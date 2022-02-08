Al Michaels asked “Do you believe in miracles?”
Skip Pickering didn’t need to take a leap of faith. He saw it for himself.
The former head trainer for University of Illinois athletics was among the lucky 8,500 in attendance at one of the greatest moments in U.S. sports history.
On Feb. 22, 1980, the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, N.Y., was packed for a medal-round hockey game between the upstart Americans and powerful Soviet Union. The four-time defending champions were heavy favorites, especially after a 10-3 exhibition win against the U.S. six weeks earlier.
As a member of the U.S. training staff, Pickering had tickets for any event he wasn’t working. Including the prized hockey game.
Pickering could have easily sold his ticket and made $500. That would be the equivalent of $1,691.76 in today’s dollars, a hefty wad of cash for a guy with a young family.
“No way was I going to do that,” Pickering said.
His seat was in the middle level of the small arena, across the rink from the U.S. bench. Not that Pickering ever used it. Like the rest of the crowd, he stood the entire game.
“It was pandemonium,” Pickering said. “It was just crazy.”
The game started at 11 a.m. Lake Placid time. It wasn’t shown on ABC until that night.
Pickering wasn’t expecting a U.S. win.
“Nobody did,” he said.
But ...
“We were all fired up,” Pickering said.
Forty-two years later, Pickering remembers the feelings from that day.
“I was astounded,” Pickering said.
He met up with fellow trainer Bruce Kola outside the arena. Their red Team USA uniforms drew attention. In a good way.
“People were touching you,” Pickering said. “They wanted to touch somebody who was on the team.”
Pickering told them he was with sports medicine. Close enough.
“People cheered you,” he said.
Pickering still has much of the swag he was given for his role with the team: a leather jacket, cowboy hat, gloves.
There was work left to do for the Americans, who had to beat Finland to secure the gold medal. Like against the Soviet team, the U.S. rallied for a 4-2 victory.
Pickering had work to do, too. Speedskating and skiing were still going strong. Eric Heiden won five gold medals in speedskating.
“I saw three of them,” Pickering said. “He was smoking. He was a very smart young man. He was very kind and appreciated what we did.”
Dream assignment
Pickering was part of the medical team at Lake Placid, one of four trainers who joined four doctors.
“We all did everything,” Pickering said.
They worked long hours for no pay. Up at sunrise and not finished until late in the evening.
Pickering and Kola found a bar in a nearby city. They went there after the competition.
“We’d discuss the day, what we thought we had to do the next day, have a beer and be in bed by 1,” Pickering said.
Pickering actually arrived in Lake Placid a week before the Feb. 13 start date. He had to set up the sports-medicine facilities.
The early arrival gave Pickering a chance to try the luge.
He went up the track 100 yards or so, jumped on the sled and let it fly.
“I thought ‘What am I doing?’” Pickering said. “If you want to go left, you push right. I didn’t realize they have 50 bales of hay (at the finish). I hit the hay and rolled off the luge. That was it.”
There were some advantages to being part of Team USA besides the event tickets.
The staff got free food, a small per diem and a modest room in the Olympic Village.
“The food was spectacular,” Pickering said.
The room? Not so much. Pickering had a cubicle with a bed and desk. There was a communal restroom.
“You were in prison,” Pickering said.
He’s right. The folks in Lake Placid were looking ahead. After the Games, the facility became the Federal Correctional Institution, Ray Brook.
Because of the terrorist attacks at the 1972 Munich Games, security in Lake Placid was beyond tight. Tall barriers with wire surrounded the Village, with dogs on patrol.
“If you got in there, you were supposed to be in there,” Pickering said. “FBI was there, Secret Service was around and the highway patrol.”
Pickering was given the use of a Range Rover, and a highway patrolman traveled with him to various venues.
“If you wore that (U.S.) uniform, then you were vulnerable as far as other people,” Pickering said.
He always had his credential around his neck, allowing him full access.
Gary Smith and Kola were the primary trainers for the hockey team. Smith had been at Minnesota with coach Herb Brooks.
Pickering worked some of the hockey practices.
“It all depends on if Herb wants you there,” Pickering said. “There were times I didn’t get to go to hockey because I’m up on the mountains doing something.”
Pickering describes the late Brooks as “intense. He wasn’t easy.”
Pickering said Brooks was harder than shown by actor Kurt Russell in the film “Miracle.”
“He loved his players, but he was tough on them,” Pickering said.
The biggest hockey medical issue during the games involved defenseman Jack O’Callahan, who hurt his knee.
“I remember him coming in the training room,” Pickering said. “Herb said, ‘I’ve got to have him.’ They got him ready.
“He was really tough, and he was just a good kid.”
George Nagobads, who turned 100 in November, was the team doctor. He was portrayed in the movie “Miracle” by actor Kenneth Welsh. Sorry, but there is no “Skip Pickering” in the film. Their loss.
Pickering did get one more perk after the Games ended. He was part of a group that flew on Air Force One to Andrews Air Force Base. Pickering met President Jimmy Carter.
“He was very cordial,” Pickering said. “I told him my name, where I was from and what I did.”
Later, Pickering received a letter from Carter.
Back story
A native of Springfield, Mo., University of Missouri graduate Pickering came to Illinois in 1973 to work for basketball coach Harv Schmidt and football coach Bob Blackman.
He stayed after Schmidt was fired and replaced (for a year) by Gene Bartow.
It was Bartow who first helped Pickering become a part of international competition. The first-year Illinois coach asked Pickering to work with the U.S. team at the 1974 Mundo Basket in Puerto Rico.
Pickering’s wife, Lacy, pregnant with their second child, Steven, made the trip. Young daughter Wendy stayed in Champaign.
The U.S. team included Indiana’s Quinn Buckner and Maryland star John Lucas.
The Americans finished third, suffering a 104-95 loss to the champions from the Soviet Union.
Pickering got a taste of international competition and wanted to do more.
“I really enjoyed the Olympic movement,” Pickering said. He talked to officials from the U.S. Olympic Committee and told them he was willing to help out.
Before long, Pickering was put in touch with Bob Beeten, the U.S. Olympics medical coordinator. In 1978, Pickering and his family were invited to Colorado Springs, Colo., to work at the Olympic Training Center, Colorado College and the Air Force Academy. He was invited back in 1979.
Both years, Pickering was assigned to different teams, giving USOC officials a chance to see how he got along with the coaching staffs and athletes.
Pickering clearly passed muster, earning an invitation to Lake Placid.
“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Pickering said. “I felt very lucky I got to go to the Olympics.’”
That wasn’t the case for all the people selected. Those who drew Summer Olympic assignments never went. The U.S. boycotted the Moscow Games because of the Soviet Union invasion of Afghanistan.
Working the Olympics was a one-shot deal for Pickering.
“That was enough,” he said.
Pickering’s name is on two different plaques at the U.S. Olympic Training Center, once for the Lake Placid Games and another for an event in Bulgaria.
He remained at Illinois until 1982, when Rod Cardinal took over. Pickering went to work at Christie Clinic, where he set up a sports-medicine/physical-therapy clinic.
“This was the highlight of my career,” Pickering said of Lake Placid. “That and my marriage.”
He and Lacy have been married 55 years.
Pickering, 77, doesn’t get asked often about his Olympics experience.
Imagine how different it would be today. In 1980, there were no cellphones. Lacy didn’t find out the score of the game against the Soviet Union until she watched the replay that night.