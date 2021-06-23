URBANA — A month after its season ended in the NCAA tournament, the Illinois men’s tennis team is getting the band back together.
Well, most of it.
Five current and former Illini, including recent grad Zeke Clark, are playing in this week’s Fighting Illini Open at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. Singles matches start at 10 a.m. Wednesday and the tournament ends Sunday.
“(Wednesday) is an all-Illini lineup,” Illinois men’s tennis coach Brad Dancer said.
Besides Clark, the field includes upcoming fifth-year senior Alex Brown, graduate transfer Olivier Stuart (via Mercer), senior Kweisi Kenyatte and junior Siphosothando Montsi.
On Tuesday, the final round of qualifying and the first round of doubles were played.
“We talked with this group that it’s an opportunity to keep building toward next year,” Dancer said.
Over the years, Illinois men’s tennis has sent its share of players to the next level. Like the Illinois men’s golf program, churning out pros is one of the goals.
“We’ve got some great players on our team,” Dancer said. “I’m looking forward to them having a phenomenal season, and we keep doing what we can to kick-start those careers. At a certain point, they have to take it on themselves.”
The event is similar to the Challenger Tour that been hosted by Illinois in the past.
“Just a different level in prize money,” Dancer said. “But a really strong field.”
The Fighting Illini Open is the first pro event on campus since 2019. COVID-19 did that to a lot of sports.
“We had none of our pro tournaments last year,” Dancer said. “We were scheduled to have five. We had zero.”
More are on the way this summer. The next is in July, followed by tournaments in September and November.
Keeping busyAfter the Illinois season ended May 17 with a loss to eventual national champion Florida in the Sweet 16, the players didn’t take a break. They have been competing in other pro tournaments.
This week, they get to return to familiar courts and friendly faces.
“They love playing on their home courts and they love playing on their home courts in the hot weather,” Dancer said. “Usually, we don’t get a chance to do this during the school year. When we are outside in the springtime, sometimes it can be chilly.”
This week’s tournament serves many purposes for the program.
“It’s an opportunity for our alums to kick-start their careers,” Dancer said. “It’s a springboard for them.
“It’s an opportunity for our current players to kick-start their careers, as well, and get some ranking points.”
And third, it is a chance for Illinois to show off its program to recruits.
The field includes top junior players, and Illinois is interested in many of them.
“These are full days for us,” Dancer said.
Dancer can talk to the recruits before and after the matches. During the matches, he will talk to their families and support staff.
He can’t name names, but there are players in this week’s event he wants to see come back for four more years.
Hosting a pro tournament isn’t easy.
“We feel humbled and honored by all the support in our community that allows us to do this,” Dancer said. “It’s a large undertaking. Our staff has to work tons and tons of hours to make it happen.
“It is a tremendous amount of work. I’ve been spoiled because we have such amazing people around us. They do all the heavy lifting.”
Dancer plans to fill in with whatever is needed.
“I’m the gofer,” he said. “We all try to pitch in.”
Of course, he will be watching and rooting for his current and former players.
During the season, he has to keep tabs on six matches at once.
On Wednesday, with the Illini on just two courts, he can sit down, watch every shot and even take notes.
“It’s a little more detailed analysis of their matches I get to do,” Dancer said.
Dress rehearsalTickets won’t be sold for the matches. But, it is outside and the facility is pretty wide open if you want to go take a look. Remember to wear a mask.
Next spring, Illinois hosts the NCAA Championships. This week’s event helps the preparation.
“Every one of these tournaments we host, we get a little bit better, a little bit sharper,” Dancer said. “We just keep building up.”
Illinois hosted the NCAA Championships for the first time in 2013. Usually, the event is held in warmer parts of the country.
Dancer is crossing his fingers that the rain stays away this week. The same thing he will be doing next spring.