west of Tolono.
The team of Hendricks and Montgomery earned their trip to state with a second-place finish May 5 at the Clinton Lake sectional. They were just behind one of the teams from Maroa-Forsyth. The top three teams qualify for state, with the third spot at Clinton Lake going to a second squad from Maroa-Forsyth.
Area teams Heritage and Ridgeview also earned state berths.
Unity’s second team of Brennan Harris and Braden Clark took seventh.
The bass fishing tournament became an IHSA-sponsored event for the first time during the 2008-‘09 school year. The Rockets have qualified six times, most recently in 2018. Unity has never won a team trophy at the event. The top three teams take home the hardware. There is also a medal for the team that catches the largest fish.
“It would be great to put a trophy in the trophy case for bass fishing,” said Unity coach Gary Montgomery, who is Nathan’s grandfather.
It’s a heated competition, with 75 teams competing. Each of the boats will have two students, meaning 150 fishing.
Competing teams weren’t allowed at the lake from Monday to Wednesday.
On Thursday, the teams report to the site to get safety checks on their boats. That is also when the competitors and their coaches are allowed to scout the lake for potential spots.
Longtime fisherman Gary Montgomery hasn’t spent much time at Carlyle Lake over the years. Fishing there can be challenging.
“It’s very shallow, very wide and, when the wind blows, very treacherous,” he said.
Fishing starts at 7 a.m. Friday and goes until 3 p.m. Same schedule Saturday.
Except for spots marked as off-limits by the Department of Natural Resources, the rest of the 25,000 acres are available to the competitors.
Gaining momentum
In the first year of the state meet series, 199 schools competed. Now, there are 320.
“I definitely think it was progressing in the right direction prior to COVID,” Unity athletic director Scott Hamilton said.
Bass fishing appeals to athletes in other sports.
“It catches a lot of kids,” Hamilton said. Hendricks is also a football player at Unity. He will be a starting linebacker for the Rockets during the 2022 season.
Colleges are starting to join in the fun. Gary Montgomery said schools are giving out fishing scholarships. Can NIL money be far behind?
Fishing is like golf: a sport for all ages.
“That’s what’s special about it,” Gary Montgomery said.
Unity administrators like the idea of a sport that doesn’t require a certain size or strength.
“Their skill sets are good coordination,” Gary Montgomery said. “And the skill to cast. You’ve got to keep the lure in the water instead of up in a tree.”
Just like golf?
“Exactly,” he said.
There were seven participants with the Unity team this season. The recognition from the sectional performance could mean more joining in the future.
Gary Montgomery said his athletes have “great determination and stick-to-itiveness.”
“You’re fishing eight hours, and you don’t quit. The day of the sectional, it was raining and blowing and miserable. They never gave up.”
Patience is important.
“The last 10 minutes are just as important as the first 10 minutes,” Gary Montgomery said. “You have to stay sharp during the whole tournament.”
Montgomery, 75 in June, was a longtime civil engineering technician with the Illinois Department of Transportation before going to work for Champaign Asphalt Company.
After 45 years of working, he retired.
He goes fishing when he can. Nathan has been fishing with him since age 10. Nathan’s parents are Jonathan and Callie, who live between Pesotum and Tolono.
Gary Montgomery is part of Champaign County Bassmasters, who fish at Springfield Lake, Clinton Lake and Lake Sara.
Dos and don’ts
About the rules for the state meet: The only bait used is artificial. No live bait.
“All these plastic baits they are using, they are trying to use all these scents,” Gary Montgomery said. “They are almost like live bait.”
At the state meet, Gary Montgomery will drive the boat. He can give his team advice but is not allowed to help physically.
Watching others fish might not sound like much fun. Gary Montgomery loves it.
“Eight hours goes by so fast,” Gary Montgomery said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.