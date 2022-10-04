CHAMPAIGN — Think you had a full weekend?
Bet Bret Bielema’s was busier.
On Saturday, he took his new team, Illinois, back to his old school, Wisconsin, and helped it end 20 years of failure at Camp Randall Stadium.
On Sunday, Bielema found out his friend Paul Chryst, the guy he shook hands with after Saturday’s Illini victory, was fired by Wisconsin. Chryst finished his Badgers career with 67 victories in eight seasons, one less than Bielema on the school’s all-time chart.
Also Sunday, Bielema heard speculation about his talented defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as it relates to the Colorado head coaching position. The Buffaloes have an opening after firing Karl Dorrell.
Walters, a Colorado alum, has come up as a top candidate.
Finally, the latest Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday. Though Illinois didn’t make the cut, it was among those receiving votes. One reporter, Texas legend Kirk Bohls, ranked the Illini No. 22. (To be up front, Illinois was not on my ballot).
Oh yeah, did I mention Bielema coaches against his alma mater Iowa on Saturday for the first time as the Illini boss? Remember, he missed the game last year in Iowa City because he was dealing with COVID-19.
Review, previewBielema held his usual Monday afternoon press conference in the Memorial Stadium press box.
Let’s take a look at Bielema’s packed 48 hours one item at a time.
On Chryst ...
Bielema reached out to his friend Monday morning. They worked together with the Badgers.
“The reason I called Paul was I’ve been in that rodeo,” Bielema said. “I’ve been fired. I’ve been in that day after. I shot him an early text. I just wanted to let him know what I learned through that experience. I remember I appreciated the calls I got that day.
“It’s a grim reminder of the world we live in.”
Chryst is the fifth Power Five coached fired this season, following Nebraska’s Scott Frost, Arizona State’s Herm Edwards, Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins and Dorrell.
On Walters ...
Bielema is a big fan of the guy who runs the nation’s top scoring defense right now. Illinois is only allowing an average of 8.4 points.
“He has a very quiet confidence,” Bielema said. “He carries a lot of the characteristics and the right environment to be successful.”
Bielema wants other schools to come after his assistants.
It goes back to an early conversation Bielema had with coaching legend Bill Snyder.
“He said, ‘What you want to do is go out and hire as many guys like you as you can,’” Bielema recalled. “They may not look like you. They may not talk like you. They may not have your background, history and pedigree. But you want to hire as many people who want to be head coaches as you can.’
“That has always stuck with me.”
It has worked out well for Bielema, with his coaching tree growing by the year. Walters figures to be the next branch.
“I knew he would get a head coaching job,” Bielema said. “It was just a matter of when.”
Bielema and athletic director Josh Whitman plan to do all they can to keep Walters in C-U. But they will help him achieve his head coaching goal, too.
On the Top 25 ...
Bielema didn’t know his team got votes this week in both The AP and coaches’ polls.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “Some people have been asking me, ‘Do you think you should be ranked?’ I said, ‘No.’ But I did say I thought we would get some recognition. We haven’t played a ranked opponent at this level. We’re obviously a team that this week has a tremendous challenge in front of us. Kirk (Ferentz) is used to being ranked. We’re finding our way. If people are starting to respect us that’s a great thing, but we have a long way to go.”
On Iowa ...
Bielema played for the late legend Hayden Fry and worked on the staff with current coach Ferentz.
“Coach Fry did a lot of great things,” Bielema said.
Bielema remembered his time as linebackers coach in Iowa City with then-coordinator Norm Parker and current coordinator Phil Parker.
“We sat in there and pieced that defense together and built it,” Bielema said. “It was unlike anything they had done there before. I owe a lot of my defensive education to those initial couple years at Iowa with Kirk and Norm Parker.
“Phil has just continued to build that same defense layer after layer after layer.”
The last week had been spent talking and writing about Bielema’s history at Wisconsin. But he has greater ties to Iowa, where he was both a player and a coach.
“I got my first coaching job there,” Bielema said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.