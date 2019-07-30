Asmussen | Illini banking on Dixon reaching potential
While those of us in Champaign-Urbana are just getting to know CJ Dixon, Tom Lemming has been following the quarterback since early in his Grayson High School career.
Last Friday night, the native of Loganville, Ga., announced his commitment to Lovie Smith’s Illinois program. The four-star prospect with oodles of Power Five offers picked the Illini over Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and others.
Lemming, national recruiting expert for CBS Sports Network, visited with Dixon each January during the last two years in the Atlanta area.
His impression?
“He’s got a live arm,” Lemming said. “He’s good at everything. He can run himself out of trouble. He can tuck and run. He’s a complete quarterback. He’s a guy that can actually lead Illinois back to prominence.”
Lemming was shocked when he heard Illinois landed him.
“This is a major catch,” Lemming said. “Does Illinois have a connection there?”
Well, running backs coach Mike Bellamy knows the Atlanta area well and offensive coordinator Rod Smith has shown the ability to land highly-touted quarterbacks.
The upside for Dixon, Lemming said, is “enormous.”
“It’s a smart move because he’s not a finished product,” Lemming said. “He has as much potential as any quarterback in the country. He’s the kind of guy who can turn into an NFL quarterback.”
Here’s what Lemming wrote about Dixon in his annual magazine:
“He runs a legit 4.6 at that height (6-foot-6). An intriguing selection at the QB position. He shows terrific arm strength, foot speed, poise and leadership ability. CJ is not there yet, but his potential is through the roof. He can throw the deep ball with authority and can also throw the ball on the run.”
Building block
It’s football, so you can’t have a winning program with one player. But he can be the centerpiece.
“You need to surround him with great players,” Lemming said.
When he arrives in C-U, Lemming said, Dixon will be the best quarterback on the team.
“He’s better than all the guys they’ve recruited the past several years,” Lemming said. “Coach Smith has finally got himself someone to work with who definitely has All-American ability and potential.”
Lemming likes the makeup of the current Illini staff.
“If you stay there and they keep building, I think you’re going to see improvement at Illinois,” Lemming said. “That’s always been the key.”
In the early days of the Ron Zook era, state high schools were filled with recruitable players. Those numbers have dropped in recent seasons.
“Hopefully, it turns around,” Lemming said. “The Chicago Public League is almost nonexistent and the Catholic League has gone way down. That’s what hurts. There’s still a lot of people living in Chicago, but it seems like a lot of the athletes are playing other sports.”
When Juice Williams joined the Illini program in 2006 from Chicago Vocational, he helped draw other top players to the school. Perhaps Dixon can have the same kind of impact.
The Atlanta area is loaded with Power Five-level players and Illinois has made a commitment to recruit there.
Waiting his turn
Dixon didn’t start last season for powerhouse Grayson. That isn’t a concern for Lemming.
“That’s one of those schools that has a lot of top players transfer over to it,” Lemming said. “They’re absolutely loaded.”
The Grayson coaches have praised Dixon.
“He’s the one they’re talking about as being the great one,” Lemming said.
With last year’s starter graduated, Dixon figures to get the bulk of the playing time this season.
Let’s say he throws for 30 touchdowns and runs for another 10. That might cause a problem for the Illini.
“You always have to worry about quarterbacks because they are the ones that jump more than any other position,” Lemming said. “You always have to keep close tabs on him, stick with him, become his best friend and make sure his high school coach is keeping you aware of the other schools that are trying to steal him. Most of the time, you will be all right.”
The Illini can also help their cause by winning more games in 2019.
“If the needle seems to be pointing north, that is always a good sign,” Lemming said. “If the program is improving, that really helps convince the kid. You can say, ‘Hey, look where we were last year, look where we are this year and look where we’re going to be next year when you are on our team.’”
