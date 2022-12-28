Normally, Illinois would be the team casual football fans would root for during the 2022 bowl season.
Bret Bielema’s plucky group finally ended the streak of 10 straight losing years. And knocked off a bunch of other negative streaks along the way.
The turnaround by the Illini is one of the feel-good stories of the college football season.
But outside Champaign-Urbana and wherever else Illini fans are scattered, the rest of the world is pulling for Illinois’ opponent in the ReliaQuest Bowl next Monday: Mississippi State. For a single reason, too. The late, great Mike Leach died earlier this month after the former Mississippi State coach suffered a heart attack.
Every day, a new tale of Leach’s wit and wisdom arrives via the “helpful in this case” Internet.
Search for “Mike Leach” and you will read all sorts of columns praising one of college football’s all-time characters.
My story about an experience with Leach 15 years ago inspired a note from Don Wauthier of Champaign.
He had his own positive encounter with “The Pirate” in 2004.
Wauthier, 66, is an Illinois graduate and longtime C-U resident who attended the Holiday Bowl that year in San Diego.
Why did Wauthier go to the game? His son, Nathan, was on the Holiday Bowl staff that year. He worked for the Holiday Bowl for five years and Don went every time.
Through the years, Wauthier attended many Illini postseason games, but there was no Illinois bowl option for Wauthier in 2004. So, it was off to San Diego for Wauthier, who is vice president of the local engineering firm Berns, Clancy and Associates.
At San Diego’s Qualcomm Stadium, Wauthier saw Texas Tech beat the Bears 45-31, with Sonny Cumbie throwing for 520 yards.
Walking the walkCoaches talk often about giving back. Wauthier saw it in person from Leach.
A day before the game, a banquet was held in the hangar of an aircraft carrier. Early in the event, awards were presented to the top male and female student-athletes from area high schools. The prize included a $1,000 scholarship. Wauthier remembers the female winner giving a nice talk. She was asked where she would be attending college, but said she didn’t have the money to go.
That statement got Leach thinking. When it was his turn at the microphone, Leach didn’t talk about his team or the game. Instead, he called the student back to the stage.
“He told her she was the type of student they wanted at Texas Tech and that he had phoned the university president,” Wauthier said. “He informed her that she had been admitted to Texas Tech and would have all expenses paid.”
Later, Wauthier got more information on the generous gesture from his son Nathan.
“He told me Leach had worked through the Holiday Bowl in the weeks after the event to set everything up for this student,” Don Wauthier said. “They found out that Coach Leach was paying for everything, not the university.”
Getting to know himEarlier in that bowl week, Wauthier got a chance to talk to Leach and his staff at an after-hours party.
“His relaxed manner was certainly different than most of the other university coaches I had met in the past,” Wauthier said.
Leach had a new fan.
“Since that time I have always considered Coach Leach to be someone special,” Wauthier said.
What became of the student?
I reached out to Don Williams, longtime Texas Tech beat writer for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. He connected me with Chris Cook, who was the sports information director for Texas Tech at the time.
“This is the first I have heard of it since then,” Cook said. “But you could certainly see Mike doing this.”
