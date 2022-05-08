Spring football is done at Illinois and across the rest of the Big Ten. Seems like as good a time as any to put the conference teams in some sort of order. A power poll if you will. Actually, more of a projected power rating based on my best guesses and the help of some friends across the league. They shall remain nameless, but they know who they are. And how much I appreciate their help.
So here goes my first draft, with updates starting once the games are played in late August and September:
1. Ohio State
The Buckeyes are the prohibitive favorites. And that’s without two receivers — Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave — who went early in the NFL draft.
Don’t feel sorry for Ohio State since more of those guys are hanging around in Columbus. And a quarterback, C.J. Stroud, who is the early Heisman Trophy leader. New coordinator Jim Knowles will help fix the defense.
2. Michigan
Can you believe Jim Harbaugh almost left Stanford for Kansas several years back? Good career non-move. Now, he’s in charge of the defending Big Ten champion, which reached the College Football Playoff for the first time. The offense welcomes back both Cade McNamara and former News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year J.J. McCarthy at quarterback.
Lots of options for Harbaugh. The defense needs to replace the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, Aidan Hutchinson. Bottom line? The offense will be better and the defense should drop off.
Illinois will get a close look at how it’s going when it visits Ann Arbor on Nov. 19.
3. Michigan State
Count on seeing a smile on coach Mel Tucker’s face, courtesy of a $95 million contract extension. Cha-ching. Payton Thorne returns to run the offense and will again throw oodles of passes to Jayden Reed, who is coming off a monster season.
Former Illini Daniel Barker provides another option at tight end. He can say “hello” to his old teammates when the Spartans play at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 5. Awkward. The big questions for Michigan State are on defense, which took a big hit.
4. Iowa
The team to beat, barely, in the West thanks to a deep and talented defense. If the Hawkeyes want to challenge the East winner, they need to get stellar play from quarterback Spencer Petras, who frustrates Iowa fans with his inconsistent performances.
Kirk Ferentz must replace kicker Caleb Shudak. Special teams could be vital in difficult crossover games against Ohio State and Michigan.
5. Wisconsin
The Badgers lost major parts from one of the best defenses in the country, but coordinator Jim Leonhard has shown his ability to plug in the right combination of players.
On offense, the run game is in great shape with Braelon Allen returning.
The passing game? Not so sure. Graham Mertz has failed to live up to the hype, throwing more interceptions than touchdown passes last season. Like Iowa, Paul Chryst’s team faces a pair of East toughies, Ohio State and Michigan State.
6. Maryland
Nice to see former Illinois offensive coordinator Mike Locksley rewarded with a contract extension. The Terrapins seemed to turn the corner with a winning season and bowl victory. Can Maryland repeat or improve on 2021?
We will know early in the season when the team plays consecutive division games against Michigan and Michigan State.
But eight wins seems like a reasonable goal. Seriously.
7. Penn State
At least we won’t have to hear any more rumors about James Franklin taking a new job. He seems locked into Happy Valley.
The Nittany Lions will go as far as quarterback Sean Clifford takes them. He is coming off his reported best spring at State College, for what that’s worth. The defense figures to be solid, but is it enough to make up for a shaky offense? We’ll see.
Good news for Penn State: Illinois is no longer coming to Beaver Stadium. Thank the Big Ten for that move.
8. Minnesota
That was one of the more quiet nine-win seasons in college football. The Fighting Flecks welcome back Tanner Morgan behind center and Mohamed Ibrahim in the backfield. That’s a good start for an offense that wants be balanced.
The Gophers figure to get off to a good start against a soft nonconference schedule that includes home games with New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado. If they aren’t 3-0, something went horribly wrong.
9. Purdue
Aidan O’Connell is the best Big Ten quarterback other than Stroud. He will miss David Bell at receiver, but has top tight end Payne Durham. The O-line remains a question mark and there is no game-changer at running back.
The defense should be OK, but will miss star George Karlaftis. The opener against Penn State gives Jeff Brohm’s guys a chance to make an early statement.
10. Nebraska
I figured all Scott Frost has to do this season to keep his job is get to a bowl game. But I was told that is not necessarily the case. The folks in Lincoln are looking for more after a string of frustrating and un-Husker-like seasons in his tenure.
Texas transfer Casey Thompson gets the first look at quarterback, but knowing the importance of winning, there won’t be a ton of patience. Nebraska opens in Week 0 against Northwestern in Dublin. Two games later, old rival Oklahoma visits Lincoln.
11. Illinois
Last time I mention this (probably not), but Bret Bielema was oh-so-close to what would have been a shocking bowl bid his first season.
With better offense, it would have happened. Now, Barry Lunney Jr., takes over the attack with the idea of improving the production and helping the defense by staying on the field longer. Kerby Joseph will be missed.
12. Northwestern
Rarely during the Pat Fitzgerald era have the Wildcats looked overmatched. But that happened in 2021, when they went 1-8 in the Big Ten, including a blowout loss to nemesis Illinois.
The defense figures to be better and the offense couldn’t be much worse.
Three winnable nonconference games at home will help. And so will avoiding Michigan and Michigan State.
13. Rutgers
Greg Schiano’s team willingly took a bowl bid despite a sub-.500 record, then gave up 38 points in a blowout loss to Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl.
At least it was a nice trip to Florida.
The Scarlet Knights knocked off Illinois in Champaign but struggled against the Big Ten East.
14. Indiana
Trending upward going into the 2021 season, the Hoosiers instead hit rock bottom, finishing 2-10.
So what was the next move by coach Tom Allen: Hide the team.
No outsider saw a play during the spring. Maybe he will trot out the wishbone in the 2022 opener. Illinois gets an early look, traveling to Bloomington in the second week. Should be fun.