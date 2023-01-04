CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball certainly had some good moments in 2022. Last season, it beat Michigan State twice and Iowa on its way to taking a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
Earlier this season, it knocked off No. 8 UCLA, stunned No. 2 Texas and pounded Syracuse by 29 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
But the glass-half-empty set of fans only see the trouble spots. A blowout loss to Missouri. Early Big Ten slip-ups against Maryland and Penn State. Brad Underwood’s team being 9-4 and unranked.
“Everybody seems to think we’re not having a great year,” Underwood said on Tuesday. “I’ll trade resumes this year with any year we’ve had to this point.”
Time to flip the calendar. Move on to 2023 and 18 consecutive games against the Big Ten opening with Wednesday’s trip to Northwestern. Tipoff from Welsh-Ryan Arena is set for 8 p.m. on BTN.
Is this a chance for a fresh start? Definitely. Thanks to extra work the team got during the class-free holiday break.
“Practice is always a good thing,” Underwood said. “That’s the one thing that you like at this time of the year is there’s no school work. There’s not something occupying six, eight hours of their day. So you can get in the gym and work.”
The Illini were able to refine and expand their execution.
“It’s been a really positive thing for us in the past, our individual numbers,” Underwood said, “Guys get a ton of shots. Guys have access to the gym 24/7.”
The first five games of 2023 include winnable road matchups with Northwestern, Nebraska and Minnesota wedged around visits from No. 14 Wisconsin and Michigan State to State Farm Center. A 5-0 burst is doable for Illinois.
Tall order
Four Big Ten teams are currently ranked in The Associated Press Top 25, including No. 1 Purdue. And the Boilermakers just lost at home to unranked Rutgers.
Illinois and Michigan State are among the teams also receiving votes.
There are no gimmes.
“Every night is extremely tough,” Underwood said. “The one thing that has been very true in my time here — this is Year Six — anybody can beat anybody.
“If you’re just off-center a little bit, you’re going to lose. And it doesn’t matter what you’re ranked. Doesn’t matter what your record is.”
He points to unranked Maryland, which is 10-4 ahead of Thursday’s game at Rutgers.
“When we played them, I thought they were as good as any team in the country,” Underwood said.
The Terrapins just got blown out by Michigan on Sunday, which was coming off a home loss to Central Michigan on Dec 29.
“If you get off a little bit and teams play hard and inspired, you can get beat,” Underwood said. “That’s what makes this league very, very challenging every night. It’s toughness and your ability to go win on the road because you are tough and because you defend.”
Underwood’s team gets another shot against Penn State later in season, playing in University Park, Pa., on Valentine’s Day.
The Illini are done with Maryland, which was a one-timer during the regular season. Maybe Illinois will see the Terps at the Big Ten tournament March 8-12 at Chicago’s United Center.
Close to the vest
Does Underwood have any New Year’s resolutions?
“I do,” Underwood said, “I’ve actually got two. A guy can have two, can’t he?
“I’m doing really well on both of them three days in.”
He won’t say what they are. But one might be for his team to reach the level of Illinois women’s basketball.
First-year coach Shauna Green and her mix of transfers and holdovers knocked off power Iowa and are just outside the AP Top 25.
Underwood is a fan.
“Winning is the most contagious thing ever,” he said. “Those vibes are great. Shauna’s done a terrific job. She’s got a great team. She’s got elite guards. They are going to be a team to be reckoned with.”
“Heck yeah, we’re pulling for them. It’s always great to have that around.”