CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football season starts in 87 days, when Bret Bielema’s team opens with a 3 p.m. home game against Wyoming.
The Illinois men’s basketball season starts in 160 days when Brad Underwood’s team tips off against an opponent to be announced.
So, what sport are folks talking about most in Champaign-Urbana thse days?
Basketball. No matter what the calendar says.
If you don’t believe it, just ask the dean of media in C-U, Loren Tate. He had lunch with a distinguished group on Tuesday and basketball was the hot topic.
Part of the reason is the timing. Underwood’s program just landed Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer, who picked Illinois over Texas Tech, North Carolina and Memphis.
Mayer was heading toward the NBA draft after four seasons with the Bears, but withdrew and is moving to Illinois instead. He pointed to Illinois being a basketball school as part of the reason.
Mayer moves into a rotation that will look and operate drastically different than the Big Ten regular-season co-champions last season.
Man/mountain Kofi Cockburn is taking his shot at the NBA a year later than most figured when he first arrived on campus. Cockburn could have stayed for another season (or two), but the decision to go seems like the right one. For both the player and the Illinois program.
The style of Underwood’s team is going to have to change. No more tossing the ball to the big guy and watching him overwhelm the opposing defender.
The new-look Illlini will be more unpredictable because they know they won’t get 20 points and 10 rebounds every night from the center.
It’s going to be fun for the fans to watch and interesting to cover as a reporter.
The 2022-23 rotation will include holdover Coleman Hawkins, Mayer, fellow Baylor transfer Dain Dainja, Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr., freshmen Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Ty Rodgers and Sencire Harris and sophomores RJ Melendez and Luke Goode.
That’s where it stands for now.
Jacob Grandison will be a welcome addition if he decides to stay for one more year. His experience would help to offset the loss of longtime regulars Cockburn, Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams.
Can Illinois win with this group? You betcha.
The top goal is pretty simple: Reach the NCAA tournament next March. Once you get there, anything can happen. Both good and bad.
Few thought Ayo Dosunmu and pals would get bounced in the second game of the 2021 tournament. The 2022 team ran into the wrong opponent. It’s doubtful anybody could have knocked off Houston that day.
When it comes to the NCAA tournament, you can’t win unless you’re in the 68-team field.
Second quest
It’s always a blast for teams to hang banners. Ones that read “Big Ten champions” are particularly popular in C-U.
When Cockburn first said “I’m outta here,” it seemed likely the chance for a Big Ten title repeat went with him
Not sure if that is still true. As you look at the list of projected Big Ten title contenders, Illinois’ stock is rising. In a big way.
Sure, Indiana has a bunch of returning players, none more important than Trayce Jackson-Davis. And the Hoosiers did knock off Illinois this past March in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.
But Mike Woodson’s team finished ninth in the Big Ten regular season, dropped seven of its last nine league games, barely made the NCAA field and got blown out by Saint Mary’s in its last game.
That is not the resume of a Big Ten title lock. If the Hoosiers get off to a 10-0 start, then maybe it is possible. But I am far from convinced.
Nobody else in the conference looks like a power, either. Sure, Michigan gets Hunter Dickinson back (might be some booing when he shows up at State Farm Center), but the team was waiting Tuesday on the draft decisions of Caleb Houston and Moussa Diabate.
Michigan State’s roster is a mess. Purdue lost a lottery pick. So did Iowa. Ohio State lost two first-rounders. Maryland has a new coach, though Kevin Willard is going to build a strong program in College Park, Md.
Today, five months before the start of the season, Illinois ranks among the Big Ten favorites. An unreal circumstance given where the team was after Cockburn’s departure.
That jersey ceremony planned for Cockburn duing the upcoming season will be much more of a celebration if the team he left remains at a high level. Which is a good bet.
Back to football
Underwood’s program provides a success blueprint for Bielema. Albeit much more difficult to pull off in a sport with 85 scholarship players.
You recruit the best players from wherever you can get them. Dosunmu made a huge difference. So did Cockburn. They helped return Illinois basketball to national prominence.
Bielema’s sport takes more time to fix. He looks to be on the right course.
Recent rules changes should help. Bielema can fill holes in his roster with experienced players from other schools.
Underwood just used the transfer portal to keep his program steady and in Big Ten title contention.