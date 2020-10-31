CHAMPAIGN — On Saturday against Purdue, Illinois opened its fifth home season with Lovie Smith in charge. It was a perfect sun-kissed morning/afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Even if the football didn’t match the picturesque weather, here’s 20 items that caught my eye before, during and after the Illini’s disappointing 31-24 loss to the Boilermakers:
➜ 1. Two games into the season and COVID-19 hit Illinois. Hard. Going into the season, I would have told you the player the Illini most needed to stay healthy was quarterback Brandon Peters. Now, the Michigan transfer is out for 21 days and Illinois is going to have to go with quarterbacks who have never won against Big Ten competition.
➜ 2. The piped-in noise was fine. The fan cutouts were a nice touch. But it did not feel like a gameday. Other than the actual game. It felt much more like a spring scrimmage when the coaches are trying to mimic the real thing. A distinct lack of energy was present except ...
➜ 3. When Coran Taylor entered the game. The former News-Gazette All-State quarterback from Peoria added a dash of life to the offense. He had some good moments early. And some rough ones. Two fumbles and two interceptions before the end of the third quarter. Taylor finished strong and put the team in position to tie late but came up short. He will learn from his mistakes.
➜ 4. When Taylor was being recruited by Illinois, Peoria coach Tim Thornton told me he thought his quarterback had the skills to play in the Big Ten. It will be interesting to see him with a full week to prepare. I wasn’t at practice, but I have to think most of the reps went to Peters, Isaiah Williams and backup Matt Robinson, who started before leaving early and not returning because of an ankle injury.
➜ 5. Next up for the Illinois is Minnesota, which is a disappointing 0-2. The News-Gazette’s AP Top 25 voter (sheepish wave from yours truly) had the Gophers in his Top 10 earlier this season. Oopsy. The offense is productive, but the Minnesota defense is a mess. I should have figured that would be the case because of the heavy losses of key players.
➜ 6. So, the Gophers come to Champaign-Urbana either mopey or ultra fired-up. Given the personality of hyper-coach P,J. Fleck, my guess would be the latter. Tanner Morgan, Rashod Bateman and Mohamed Ibrahim provide plenty of challenges for Lovie Smith’s defense.
➜ 7. Time to point out the difference between a positive COVID-19 test in the Big Ten and the rest of college football. With an emphasis on safety, the Big Ten mandates a player sit for 21 days. In the ACC, it is 10 days. It’s unfortunate the conferences aren’t on the same page when it comes to dealing with the pandemic. Big-time college football desperately needs a commissioner or commission to make sure everyone follows the same rules.
➜ 8. In his time at Illinois, Smith has made it clear to the media that he doesn’t like talking about injuries. But COVID-19 isn’t an injury. It’s an illness. When the team is missing a dozen players because of either positive tests or contact tracing, it will be THE topic. Smith was asked about staff members after Saturday’s game. He wouldn’t go there. “That’s all I’m going to talk about,” Smith said. “I think we’ve given you enough with that. It kind of hit us late in the week and that’s where we are.” COVID-19 questions are part of the new normal and will be for the rest of the season. Reporters are not doing their jobs if they don’t ask.
➜ 9. I thought Steve Weatherford was the best Illinois punter I had ever seen. And I was right ... until Blake Hayes came along. The Australian continues to impress with his booming leg and accuracy. It is as if he passes the ball with his foot. Amazing. If you are Illinois, you probably don’t want to see him on the field too often because it means the offense just failed. Which means it’s good Hayes only punted twice Saturday.
➜ 10. Not even 20 minutes into the game, Illinois had two personal foul penalties that shouldn’t happen. The first was a blind-side block call against Casey Washington that thwarted a drive. The second was a roughing the passer call against Owen Carney that set up Purdue’s 45-yard touchdown pass to Milton Wright. Illinois was penalized seven times for 75 yards. They all hurt.
➜ 11. Actually, Purdue was even worse when it came to flags. Jeff Brohm’s team was penalized 11 times for 103 yards. You’d think with the head coach back on the sidelines that stuff wouldn’t happen.
➜ 12. Good news, Illinois tight end fans: Daniel Barker led the team with five receptions Saturday. And Daniel Imatorbhebhe had two catches, including 28-yarder for a touchdown. And Georgia transfer Luke Ford caught his first pass as an Illini, for 4 yards.
➜ 13. Purdue is 2-0 despite not having Brohm for the opener or star receiver Rondale Moore for either game. It looks like next week’s game against Wisconsin won’t be played because of COVID-19 trouble for the Badgers. The Boilermakers don’t have Ohio State or Michigan or Penn State on the schedule. The toughest game left is against Indiana. Time to write something nuts: Purdue has a good shot to win the Big Ten West. Of course, they need to cut down on the yellow laundry.
➜ 14. A week ago, it looked like there was no chance Jake Hansen would play against Purdue after suffering an apparent head injury at Wisconsin. But there he was in the second quarter forcing another fumble. He is chasing Illinois’ career leader for FFs: Hall of Famer Simeon Rice had 13. Hansen is up to nine. He led the team Saturday with 14 tackles. What I wrote about Peters’ value to the offense, that goes for Hansen on defense.
➜ 15. Big-time moment for Mike Epstein late in the first half. After returning from a torn ACL suffered in the 2019 opener, he got back in the end zone. His parents and sister got to see it live. Epstein finished with 63 yards on 13 carries.
➜ 16 The Illini have found a nice combination at tailback, with Chase Brown leading the team with 73 yards on 11 carries. It looks like Brown and Epstein will get the bulk of the carries going forward.
➜ 17. Great to see Danville’s Caleb Griffin hit a field goal late in the first half. While the Illini missed James McCourt, they are in good shape at the position thanks to the former Viking. Remember, he was locked in a training camp battle with McCourt going into the 2019 season and the decision seemed to be close.
➜ 18. Not to brag (look how long I waited to bring it up), but I nailed the exact score in Friday’s column. That will probably never happen again. Goes to show that even a blind squirrel can find an acorn. No offense to the visual-challenged varmints.
➜ 19. The Big Ten has a bunch of fantastic receivers. Along with the rest of the rest of the country. But I doubt we will see one better than Purdue’s David Bell. The sophomore had nine catches for 122 yards and a score. It seemed like he could get open Saturday whenever the Boilermakers needed a big play.
➜ 20. Going into the game, I had no expectation of talking to Jer’Zhan Newton, who entered far down the depth chart. But there the freshman defensive lineman was on Zoom after the game. He finished with two tackles and forced a fumble late in the game. “I didn’t know I got the ball out,” the Floridian said. “I was just trying to get the tackle to save the touchdown. It was a great feeling.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.