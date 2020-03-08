Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with morning showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain in the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.