Asmussen | Howell wants more in second trip to Eugene
CHAMPAIGN — Olivia Howell’s first time at the NCAA outdoor track and field meet in 2021 started with a longer-than-planned journey. Fourteen hours or so of delays. She got stuck in Texas on the way to Eugene, Ore. And even spent a few hours in a hotel.
The Illinois junior didn’t let the travel troubles bother her too much.
“I’m kind of ‘Go with the flow,’ which really helped in that situation,” said Howell, a native of the Solon, Ohio. “Right when we got there, I was on the track doing my workout. I still had a good mindset that week.”
Howell is back in the NCAA meet this week, which is again being held at Oregon’s Hayward Field. She will compete in the 1,500-meter semifinal, scheduled for 7:46 p.m. Thursday. The final is set for 4:41 p.m. on Saturday.
This time, there were no travel issues.
“I’m just honored to get back out there,” Howell said. “I wasn’t exactly satisfied with how the race turned out last year.”
There were some positives in 2021. She set a school record in her first NCAA race, finishing fourth in her heat with a time of 4 minutes, 9.71 seconds and qualifying for the 12-runner final. She finished 10th in the final with a time of 4:15.56.
It served as a learning experience for Howell.
“I lean on it a lot, Howell said. “There are definitely some things I’m going to focus on more this year that stood out to me the last time I was at Eugene.”
Such as ...
“One is not to be as nervous,” she said.
Another: Don’t worry about expectations.
“Then I start to lose the fun and my passion for the sport,” Howell said.
The 1,500 is a tactical race.
“You have to be able to run it all different types of ways,” Illinois distance coach Sarah Haveman said. “It’s constantly assessing your opponents and knowing when it is your best time to strike.”
Howell plans to react to the race in real time.
“Anything can happen,” Howell said. “You have to be able to change your strategy throughout the race if something happens that you don’t expect.”
Impressive startHowell has been piling up wins since the 20-year-old joined the Illini at the start of the 2019-2020 school year. She is a two-time Big Ten outdoor champion in the 1,500 and also won the indoor mile.
“You see her confidence growing,” Haveman said.
And it should. Howell is one of the most accomplished athletes on the Illinois campus ... in any sport.
“She is a raw competitor,” Haveman said. “She likes to win. She’s going down as a historic student-athlete at Illinois.”
Howell wasn’t counting on making an immediate impact in college.
“Honestly, no,” she said. “I thought it would take a little bit of time.”
Howell’s family was supportive, her dad telling her “you are right there.”
Dad was right.
“Things started happening. I’m like, ‘This is too good to be true,’” Howell said.
Howell is determined to enjoy her sport.
“I definitely have fun sometimes in races,” she said. “I know last year at Big Tens in the prelims, I kind of spaced out at the start. I started laughing after the gun shot off. I had to remind myself, ‘I’m in a race. This is serious.’ I got focused.”
Off-track interestsHaveman is a big fan of Howell the athlete. But you get the sense the coach likes her even more as a person.
“Olivia is incredibly unique,” Haveman said. “You look at things she’s done.”
Then, Haveman comes up with an example. One that might not thrill the landlord.
“One winter break, she painted an entire mural on the wall in their apartment, which she’ll probably get a fine for,” Haveman said.
Howell is a graphic design major who picked Illinois in part because of the academic program.
“She’s extremely artistic,” Haveman said. “She’s very funny. She has a great personality.”
Howell’s sense of humor came out when she met last week with a handful of reporters. She was self-deprecating, criticizing her ability in media interviews.
It was refreshing and made the rest of the session go well.
Howell’s personality is a hit on the team, according to her coach. Much like she’s a hit any time she steps on to the track to run.
“She has a way of connecting with all different types of student-athletes in our program,” Haveman said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.