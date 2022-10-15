CHAMPAIGN — Pick a statistical category, any category. There’s a good chance the Illinois defense is the best at it ... nationally.
Or very close.
Scoring defense? Ryan Walters’ guys are No. 1, giving up a paltry eight points per game.
Touchdowns allowed?
First.
Passing efficiency defense?
First.
Red-zone defense?
Second behind UCF.
Total defense?
Third behind, hmmm, Minnesota and James Madison.
The Illini have given up fewer yards than No. 5 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson, with a gap of 20 yards or more over each of the powers.
Looking for a simple explanation for Illinois’ rise to No. 24 in this week’s Associated Press poll?
It all starts with defense.
Only Indiana scored more than 20 against Illinois (23). The unit hasn’t allowed a touchdown at home. It pitched a shutout against Chattanooga and just missed one against Wyoming.
When he took the Illinois job before the 2021 season, Bret Bielema was hoping for this kind of performance.
Why is it working so well?
“Two things I think. Last year, they began to have some success. They felt it, tasted it, smelled it,” Bielema said. “Obviously, we lost some really good players, but I thought Ryan and the defensive staff last spring kind of identified players that could step into those positions. We continued to build on what we did a year ago, but we’re also a little bit different in certain areas, kind of maximize our personnel packages and maximize the skills.”
It starts up front. Defensive tackles Keith Randolph Jr. and Johnny Newton lead the way.
“Those guys were ready to make a big step,” Bielema said.
Illinois has been efficient on first down. Again, credit goes to the big guys.
“Johnny and Keith have really done a nice job of having some early down pressures,” Bielema said. “That’s a big deal. There’s more first downs than any play in football. The second-most played down is second down. It’s just common sense the more pressure you can apply on first and second down, the better you’ll be.”
Back in the day
The current defense has drawn comparisons to Vic Koenning’s 2011 unit, which finished seventh in the nation in total defense. It allowed 286.2 yards per game.
The 2011 defense also ranked 15th nationally in scoring defense, 22nd in red-zone defense and 30th in passing-efficiency defense.
Oh yeah, and like the current team, the 2011 defense made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. Led by Whitney Mercilus with 16 sacks, the 2011 team had 41 to finish sixth in the nation.
The current team, led by Randolph, Newton and friends, is tied for 12th nationally in sacks. With 21 so far, it is halfway to the 2011 team’s total.
BTN analyst and former Illini All-American linebacker J Leman understands the comparisons between 2011 and 2022.
But he actually goes back further to find similar units: the dominant Illinois defenses of the late 1980s and early 1990s.
“I don’t think we’ve seen a defense play like this for 30 years,” Leman said. “Since we had some of those great defenses. The 2007 defense was opportunistic and got good pressure on the quarterback. Vic had some good defenses.”
The 2011 defense had a handful of future NFL players, led by first-round pick Mercilus and second-rounder Tavon Wilson.
“I think what’s unique about this defense is one, they are really well-coached, but two, they have I think five NFL players on that team right now,” Leman said. “I think Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton and Quan Martin and Sydney Brown and Devon Witherspoon are NFL guys. I think Tarique Barnes could possibly be a guy. That’s just for next year. I’m not talking about some of the younger guys. Seth Coleman’s really impressed the last two or three weeks.”
Leman started as a redshirt freshman in 2004 at Illinois.
“Probably too early,” Leman said. “I probably had no business on the field my freshman and sophomore year.”
The payoff came in 2007 when Leman helped the team to the Rose Bowl.
The same thing is happening with the current Illini. Guys are reaping the benefits of playing early. Now, they have that experience.
Leman said the work of the defense is the key to Illinois’ 5-1 start.
“Defense keeps you in the game long enough for your offense to get going,’ Leman said. “There were so many games in the past decade, we’re down 17-0, 21-0 before you blink an eye.”
The efforts up front have also been a major factor.
“This team is really built on offensive line play and defensive line play,” Leman said. “I always tell you this, a skilled player will let you down at the worst time. And I’ll count linebackers as skilled players. When you get into October and November, the linemen are the most consistent group. This team is really built to win games in October and November.”
Leman has been blown away by the play of the defense in the second half of games.
“They make adjustments at halftime and they wear people down,” Leman said. “Have you looked at the (opposing) quarterbacks’ numbers in the second half and how scared they are when they are throwing the ball? We look at Brennan Armstrong, we look at Graham Mertz, we look at Spencer Petras and they are totally different guys standing in the pocket in the first quarter. It’s not just the sacks, it’s the relentless pressure and hits that they’re getting.
“They might be the best second-half defense in the country.”
Illinois often rushes five, which Leman said is uncommon.
“The linebacker does something called green dog, which is if the back blocks, you go and add to the blitz,” Leman said. “It creates a lot of one-on-ones.”
Leman was the honorary captain for the Illinois opener against Wyoming. He was allowed to go to the Friday walkthrough, which was eye-opening.
“I just said, ‘These guys look bigger than I remember them in the past,’” Leman said. “I always say, ‘You want defensive linemen with more butt than gut.’ We’ve definitely got more butt than gut. These are big, put-together guys and they move really well.”
Not surprised
Former Belleville West standout Randolph saw the success of the defense coming.
“Definitely,” he said. “All the hard work that people have been doing is starting to show.”
Is it different from the past?
“A little bit. I feel like the work’s always been there. Just the mentality of it all, I feel like people came doing hard work with the right mentality,” Randolph said. “You mix those two, you have success.”
Randolph and his teammates aren’t thinking about the statistical rankings.
“It’s cool and all when you sit down and look at it, but we really don’t worry it that much,” he said. “Our goal is to just play good defense.”
The team being nationally ranked for the first time in his career made an impression.
“It’s my fourth year here and we haven’t been ranked,” Randolph said. “To see that number by our name, it meant a lot. It’s the beginning of where we’re trying to go. We’re just getting started.”
Defensive lineman TeRah Edwards joined the team this season after two years at Northwestern.
“When I got here after a few workouts with these guys, I knew this would be a pretty good team,” Edwards said. “They get after it. They’re real competitive. That stood out to me.”
Illinois linebackers coach Andy Buh is in his third decade as a college assistant. He likes what he sees from the entire defense.
“They’re playing really good, doing what we’re asking them to do, making complicated things look simple,” Buh said.
There were moments during the 2021 season when the coaching staff saw the potential for the defense.
“I’ve been really pleased to see how this defense has molded together,” Buh said. “What can’t you say about Coach Walters? He’s just so dynamic as a defensive coordinator.”
Buh appreciates the recognition for the defensive players.
“They’ve earned it,” he said.
Walters liked the group he inherited in 2021. It’s important to point out many of the key contributors on the defense were recruited by Lovie Smith.
“I was very surprised about who they were as athletes,” Walters said. “I didn’t know the mental makeup and all the intangibles, but just from a measurables standpoint and being able to run, I thought we as a staff could put together a scheme that allowed them to play well, play successful football and highlight their strengths.”