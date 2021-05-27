There is hot weather. And then there is Scottsdale, Ariz., in late May.
Friday’s high: 101 degrees. Same for Saturday. Sunday and Monday, it’s going to cool down to 99.
What’s the big deal? Everybody can just stay inside, right?
Well, not if you are playing golf in the NCAA Championships, scheduled to start Friday for Illinois men’s coach Mike Small’s program and possibly end next Wednesday in the national championship match at the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club.
Of course, Illinois will be there. Just as it has for the past 12 championships. (Need to put an asterisk next to 2020, when the event was canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.)
The Illini advanced by finishing second during regional play in Stillwater, Okla., behind host Oklahoma State. Illinois is playing well going into 72 holes of stroke play that will determine the eight teams that will play next Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
That’s when the real fun starts: match-play competition between the survivors.
“If we make it to the quarters like we have in the past, that’s a 36-hole day,” Small said.
Players can’t ride carts. Or have caddies tote their bags.
The Illini, like the rest of the players in Scottsdale, have to carry their own clubs. No matter how hot it gets.
“There’s some endurance needed,” Small said. “This is seven rounds in six days if you go the whole distance.
“We’re physically in shape. We worked hard all winter.”
All 30 teams are dealing with the same weather. For some, like host Arizona State, there won’t be much of an adjustment.
“If you look at things as advantages or disadvantages, they may come into play,” Small said. “If you look at things as just what they are and deal with what it is, no matter what it is, I think you’re fine.”
Early trip west
The Illini arrived in Arizona on Monday night. They played practice rounds at local courses early in the week before their first look at the NCAA Championships course on Thursday.
“We’re getting acclimated to the time zone and the weather,” Small said.
How did Small pick the practice courses?
“We know people out here and the golf world is pretty connected,” Small said.
By Wednesday morning, Small estimated 20 of the 30 participating teams were in the area. All looking for an edge.
There can’t be many in the field who know the place better than Illini super senior Michael Feagles. He is a Scottsdale native.
Feagles is one of the two seniors, along with Giovanni Tadiotto, who decided to return for a final season.
They have provided the leadership and guidance Small expected.
“They both have a lot of desire to finish this thing off as well as they can,” Small said. “We’ve played pretty well this spring. We’ve just got to keep the thing going as it has. Those guys are staying focused. This is their last event. They’ve got to stay in the present.”
Small wants his players thinking about the next shot. Nothing else.
“It’s desert golf,” Small said. “If you get off the fairway and get outside the rough, you’re in desert. That’s where a lot of the big numbers come from.”
One hill to climb
During Small’s tenure, Illinois has won everything in college golf — except the national title.
“We’ve played well this entire time, if you look at our body of work,” Small said. “If you look at that, there’s a lot of positives there. But we also understand that every tournament is its own tournament and every year is its own year. We have to make our own news and our own history here. The guys understand that.”
The players have to guard against coming out flat. Or overconfident. Or nervous.
“You’ve got to be in that perfect window, that mental window, to have your most success,” Small said. “That’s what we’re trying to figure out and trying to get there. When we’re there, we’re a pretty good team.”
Small lists Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Florida State and Arizona State among the favorites.
Oklahoma and Arizona State finished second and fourth, respectively, behind Texas Tech at the Albuquerque Regional. Florida State finished 34-under par to win its own regional.
“There are a lot of good teams here that we’re going to have to deal with,” Small said.
College golf continues to improve each season. The teams are getting help from both stateside and across the globe.
“If you look at the number of international players on these teams, it’s staggering,” said Small, who is no stranger to having successful international players on his roster, both past and present. “It’s become a global game, and you can see it. It’s just something that is elevating the game.”
Illini standout Jerry Ji is from the Netherlands, while Tadiotto and fellow Illini Adrien Dumont de Chassart are both from Belgium.
On the goDuring the tournament, Small is allowed to talk to his players and offer instruction.
“I can do everything except carry their golf bag,” Small said.
Small will have second-year assistant Justin Bardgett stationed at the par 3s, which means he will see the players every four or five holes.
Small roams the course, often going to par 5s to help the players with decision-making.
“I look at the scores on the phone and the computer, figure out how everybody is doing,” Small said. “If someone needs a little shot in the arm, I’m there to help them. If somebody needs to be calmed down, I’ll help them.
“I manage emotions. I manage minds and confidence. I know where each player plays his best emotionally and mentally.”
If somebody is playing well, Small stays away.
“It’s like in basketball, if your team is rolling, why would you call a timeout?” Small said. “Let them play.”