The best word to describe Bret Bielema’s appearance at Big Ten media days: Folksy. And I mean that in a good way.
During his 15 minutes on stage Wednesday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, Bielema didn’t try to crack jokes or turn preachy.
The 52-year-old Illinois coach was himself, or at least the guy people in Champaign-Urbana have gotten to know the past 18 months.
At 10:17 a.m., Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren introduced Bielema.
“We are so happy that he’s back in the Big Ten Conference where he belongs,” Warren said.
The two shook hands as Bielema went to the microphone. Bielema wore a dark suit with an orange tie. Except for the color of the tie, it was similar to the outfit he wore the first time he came to the event as a player.
While with Iowa in the early 1990s, Bielema represented the Hawkeyes at the Big Ten Kickoff in Chicago.
“I remember back then we got an issued Iowa Hawkeye jacket that I’m pretty sure 15 to 20 people had worn before I put it on that day,” Bielema said. “I wore a tie and got all dappered up.”
Earlier this summer, the Illini players attending this year’s event were taken to a clothing store for a chance to pick out suits.
Later, Bielema heard back from staff member Pat Pierson, who said, “Hey, Coach, the guys kind of don’t want to wear ties.”
Bielema is a traditionalist, thinking a tie should be part of the attire.
“I asked my staff and they unanimously told me I was in the wrong,” Bielema said. “I should let them be independent and go without ties.”
Coach and players walked into Lucas Oil Stadium together Wednesday morning. The players weren’t wearing ties. And all had on tennis shoes.
“I think about the world we’re in,” Bielema said. “I think about Hayden Fry would literally have probably slapped me in the back of the head if I showed up with a pair of tennis shoes and no tie. But I think that’s the part of college football that’s awesome. There’s never been a time or a place where I think college football could be more exciting.”
Bielema has been to the Big Ten media days as both a player at Iowa and a coach at Wisconsin and now in charge of Illinois. He has seen the evolution of the game on and off the field.
Family outingBielema mentioned the four players in the Illinois travel party: defensive backs Quan Martin and Sydney Brown, running back Chase Brown and receiver Isaiah Williams.
“They represent everything we want at Illinois,” Bielema said.
Bielema called Martin into his office earlier this summer to tell the player he woud be making the trip to Indy. Martin brought his father to the meeting.
“The first time I was able to meet his dad, I was able to sit down and tell him he was coming to this event to represent the University of Illinois,” Bielema said. “To see the joy and the pride in his dad’s eyes was pretty cool.”
The Illini football staff looked into the history of twins at media days. Not just in the Big Ten but across the nation.
“I don’t think that’s been done in college football that we could find,” Bielema said.
Getting down to business
Illinois starts practice Saturday ahead of the Aug. 27 opener against Wyoming. Bielema brought it up during his opening talk.
“There’s only one other time in my career where we actually started in the month of July,” Bielema said.
Going into his second season, Bielema has a much better handle on the skillset of his team. A year ago, he hadn’t seen the guys in real games. Now he has that experience.
“You’re just more comfortable,” Bielema said. “You know their strengths. You know their weaknesses.”
Bielema started taking questions about seven minutes into his allotment.
First one: Bret, this year you returned 25 percent of your offensive linemen snap-wise from last year. You made comments last year that your two-deep wasn’t significantly contributing. How do you feel about your offensive line this season?
“Everything is in perspective,” Bielema said. “One thing I think that is probably for me, as a head coach, I kind of notice all the things that happen before they’re going to happen. Last year when I made those comments, I just was expressing where we were currently on our roster, but more importantly, where we needed to go in recruiting and possibly in the portal world.”
The coach continued, pointing out the return of forever-starter Alex Palczewski.
“So the players that we have coming back from last year’s roster start with Palcho,” Bielema said. “He looks incredible. He’s kind of redefined his weight. We’ve had an entire year to work with him. If he continues to be what we think he’ll be, he’ll leave college football with the most career starts in the history of the game. He’s played a lot of really good games at guard and tackle. His leadership has been unwavering since we got together in January again.”
Bielema was asked about the Big Ten opener, scheduled Sept. 2 at Indiana. The Illini will have already faced Wyoming at home, while it will be the Hoosiers’ opener.
“I think through 14 years as head coach, I definitely would say a coaching cliche that is true, you guys call it coach speak, you see a huge amount of improvement in players that have never played the game from Week 1 to Week 2,” Bielema said. “That’s kind of why I was lobbying, when the original schedule was set up, we actually were opening up at Wisconsin. So the driving force, it ended up being Indiana now, but was a Big Ten road game. I thought if we could play one game at home, get our feet under us, and get a Week 0 in. Our (administration) got it done.”
To his credit, Bielema made sure to praise the Hoosiers and coach Tom Allen.
“I would tell you Indiana, huge respect for coach and what he’s developed and what he’s built there two years removed from a very, very special season,” Bielema said. “I know they’ve had all spring, all summer, all fall camp to work on the Fighting Illini, and it’s a quick turnaround. It’s a Friday night game.
“We’ve got a little prep on Indiana. They’ve made some transition, as you know, in the coordinator position. To have them be Week 1, a Big Ten game on the road is going to be a tremendous challenge.”
That’s what coaches are supposed to do at media days. Don’t give an upcoming opponent any extra motivation.
Bielema returned to folksy when asked what changes were and are needed at Illinois.
“I think because this is my third head coaching opportunity, and I’ve been in this league a long time, and my time in the NFL, I had a lot of experience, a lot of success, but also some failures,” Bielema said. “I think in 52 years on this Earth, I’ve realized, not just in football but in life, a lot of times you learn more through moments of adversity, through the tough times.
“I think that to have experienced last year, the 5-7, to get back into college football, I think I have a better perspective of what our team can do and what they can’t do. Also just some moments we lived through together.”
Throughout his time, Bielema kept his his left hand on the lectern while gesturing with his right hand. Just a hunch that he’s similarly demonstrative in meetings with his players and staff.
Overall, it was a solid performance for a guy trying to lead the program to a bowl game and finish with a winning season for the first time in more than a decade.
Bielema adds a level of college football competency that didn’t exist at Illinois during the previous administration.
He wisely avoids pointing fingers. Instead, he seems to be putting his head down and getting to work.
The fact that he is known so well in the conference should add to Illinois’ confidence in Bielema.
He was trained by one of the league’s greats (the late Fry) and mentored by one of the current leaders (Wisconsin’s Barry Alvarez).
Good company to keep.