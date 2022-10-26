CHAMPAIGN — Normally, John Kane roots for Nebraska football.
The Kansas City, Mo., native played linebacker for Tom Osborne at the school in the mid-1970s. But this weekend, Kane will be at his old Memorial Stadium stomping grounds in Lincoln, Neb., cheering on Illinois.
Why the switch? He knows a guy.
“He’s rooting for us,” said Kevin Kane, Illinois’ second-year associate head coach and John’s son. “He’s always rooting for us.”
Kevin Kane used to pull for Dad’s alma mater. Not now.
“I grew up a big Nebraska fan,” he said Tuesday after the 17th-ranked Illini wrapped up another practice to get ready for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Nebraska. “Then I went to Kansas and that kind of died.”
Kane has competed at Nebraska before this Saturday. As both a player and a coach.
While serving as the Northern Illinois defensive coordinator in 2017, Kane helped the Huskies shock the Huskers 21-17.
“We had two pick-sixes,” Kane said, “and it got extremely quiet in that stadium.”
The victory was part of a banner day for the Kane family.
After beating Nebraska, the coach got home for the birth of his and wife Theresa’s daughter, Nora.
“It was a great experience,” Kane said. “I got back in time to have one bourbon, and then I was going to the hospital. It was a great day. We’re not having any babies (this time), but hopefully, we can relive that (win).”
As a linebacker at Kansas in 2005, Kane celebrated a 40-15 home win against Nebraska, which ended the Jayhawks’ 36-game losing streak in the series.
“I had a pick-six,” Kane said. “I remember looking up in the stands and giving my Dad a thumb’s up. He was all fired up.”
The Illinois assistant coach likes playing games in Lincoln.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “It’s a really cool atmosphere. They pride themselves in Nebraska football there, and they are loud. They support their team no matter what. You’re going to see a lot of red when you’re up there. ... It’s one of the great programs in college football history.”
Illinois already owns a big road win this season in a large building, beating Wisconsin 34-10 on Oct. 1 in front of 73,501 fans. It was the biggest crowd they have seen this season, until Saturday, where 86,804 await.
The earlier road success should add to the team’s confidence as it travels to Lincoln.
“Absolutely,” Kane said. “I don’t think guys are scared by big stages. We’ve seen some big venues and had some success there, so I think guys know what to expect. It’s not about (Nebraska). It’s all about us as we go through it.”
Like they did before the trip to Madison, Wis., the Illini practiced Tuesday with the speakers on full blast.
“The offense has got to worry about it a little bit more,” Kane said. “Hopefully, we’ve got to start practicing with crowd noise when we play at home. That’s what we want to do.”
The extra noise in workouts should help Bret Bielema’s Illini adjust to their environment on Saturday afternoon.
“You can never simulate it 100 percent, but we’re going to be ready for it,” Kane said. “Coach Bielema and the offensive guys, in particular, are going to have a plan ready for it.”
The energy of the crowd can help the visitor, too.
“We’ve got to be like sharks in the water,” Kane said. “We’ve got to be able to smell blood and kind of feel that and kind of feed off the crowd. If the crowd gets quiet, it’s good for us on defense.”
Nothing better than being able to hear a pin drop in front of 86,000.
Work to doThe Illinois coaches aren’t counting on an easy afternoon/evening. Though Nebraska is just 3-4 overall, the Huskers have scored at least 35 points in four games.
Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson has 11 touchdown passes (with eight interceptions). Wide receiver Trey Palmer is one of the best in the nation with 47 catches for 781 yards and five touchdowns.
“They have some players,” Kane said. “They have talent everywhere. It’s not like they don’t have dudes there. We’ve got to come out ready to go or they could easily win this game, just as we can. I think our guys understand that. That’s every game from here on out.”
Kane sees no signs of the Illinois defense taking an opponent lightly.
“It starts with Coach Bielema and how we prepare each week,” he said. “It’s not about who we play, it’s what we do. If everybody individually does their job, we’re going to have a great chance for success. Our guys know what to do, which is nice. We’ve got to keep doing that.”
Illinois linebackers coach Andy Buh has coached at Lincoln, too, with both Maryland and Wisconsin.
“They’ve got a great fan base,” Buh said. “Coaching in that stadium, it’s always been electric there. It’s always fun coaching in a stadium like that, where the guys get excited to play on a stage like that.
“But it’s another business trip for us. Nothing changes.”
While there are always exceptions, Nebraska fans are known for their polite nature to opposing teams.
“It’s been a real positive experience every time we’ve been there,” Buh said.
Howdy neighbor
Lincoln and Rapid City, S.D., are separated by 512 miles. So what school did Illini tight end and Rapid City native Tip Reiman support as a kid?
“I grew up a diehard Nebraska fan,” Reiman said. “My Dad went there.”
Like John Kane, Scott Reiman has a new team.
“We’re Illinois people now,” Tip Reiman said. “My family and friends are Illinois supporters, too.”
Reiman has been to the other Memorial Stadium for games before as a fan.
“I used to go a lot,” he said. “It’s always loud. It’s an electric stadium. I love it. It will be a lot of fun. This is what we live for.”