Asmussen | Home court advantage does matter
The best college basketball teams win at home. All the time.
Since the State Farm Center opened back in 1963, the three winningest Illinois squads went 17-0 (1988-89), 12-0 (2000-01) and 15-0 (2004-05) at Fourth and Kirby. That’s 44-0. Those teams reached the Final Four, Elite Eight and NCAA title game, respectively.
Brad Underwood’s Illini aren’t playing quite to that level. But they are headed that way.
During Sunday’s 78-76 closer-than-it-needed-to-be victory against Iowa, the 15,544 who packed the building made a difference.
Underwood talked about the program’s potential when he first took the job. And of wanting to return to its past glory.
“This is what Illinois basketball is to me,” Underwood said. “I’m the biggest advocate of student involvement, coming to games. I think they are unbelievable experiences and unbelievable memories. I hope some young kid today that maybe I took a picture with after the game, wants to come to the University of Illinois because of a moment that happens in this building. Or they become a lifelong fan. To me, that’s what makes college sports so special.”
Illinois is climbing up the list of tough places to play.
“This is truly one of the best home courts in the country when it’s like it has been the last five, six, seven games,” Underwood said.
Point of pride
The Illinois players appreciated the noise and enthusiasm.
“They are so great,” guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “They come day in, day out.
“I remember last year, we lost three, four, five in a row and they were still coming out filling our arena. I really do it for them. They really deserve it, and they really earned it. We want to come out and try to keep winning for them.”
Illini senior Kipper Nichols played for the last time at State Farm Center. He had 10 points and three critical rebounds.
The fans helped.
“Just to feel that energy was great,” Nichols said. “People showed a lot of love. There’s nothing like playing in this building night in and night out with the support of these great fans and great community.”
There were several moments Sunday where, if you closed your eyes, it felt like 2005 again. Dee Brown, Deron Williams and friends played such a fan-friendly style that the place had a constant buzz interrupted by airplane-taking-off roars.
The current team reached that level at times Sunday.
Best example: Dosunmu’s jumper with 7:03 left that gave the Illini a 15-point lead.
No doubt, the atmosphere was helped by the opponent. Iowa has replaced Indiana as the team the Illini most want to beat. The fans agree.
They lustily booed the Hawkeyes during the pregame introductions and continued the disdain after the opening tip. It is not unusual in the Big Ten, despite the efforts of conference leaders to emphasize sportsmanship.
The Iowa fans were just as loud when their team hosted Illinois on Super Bowl Sunday.
It’s all good. The players understand it isn’t personal. They just happen to be in the other jersey.
For the record
With Sunday’s victory, Illinois finished 8-2 in Big Ten home games and 15-3 overall at State Farm Center.
The three losses were decided by nine points or less, including a one-point game against Michigan State and a two-point decision against Miami. Illinois had a big early lead in the third home loss against Maryland before the Terrapins rallied for a 76-66 win.
It is by far the best home season during Underwood’s tenure. His first two teams went 12-6 and 9-6 at the State Farm Center. A year ago, the Illini were 5-4 in Big Ten home games. That doesn’t count the loss to Ohio State at the United Center.
Illinois didn’t move a home game to Chicago this season. With the way team is trending on the court and in the stands, that should never happen again. The five sellouts this season were the most since 2012-13. That was also the last time Illinois made the NCAA tournament, a streak that will end when it is is called on Sunday.
Just a guess the sellout number will be eclipsed in 2020-21. Wouldn’t be a surprise to see the place filled for all 10 league games.
No rush to buy tickets. The Illini will be back in eight months.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.