CHAMPAIGN — Scott Ramsey has been with the Music City Bowl from the beginning in 1998.
The Nashville, Tenn., postseason game has featured Big Ten programs on eight occasions: Minnesota (three times), Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue (twice) and Wisconsin.
But Ramsey has never called “Illinois” on selection day.
Is this the year? Perhaps.
The announcement comes Sunday and Illinois is in the mix.
“One of the really exciting things about the partnership with the Big Ten is there are so many drivable fan bases to our city,” Ramsey said. “To see Illinois get back into the bowl opportunities, it’s exciting to have a fan base that hasn’t been to a bowl in a while.”
The most recent bowl for Illinois, the 2019 Redbox, was played in Santa Clara, Calif.
Before that, you have to go back to the 1994 Liberty Bowl in Memphis to find a bowl that didn’t require a flight. Nashville’s Nissan Stadium is 51/2 hours from Champaign-Urbana by car.
The Music City Bowl is scheduled for 11 a.m. (C-U time) on Dec. 31. Matching Big Ten and SEC schools, it airs on ABC in a primo time slot.
The Sugar Bowl kicks off at the same time, but the only other games that day are the College Football Playoff semifinals in Atlanta and Glendale, Ariz., in the late afternoon and evening.
If Bielema is looking for attention for his upstart program — and he is — the Music City offers one of the best options. The Music City likes the Illinois story.
“You kind of play through the system and through the process this week,” Ramsey said. “I think whoever has the opportunity to host Illinois this year is going to really enjoy it.”
Ramsey is spending Saturday at the SEC title game in Atlanta between Georgia and LSU. Another Music City board member will be at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten title game.
“Divide and conquer,” Ramsey said.
Logically, the Music City wants to avoid having schools that have visited in recent years. Purdue has played in two of the last three games.
The Big Ten is in the third year of a six-year deal with the Music City. The 2020 game was canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic.
“We really try to not repeat teams if we can,” Ramsey said. “You’re trying to have five different teams in a six-year window to keep it fresh for the fans, for the players, for the administration.”
When bowl games first started, the idea was to increase tourism in a community. Nashville, the center of the country music universe, has turned into a popular travel spot.
“Downtown feels like a campus,” Ramsey said. “Our stadium (home of the NFL’s Titans) is across the river and walkable.”
The Titans-Cowboys are scheduled to play the Thursday before the bowl.
A New Year’s Eve show is a big draw, too.
Lining up
The Music City isn’t the only bowl possibility for Illinois, but it seems to be the most likely destination.
Other options include the Citrus (Jan. 2; Orlando, Fla.), the Reliaquest (Jan. 2; Tampa, Fla.) and the Duke’s Mayo (Dec. 30, Charlotte, N.C.).
Big Ten East champion Michigan appears to be a lock for the CFP — win or lose in the conference title game against Purdue on Saturday.
Penn State is the best bet for the Rose Bowl and Ohio State is heading to the Orange Bowl unless it slips into the CFP.
Purdue, which won the Big Ten West, can mess up the order with a win against Michigan in Indianapolis. Otherwise, the Boilermakers will play in the Citrus against an SEC team, likely LSU. Iowa is the best bet for the Duke’s Mayo against an ACC team.
Ramsey and the folks at the Music City Bowl keep in contact with the other bowls.
“We’re competitors but we’re also peers,” Ramsey said. “We talk from a standpoint of not really trying to influence or lobby a selection, but try to share an either/or situation so you’re prepared on Sunday.
“We talk to the ADs and we talk to the conference office. We all really communicate quite a bit here these last couple weeks.”
Is Sunday nerve-racking or fun?
“Yes,” Ramsey said. “You’re anxious and there is so much conjecture and projections and anticipation. You’re ready to go. We work 11 months trying to be ready for selection day.”
Then the attention turns to the game. The teams arrive right after Christmas.
Missing the action
It is unlikely Illinois will have its entire roster for the bowl. Wherever it is.
The trend in recent years is for NFL-bound players to opt out of bowls to avoid potential injury.
“It’s disappointing just from the standpoint that you don’t get to see some of the premier players play,” Ramsey said. “I understand the decision. From our standpoint, we’re not going to change how we put on the game and make the experience, hopefully, a memorable one for players, coaches and fans.”