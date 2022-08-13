Asmussen | Illini assistant knows all about the Cowboys
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football coaches have had a long time to prep for the Wyoming football team.
Having Bart Miller on the staff provides a head start.
The Cowboys visit Memorial Stadium for a Week 0 game that kicks off at 3 p.m. on Aug. 27. That’s two weeks away.
Before Miller became Bret Bielema’s offensive line coach with the Illini in 2021, he served two seasons on Craig Bohl’s staff at Wyoming.
He was offensive line coach with the Cowboys in 2019 and added run-game coordinator to his duties in 2020.
Wyoming went 8-5 in 2019 and 2-4 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Miller looks forward to competing against his old school. It doesn’t take much for the former New Mexico offensive lineman to get fired up.
“It’s exciting for me,” he said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for that team, for Coach Bohl and his staff. A lot of those players I recruited and a lot of them I coached. I know the level of football they play.”
No chance Miller is going to underestimate the visitors. He has seen the Mountain West Conference up close.
“They play a tough brand of football out there,” Miller said. “It’s a game that we’re going to get up for. It’s a big game for them and a big game for us. Two very hard-nosed, physical teams.”
Wyoming brings back just five starters. But Miller worked with several of the guys who will be on the field at Memorial Stadium.
“I’m sure they’ll have some changes for us, but there is some familiarity,” Miller said. “And vice versa. Coach (Jay) Sawvel and I have been together at two different stops.”
Sawvel is the Wyoming defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
“He knows me very well, and I know him very well,” Miller said. “There will be some nuances with us, some nuances with them. It will lead a lot of preparation on both sides.”
The Wyoming coaches are friends of Miller’s. But ...
“When the whistle blows and the ball is kicked, we’re opponents,” Miller said.
They will exchange pleasantries before and after the game.
“Coach Bohl gave me a shot out there and promoted me and we enjoyed our time out there,” Miller said. “But we’re not there now. We’re at Illinois.”
When did Miller realize the Cowboys were on the future schedule? After the 2021 season.
This will be the first meeting between the programs. Illinois is not scheduled to play a return game at picturesque War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo.
“I’m glad we’re not playing out there,” Miller said. “That’s 7,200 feet (elevation).”
Work in progressMiller is putting together an Illinois offensive line that lost Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe. Both were picked in the NFL draft by the Bears and Vikings, respectively, and get their first chance with their new teams this weekend in NFL preseason games.
Starting tackles Alex Palczewski and Julian Pearl return. As does Alex Pihlstrom, who is set to take over for Kramer at center.
The rest of the lineup will come from holdover Jordyn Slaughter and junior-college transfers Zy Crisler and Isaiah Adams. Redshirt freshman Josh Kreutz has also impressed.
“We’ve got some versatility,” Miller said. “That’s the way we recruit. It’s the way we train.”
Still, position battles are ensuing across the line.
“Guys are always having to push each other,” Miller said. “If somebody’s game falls off, that’s what competition breeds. All those guys know that.”
Illinois has a large group of first-year freshman up front, a key point of emphasis for the Illini in compiling its recruits in the Class of 2022.
“We’re pleased with where they are as baseline coming in as a freshman,” Miller said. “Those things that we saw on film hold true. Now, we’re trying to develop them and get ready to play major college football.”
Breaking in on the offensive line as a rookie is difficult. But it has happened at Illinois through the years, with different levels of success.
“Those guys have to learn how to slow things down, how to take it step by step, focus on the details and really focus on their assignment as the offense expands for them,” Miller said.
The freshmen are bigger than many of the Illinois rookies in the past. By design.
“They’re Big Ten linemen,” Miller said. “That’s what we’re going for. That’s what we’re recruiting for. We want massive, mauling, tough, physical, smart players.”
This is the first year for the Illini linemen in Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense. But the players are in their second year with Miller as their coach.
“They’ve embraced everything,” Miller said.
Line legacyMiller is the latest assistant coach to work with the offensive lineman at Illinois. He is aware of the talented coaches who served the program in the past, like Harry Hiestand, the late Osia Lewis and former Illini Luke Butkus.
“Hiestand was the O-line coach when I was getting recruited out of Elk Grove High School,” Miller said. “Osia was the guy who recruited me.
“When I got the job, Luke sent me a nice note.”
Miller appreciates the school’s solid offensive line tradition.
“There’s been great players here,” he said. “I’ve met some of them that are now in the community. Obviously, there are guys in the NFL who have come back. There is a certain amount of pride that comes with being a part of that.”
Miller wants to keep moving players to the NFL.
“I think there will continue to be more,” Miller said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.