Angela Bizzarri Pflugrath is in the exclusive club. So are Tonja Buford-Bailey, Perdita Felicien, Celena Mondie-Milner and Tonya Williams. And others.
All members of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame who happened to star on the track.
In about six years, they are going to likely welcome another member: current Illini standout Olivia Howell.
She has accomplished more than enough to earn a Hall of Fame nod, at both the national and conference level. She is a six-time Big Ten champion ... so far.
But before the Hall of Fame consideration, Howell has some work to do. She is qualified for the 1,500-meter final at the NCAA Outdoor Championships for the third consecutive year. On Saturday night at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas, Howell tries to add an outdoor national title to the one she took indoors in the mile three months ago.
Howell finished second in her semifinal race Thursday to easily make the 12-runner field.
The 1,500 final is scheduled for 8:12 p.m. and will be shown during ESPN2’s coverage.
Howell spent the bulk of the week in Austin, training at a facility that she had never seen before.
“It doesn’t matter,” Howell said, “Being at a new track, it’s just a fun and new experience.”
Clearly, it went well Thursday night, with Howell putting herself in position for the rare double. Because she won the indoor title, Howell enters the final as a serious threat. But not the only top contender.
“This is overall a very strong field,” she said. “There are a lot of people that have targets on their backs.”
Howell has experience on her side. Two trips to the outdoor finals the past two years provides a strategic advantage.
“It gives me confidence that I’ve been here before,” she said. “Every year, it’s different. Even within that year, every race is different.”
How the final is run can go in different directions. Howell is prepared for all of them. What is her preference?
“At first, it was a more tactical race, but I’ve learned to love just getting out hard and keeping up that pace to the end,” Howell said. “I wouldn’t say I have a favorite. I like all variations of racing now.”
Away from the trackHowell did more than train in Austin. Earlier in the week, one of the Illinois staff members and family hosted the team’s travel party.
“They cooked us food. It was a good time,” Howell said.
There was barbecue (of course), macaroni and cheese, baked beans and more.
“It was really nice of them,” Howell said.
Howell tries to eat healthy foods the majority of the time. But ...
“As long as I’m getting what I need to fuel my body,” she said, “I don’t really focus too much on it.”
Her pre-race meal is heavy on carbohydrates: pasta and mashed potatoes.
She will rest and relax during the afternoon, staying at the team hotel. Out of the heat.
“It’s really important to me to enjoy the time and the places that I go,” she said.
Howell had more teammates — four — with her at the NCAA meet this year than in 2022 when the Illini only had her and former Oakwood standout Jon Davis representing the program.
“I feel like as the years go on, it’s going to keep increasing,” she said. “That’s really exciting.”
The weather in Austin is similar to what she experienced in Champaign-Urbana, in recent weeks.
“I was able to get in that heat training,” Howell said.
Well, close. It was 99 degrees in the Texas capital on Friday, with forecast of sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s at the start of her race on Saturday night.
What’s nextThe Solon, Ohio native is completing her undergraduate degree this summer and will begin graduate school in the fall.
Howell is thinking about running a race after the NCAA meet.
She will be back at Illinois for her senior year, giving herself a chance to four-peat in the indoor mile and outdoor 1,500.
Do that and there’s no doubt she’ll one day have her place among former Illini greats in the school’s Hall of Fame.