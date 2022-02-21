Asmussen | Howard's punch a black eye for college basketball
No matter what led up to the incident, Juwan Howard has to know better. You can't throw a punch at a basketball game.
Howard's job is to lead the players on his Michigan men's basketball team. And to set good examples. On that count, he failed Sunday in Madison, Wis.
His frustration was understandable. His on-the-NCAA-bubble team lost an important game to Wisconsin. And Howard made it clear he wasn't pleased with a late timeout called by the Badgers.
He tried to blow by Wisconsin coach Greg Gard in the handshake line. Gard made the situation worse by insisting on a chat. Still, no excuse for Howard to turn it into a physical confrontation.
The reaction from the sports world has been swift. One Detroit columnist called for Howard to be fired before Monday night's announcement came down that Howard would be suspended for the rest of the regular season.
That's five games, including this Sunday's game against Illinois, but he's eligible to come back for the Big Ten tournament and coach the Wolverines in any postseason tournament they might reach.
Nolan Finley of the Detroit News chastised the University of Michigan for putting Howard's immediate future in the hands of the Big Ten.
As Finley correctly points out, the Big Ten isn't Howard's employer, Michigan is.
And Howard could have made it better by offering an immediate apology for his actions, which clearly went over the line.
Violence isn't the way to deal with a disagreement. Howard should have taken a step back, drawn in a deep breath, counted to 10 and calmly moved through the line. Of course, easier said the done. In the heat of the moment after a highly charged game, cooler heads often leave the room. Unfortunate but true.
Remove the source?
The handshake line wasn't the problem Sunday in Madison. The people in the line were the problem.
The idea of saying "good game" to an opponent is valuable. Ninety-nine percent of the time, it goes off without a hitch. And certainly without a brawl.
Has the line outlived its usefulness? Maybe. But is a great tradition in some sports, especially hockey, where each playoff series ends with a friendly exchange between the teams. If hockey can make it work, basketball can, too.
Some problems exist with the makeup of the handshake line. Once in, you can't turn back. Kind of like being at a fast-food drivethru when it becomes clear the line is moving at a snail's pace. Might as well stick it out and get what you paid for.
If one coach really wants to make a point to another coach, the handshake line is the place to do it. Different than the old days when the coaches would confront each other outside the locker room.
The problem for Howard is everything happened in front of cameras, the audience and the media. No chance to deny it.
Different times
It's been a long two-plus years for the world. The global pandemic has put everyone on edge. We are nervous about our health and safety. Our patience is razor thin.
Sports became an important way to deal with the stress. And in many ways, brought people back together. The Kohl Center was full Sunday in Madison, Wis. A year ago, the building was mostly empty for the players and coaches. We need to all be thankful for the progress. And the coaches should be first in the thankful line.
They receive huge salaries to be part of a game.
Yes, there is pressure to win. And a pink slip if you don't. But it is still supposed to be fun.
The coaches must show the way by dialing down the intensity a notch or 20. When the games are over, celebrate/console your team, hug your family and be happy you get to play another day.
Basketball and all other sports are not life or death. We've dealt with enough of that over the past few years.
You'd think we'd all appreciate life more because of the recent disruptions. You would figure we could find a way to move past our anger and realize we are all in this together.
You would think adults could make their way through a handshake line. Instead, Sunday's postgame melee felt like a step backward. Too bad.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.