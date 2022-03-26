CHAMPAIGN — The challenge for second-year Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is different than the one faced by new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
Much different.
While Lunney takes over a unit that was one of the worst statistically in the country, Walters’ task is following up on a successful debut season. The bar is higher on defense.
Walters’ unit ranked 29th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 21.9 points per game. That was a 13-point improvement over Lovie Smith’s final team in 2020.
In total defense, Walters and Co. ranked 46th nationally, allowing 365.6 yards per game. Compare that with the 114th place and 467.2 yards allowed per game by Smith’s final Illini team.
Perhaps, Walters deserved a bigger raise than becoming the first $1 million assistant coach in Illinois history.
From a teaching standpoint, Walters’ job this spring seems like it will be easier. The players know the defensive scheme well and have worked with it for more than a year.
“It’s been good to have more of a review than a new install,” Walters said. “Obviously, tweaking things that will be advantageous for us and fixing some issues that were presented during the course of the year.”
The defensive staff is unchanged from a year ago, with Walters as coordinator, Andy Buh (linebackers), Aaron Henry (secondary), Terrance Jamison (line) and Kevin Kane (outside linebackers).
They are looking to replace a group of experienced departing players. At the top of the list is All-Big Ten safety Kerby Joseph, who is expected to be picked in the early rounds of next month’s NFL draft.
“I’m happy for him,” Walters said.
Others moving on include Roderick Perry II, Owen Carney Jr. and Isaiah Gay up front, Jake Hansen and Khalan Tolson at linebacker and Tony Adams in the secondary. That’s a lot of sacks, stops and picks to replace.
“I think we can make up that production as a total unit,” Walters said.
Growth areasThe Illinois defense can get better in some areas. Like turnovers gained. That was usually a strength for the team during Smith’s tenure.
In Walters’ first year, Illinois tied for 52nd nationally with 18 turnovers gained, down a tiny bit in the rankings from 2020, when the Illini finished 47th with 15 turnovers produced in a shortened season.
Joseph was a big part of the Illini turnover production last season with eight (five interceptions, three fumble recoveries).
Walters’ unit was solid on third-down conversion defense, ranking 32nd in the nation and high among the Big Ten schools.
Getting off the field quickly means more time for Lunney’s offense.
Ready to goHoldover defensive back Quan Martin plays multiple positions. Safety Sydney Brown is highly effective, leading the team in tackles last season with 81.
Spring is the time for Walters and the rest of Bret Bielema’s staff — which will oversee their third practice this week on Saturday — to decide where adjustments need to be made. And which of the younger players on the team are capable of a bigger role.
“We’re also trying to figure out what we need to do to get guys in the right spots,” Walters said.
Newcomers are going to get looks. Northwestern transfer Terah Edwards could have a role on the defensive line, while outside linebacker Jared Badie enrolled early from Oswego East and impressed in winter workouts.
At outside linebacker, Walters expects returnees Seth Coleman and Ezekiel Holmes to take on expanded roles.
“I’m excited for that group,” Walters said. “They look comfortable and they look like leaders.”
Tarique Barnes is being counted on at linebacker after finishing second on the team in tackles with 80.
“He played light’s out,” Walters said.
Walters only got to see linebacker C.J. Hart play in the 2021 opener before his season ended with a knee injury, but Hart is expected to be full go for 2022.
“I’m excited to get him back on the field,” Walters said.
And, for the first time in a while, Illinois fans can say the same about the defense.