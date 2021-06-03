Darn it. Just when I learned how to spell Krzyzewski without a Google assist, the guy up and decides to retire.
Perhaps, this means the superstar coach will finally move to the long-rumored spot he had picked out in Mahomet. Or was it Monticello? My memory isn’t as good as it used to be.
It would have been fun had Mike Krzyzewski actually taken over at Illinois. Considering how much success he had with players from the state, he might a won a title or five.
Jahlil Okafor, Jon Scheyer (who on Wednesday was named as Krzyzewski’s successor), Jabari Parker, Chris Collins, Phil Henderson, Corey Maggette and others would have helped plenty in Champaign-Urbana.
Heck, Scheyer’s high school coach was Bruce Weber’s brother. But still, he went to Durham. Worked out pretty well for the two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year (2005-06) from Glenbrook North High School.
Wonder if Scheyer will get Coach K’s salary (almost $10 million per year).
You knew Duke would pick someone from the Coach K tree to be the next boss. I always figured it would be Collins (another former N-G POY) or Tommy Amaker.
But hiring Scheyer makes sense on so many levels. When he takes over for the 2022-23 season after Krzyzewski’s farewell tour this upcoming campaign, he will have just turned 35. That’s about a year older than Krzyzewski was when he got the gig in 1980.
With Scheyer, Duke could be looking at another long, successful coaching run. Who knows, he can even take a run at his mentor’s records.
And Scheyer is credited with the heavy recruiting lifting with many of Duke’s recent stars. Yes, it is easy for the school to lure players in theory. But the new guy has shown the ability to close the deal. Even without Krzyzewski standing next to him.
The GOAT?Tough call. I grew up in the John Wooden era and those 10 NCAA titles are hard to overlook.
But with a season left to play, Coach K has five national titles and seven more Final Four appearances.
His 12 Final Fours match Wooden’s total. But the Wizard of Westwood only failed to close it out twice.
Krzyzewski is the winningest coach in Division I history with 1,170 victories. Or 188 more than No. 2 Jim Boeheim. The Syracuse leader is unlikely to catch him.
In fact, it’s hard to imagine Coach K’s win record ever going away. Unless colleges start playing 60-game seasons.
The only guy with a remote shot is Kansas coach Bill Self. At 58, he is 441 behind. If he wins 25 games for the next 15 years, he will still come up short.
Krzyzewski has the most NCAA tournament wins (97). Again by a wide margin over No. 2 Roy Williams.
Krzyzewski gets a lot of credit for building Duke into one of the elite programs. And he should. Doubtful it would have happened without the guy from Chicago.
But a couple items to note.
First, Krzyzewski didn’t take over a bad program. Far from it. In the three years before Coach K moved to Durham, Bill Foster led the team to three NCAA tournament berths, including a runner-up finish to Kentucky in 1978. The Blue Devils won 27, 22 and 24 games the three years before Krzyzewski arrived.
Second, Krzyzewski’s early teams weren’t a hit. He failed to reach the NCAA tournament his first three seasons before breaking through in Year 4. Krzyzewski was 38-47 after three seasons, and the big shots in Durham might have been looking for an escape hatch.
Good thing they stuck with him.
Besides his work at Duke, Krzyzewski helped the U.S. restore the order in Olympic basketball, leading the team to three gold medals.
Bonus points for sure.
Personal touchDon’t know about the rest of you, but I always found Krzyzewski to be a bit on the snively side. And kind of mean (remember, he played for Bob Knight at Army).
He was decent with the media, especially his favorites (Dick Vitale). But not as friendly as others, like Self.
Several years back, I heard a story about Krzyzewski that showed me another side.
My niece attends the same church in Durham, N.C., as the Krzyzewskis. Not a surprise, the coach has quietly donated a bundle to the church for different projects. That’s not the part that changed my mind about him. Rich/prominent folks should help their communities.
One Sunday morning during a service, my niece’s toddler son was, well, not acting churchly.
Sitting nearby, Krzyzewski managed to quiet down the youngster without raising his voice.
My niece was impressed. Which is saying a lot, because she normally despises the guy. She and her husband are both proud North Carolina alums.
Maybe that was a one-time thing for Krzyzewski, but I doubt it.
The coach’s TV work adds to his appeal.
Especially the 1994 lead-in to the NCAA title game between Duke and Arkansas.
In a spoof of the popular Bud Light commercials, Krzyzewski portrayed a limo driver. Classic. In a good way. Didn’t really matter that the Blue Devils lost that night.
One last question: Do we root for the Coach K during his final season? After all, he does own a 5-3 record against the Illini.
Going back to Wooden, I was against the Bruins most of his career. His team won so many times, it became boring/annoying.
But in his last season, I openly pulled for Wooden to go out on top. And it worked out, with the Bruins beating Kentucky by seven.
That was a long time ago, and I had barely formed any sports allegiances.
It will be a game-time decision on Duke in ‘22. Check back with me in early April.