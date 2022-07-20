DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, Bob will come ... eventually. It only took me 33 years.
Baseball classic “Field of Dreams” was released in 1989. Since my first time seeing it at the Cineplex, it had been a goal to visit the actual field.
It isn’t far away. Four hours from C-U on a combination of interstates, four-lane highways and two-lane highways. You can make it over and back in day while being mindful of the speed limits.
I actually had an excuse to go. My nephew, Matty, played there in a youth tournament with his Edwardsville-based team, the Gators.
Their first four games were held at two fields in Dyersville, a nearby city of 4,131. If they advanced to the final (which they did), they got to play on the real field from the movie. Way cool.
The setting is idyllic, almost too good to be true. In the middle of rolling farmland, the site seems to pop out of the ground.
It was a treat for the players and their families, one they will remember for the rest of their lives.
Would it have been as fun for the players if they didn’t get to experience a game on the real field? Still, yes.
They spent time at the facility earlier, including taking turns walking out of the corn like in “Field of Dreams.” Cameras and video recorders were buzzing.
The timing couldn’t have been better. The corn is tall and bright green. Visiting in the fall before the corn has time to grow wouldn’t be nearly as pleasant.
Packing them in
My family watched the film recently, which was new to our kids. Two thumbs up.
We knew we were going to make the trip, so the film served as a primer.
James Earl Jones’ character, Terence Mann, suggests baseball fans will come from far away to see the place, handing over money without any pause. A nice thought, but not quite the way it works.
At the gate, there is a “suggested” donation of $20 per car. Yes, I willingly paid, so Mr. Mann was right. Though I heard there were a few squawkers. Probably some of those cheapskates from Wisconsin.
There are all sorts of ways to drop cash at the movie site. You can spend a night in the farmhouse starting at $500. There are tours of the house for $20.
Of course, there is a concession stand and gift store. Yes, I bought a shirt. Cha-ching.
The movie site has to be good for the local economy. The restaurants and gas stations in Dyersville were hopping. And hotels in Dubuque, Iowa, 26 miles away, were packed for the weekend at a premium rate.
To their credit, the folks at the site are beyond friendly. They don’t rush you along and they never utter, “You can’t go there.” You paid your $20, so you have the run of the place. The movie field is available for a game of catch or running the bases when there isn’t a scheduled game being played.
Just beyond the corn, a separate, larger field has been built for an upcoming MLB game. On Aug. 11, the Cubs and Reds play the second game at the facility, following last year’s White Sox-Yankees matchup. There are tickets available on StubHub, with the lowest price at $888. Tickets are as much as $7,777.
I’m going to wait until the Braves play there.
Also on the list
There are other active movie sites you can visit in the U.S.
The bosses remind about Knightstown, Ind., the real home of fictional Hickory from “Hoosiers.”
Sounds like another must-see. I’ve already played on the court at Hinkle Fieldhouse, which was awesome.
Sticking with the sports theme, Philadelphia’s Museum of Art is a must to recreate the scene where “Rocky” races up the steps. That was a blast, though I didn’t do much running.
If you know of other famous movie sites, let me know where they are. I’ll try to visit them all.
Or, better yet, one of the local communities needs to lure a studio to the area. “Animal House 2” would work just great on the Illinois campus. How about “Oceans 14” at the new Danville casino? Perhaps “Caddyshack 3: Spaulding’s Revenge” at one of the area country clubs?