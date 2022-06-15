Asmussen | Illini benefactor Allegretti keeping good company
It’s always a good thing when a beloved NFL star sings your praises. And you make a list that includes governors and NFL owners. Last week, that was Carl Allegretti.
The father of former Illini offensive line standout Nick Allegretti has been honored by the National Football Foundation. Carl Allegretti is going into the NFF Leadership Hall of Fame, with his ceremony scheduled for June 27 in Chicago.
Carl’s wife Tammy and sons Nick and Joe and their spouses will be there. So will extended family and friends.
Past honorees include Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.
“I don’t know how I got on the list,” Allegretti said. “I’m honored to be on that list and to support an organization that I’ve been involved with.
“I love the game of football (he played at Butler). The game of football helped make me and my family.”
Allegretti has been part of the foundation for four years after a recommendation from former Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany.
“Carl’s remarkable leadership skills and ability to inspire others represents the same set of traits learned on the football field, and we are extremely proud to add his name to the esteemed list of inductees in the NFF Leadership Hall of Fame,” NFF chairman Archie Manning said. “Having achieved the pinnacle of success, Carl understands the imperatives of protecting the game for future generations, and we are grateful for his continued leadership on the NFF Board.”
Allegretti appreciates the kind words.
“Archie is a great man,” Allegretti said. “It’s an honor to get to work with Archie.”
Allegretti, 60, had a distinguished career at Deloitte in Chicago. He recently left to work for a longtime client and friend as president of Arbor Investments, a private equity firm.
Allegretti’s name will go up at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. There is a special section that includes the Leadership Hall of Fame.
“I will make it down there at some point in time, and it will be pretty cool,” Allegretti said.
This is not Allegretti’s first Hall of Fame. He was also honored by his high school, Andrean in northwest Indiana. He played football, ran track and wrestled.
Keeping in touch
The Allegretti family gave Illinois $250,000 to help with the building of football’s Smith Center.
Carl Allegretti hasn’t been to the Illinois campus in recent seasons, but watches every football game on TV.
He recently visited with football coach Bret Bielema in Allegretti’s Chicago office. Illini wrestling coach Mike Poeta has been to the Allegretti house.
“I will continue to support Illinois football and Illinois wrestling,” Allegretti said.
Nick Allegretti is going into his fourth year with the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he is a backup offensive lineman. He has won one Super Bowl ring and played in the game a second time.
Nick Allegretti scored his first pro touchdown in a playoff game against Pittsburgh during last season’s playoffs, catching Patrick Mahomes’ pass for the score.
The first year of Nick’s career, Carl Allegretti went to all but three games. COVID-19 kept the stands mostly empty in Nick’s second season.
Not that anybody asked ...
... but, Illinois should consider some way to honor the families of its athletes.
In the Family Hall of Fame, the Allegretti family would be among the first inductees. So would the Dosunmu family who were a joy to have in C-U during Ayo’s stellar basketball career.
The athletes usually receive the glory, and that makes sense. But their parents took them to practices at all hours of the day and paid for travel teams. And the siblings were asked to push their own interests to the side.
Something to think about. It wouldn’t have to be anything fancy. If a building goes up for the Athletics Hall of Fame, perhaps a room could be dedicated to the families.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.