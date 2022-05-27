URBANA — Her Atkins Tennis Center office is a bit on the messy side this week. But it is not Kathy Hug’s fault.
The work space for the Illinois assistant athletic director has turned into temporary storage while the NCAA tennis championships are in town.
The clutter will be cleared away after Saturday’s final matches. Hug, a 20-year Illinois employee, has been working on and planning for the NCAA tournament since last June.
It has mostly gone as scripted, with a heavy emphasis on the word “mostly.”
A few technical glitches needed to be addressed. Those attending the tournament or covering it likely wouldn’t have noticed.
“First day, we had some scorekeeping issues,” Hug said. “We prepare for all of that by having extra equipment. This was a piece that failed that has never failed before and we didn’t have a piece to fix it. That was a challenging moment.”
They found a workaround.
Hug’s building she walks into every day she shows up to work, Atkins, has been the center-point of activity during the tournament. Especially on the days when it was too wet or too windy to play at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
The team semifinals had to be played inside, with fans from the participating schools filling every seat and open spot in the building.
What term does Hug use to describe the tournament experience?
“Roller-coaster,” she said.
With good reason.
“We don’t know if we’re playing inside or outside,” Hug said. “Sometimes we play inside AND outside.”
On Thursday, it looked like the matches would have to be held indoors. Until they weren’t. As happens sometimes in east central Illinois, the weather took a turn for the better.
And what’s been the best moment for Hug and the Illinois staff?
“When it all comes together,” she said. “There is never a perfect event and there is always going to be something that goes wrong.
“There was that aha moment where, ‘This is the way it is supposed to be.’ Definitely not the first day.”
Long hoursHug drives over to Atkins early each morning from her home in St. Joseph and leaves the courts late at night. Or early the next morning.
The days have become a blur.
Hug hasn’t spent much time the past two weeks with husband Casey and daughter Taylor, who just finished her junior year at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
Mom has been working for the Illinois athletic department all of Taylor’s life. In fact, Taylor was born Nov. 30, 2004, the day before the Illinois men’s basketball team beat No. 1 Wake Forest at the now-State Farm Center.
“I have a picture of her a day old with her finger up (for No. 1 I assume) in an Illini outfit,” Hug said. “It was very cute.”
Hug came to Illinois to in 2002 to work in event management, a role that had her involved with a wide range of sports: volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, track and more.
Hug was hired by former Illinois athletic administrator Kelly Landry, who was on Ron Guenther’s staff.
Hug was part of the Illinois administrative team in 2013 that hosted the NCAA tournament for the first time.
“Hosting championships is always a fun time,” Hug said. “It’s something you remember.”
More recently, Hug has worked on renovation projects for various sports facilities.
“My hand was in so many different things,” Hug said.
Now, she is in charge at Atkins, overseeing operations for the building, which is used by both the public and the men’s and women’s Illini teams.
Normally, there would a large pro tournament coming to Atkins/Khan in June. Not this year.
Atkins will return to normal programming, with clinics for kids and adults.
After all those years in the away-from-the-athletes Bielfeldt Building, Hug today enjoys constant interaction with the Illini tennis teams.
“Our athletes are here,” she said. “They come in all the time. I get to know them on a personal level.”
Back in the dayHug, who turns 47 in August, was a standout three-sport athlete in college, playing volleyball, softball and soccer.
The Omaha, Neb., native started her carer at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. She finished at Bellevue University.
She is in the athletic halls of fame at both schools.
Hug is a two-time breast cancer survivor. She has been cancer-free since 2009 and is always willing to talk about her illness.
“I’m good to go,” she said.