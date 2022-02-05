CHAMPAIGN — Second-year Illinois football coach Bret Bielema is making the right call when it comes to the use of the transfer portal.
“We’re going to always constantly look for positions of need,” Bielema said. “I think here at Illinois, you want to develop high school players and put them in position.
“We’ll always use the portal as a supplement.”
Bielema had great success with transfers while coaching at Wisconsin. His first was J.J. Watt, who made the move from Central Michigan and became a superstar.
“He was coming from a MAC school and wanted to return to his home state,” Bielema said. “Obviously, it worked out well for a lot of people.”
Bielema’s first grad transfer was quarterback Russell Wilson, who came to Wisconsin from North Carolina State.
Again, it went well, with Wilson having great success in Madison and later in the NFL.
Some programs are filling their rosters with guys from other schools. The strategy might work wonders. Or send the team in the wrong direction.
If the goal is to win consistently at Illinois, that can’t be accomplished with short-time players.
During Wednesday’s signing day press conference, Bielema restated his pledge to build with high school players from Illinois.
“I don’t really care who is recruiting (them), who is not recruiting (them),” Bielema said. “They’ve got to fit the bill of what we are.”
Illini of the Week: Men’s basketball’s Kofi CockburnThe man/mountain is well on his way to earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors. If he scores just three points Saturday at Indiana, he will have averaged 20 for the week. And the guess here is puts up many more than that against the Hoosiers.
Fully recovered from a concussion, No. 21 is making up for missed time. His power display is impressive. But he is also showing more of a shooting range and an ability to get his teammates involved.
Why wouldn’t the rest of the Illini get him the ball? Especially with the chance he will throw it back when they are in a good spot to score.
Certainly, the coaches are reminding the other Illini that Cockburn needs to be fed. To his credit, the center is working hard.
If he maintains his current 22.1 points per game average, Cockburn will have the fifth-best season in school history.
Don’t miss it : Men’s basketball at Purdue, 8 p.m., Tuesday.
I’m jumping ahead a game to the next trip to Indiana. The matchup was orginally set for Thursday but got moved up because of Big Ten schedule shuffling.
It will be difficult to top the double-overtime thriller the teams played in Champaign on Jan. 17.
With a home game to go Saturday against Michigan, the Boilermakers are 4-1 since beating Illinois. They scored road wins against Iowa and Minnesota and a three-point decision against No. 16 Ohio State.
The only loss for Purdue came at fired-up Indiana, where fans stormed the court.
Purdue has climbed to No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25. After UCLA’s loss to Arizona on Thursday, the Boilers figure to move to at least No. 3. Or higher if BYU upsets Gonzaga on Saturday.
Matt Painter’s team is fighting for long-range goals, including a top seed in the NCAA tournament. Currently, the Boilermakers are in position, but will have to hold off Kansas, Arizona, UCLA and Kentucky and others.
Illinois isn’t likely to repeat last year’s No. 1 seed. But the team is in position to finish among the top four, which could mean a nearby first-round assignment (Indianapolis, Milwaukee).
Making a listI’ve been covering Illinois football for more than three decades.
With the benefit of hindsight, here is the player from each class since 1999 who ended up having the greatest impact on the program:
YEAR PLAYER POS. HOME STATE
2021 Josh McCray RB Alabama
2020 Jer’Zhan Newton DL Florida
2019 Isaiah Williams ATH Missouri
2018 Daniel Barker TE Florida
2017 Kendrick Green OL Illinois
2016 Jake Hansen LB Florida
2015 Reggie Corbin RB Maryland
2014 Nick Allegretti OL Illinois
2013 Dawuane Smoot DL Ohio
2012 Mason Monheim LB Ohio
2011 Josh Ferguson RB Illinois
2010 Alex Hill OL Louisiana
2009 Nathan Scheelhaase QB Missouri
2008 Mikel Leshoure RB Illinois
2007 Arrelious Benn WR Washington, D.C.
2006 Juice Williams QB Illinois
2005 Rashard Mendenhall RB Illinois
2004 Jason Reda K Illinois
2003 J Leman LB Illinois
2002 E.B. Halsey RB New Jersey
2001 Steve Weatherford P Indiana
2000 Bucky Babcock OL Illinois
1999 Brandon Lloyd WR Missouri
Familiar faces
To start its spring season, Mike Small’s men’s golf team is playing an exhibition match this weekend against prominent alumni.
The competition is set for Saturday at Coral Creek Golf Club in Placida, Fla.
Scheduled to play for the alumni team: Garrett Chaussard (2002-05), Larry Blatt (2008), Luke Guthrie (2009-12), Brian Campbell (2012-15), Dylan Meyer (2015-18) and Bryan Baumgarten (2017-20).
Next weekend, Illinois is playing in the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate hosted by South Alabama.