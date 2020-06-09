CHAMPAIGN — They’re back. Or at least, on the way.
On early Monday afternoon, the Illinois athletic department announced about 40 members of the football team had arrived on campus.
Included in that group were returning starters, like linebacker Jake Hansen and offensive lineman Kendrick Green. The two veterans are expected to be key leaders for the 2020 Illini.
It’s the first step toward the long-term goal: the safe return of all Illinois student-athletes to the campus.
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the program faces plenty of challenges. Like every other college sports program.
On May 22, the school unveiled its plans for the return. The plans include extensive COVID-19 testing and quarantining for athletes before they are allowed to start voluntary workouts.
Staff members who work with the athletes will also be regularly tested.
I had the COVID-19 test two weeks ago and fretted about it. That, as it turns out, was a waste of my fretting time.
The nice folks at Carle did my test lickety-split and I barely felt it.
So my advice to others, including the players: don’t sweat it. Sit back, relax and be thankful when you get the results.
Doubtless, some of the players and staff will test positive. No reason to panic.
The person will simply be treated away from the rest of the team while recovering.
Without underlying conditions (diabetes, heart disease, lung disease), health experts have said COVID-19 is manageable. You never know how anyone will react, but healthy athletes should hopefully be fine.
Of bigger concern might be the coaches and staff members the players are constantly around. While they are in much better shape than this reporter, they are a “few” years removed from their playing days.
It is a wise move by the school to diligently test the coaches and staff. Of course, my hope is that all the tests come back negative.
Not that the media or public has any guarantee the information will be made available.
The Illinois athletic department said Monday it “will not share or confirm any information regarding the health of student-athletes or DIA staff members as it pertains to COVID-19,” this summer or the new academic year, citing privacy laws.
I just reread the law Monday morning. Someone who violates it could face massive fines and even jail time.
The reality is the word will get out if an athlete tests positive for COVID-19. His or her family and friends will know. The news gets spread. Often very quickly.
And we will know come gameday. If there is a gameday. Pretty easy to notice if a particular player or coach isn’t at the stadium.
Here’s how the first postgame press conference might go:
Reporter A(smussen): Coach Smith, where was Player X today?
Lovie Smith: Bob, you know I can’t talk about injuries or illness.
Awkward.
New territory
This summer will be unlike any other in my 31 years at The News-Gazette.
With health concerns in mind, I expect access to the players to be limited. Extremely limited.
Any media interviews will likely be done by Zoom. That’s cool. Given my own health circumstances, I would be reluctant to do an in-person interview. Even with social distancing being practiced.
It’s a stark contrast to past summers. I would frequently talk to players and coaches in person for upcoming stories and columns.
I would attend events (golf outings, charity functions, etc.) that featured players and coaches.
All that is out the window until there is a vaccine or reliable treatment for COVID-19.
I normally root for teams and/or players. Now, it’s scientists. (Can’t wait to collect my Anthony Fauci trading card.)
Fortunately, we have so many ways to communicate beyond face-to-face contact. Phone, text, email, Twitter, Facebook. Pick your favorite. They all work.
We will get the word out on the 2020 Illinois football team, as it looks to end a growing run of losing seasons (eight).
We will keep you posted on Lovie Smith’s beard, Mike Epstein’s return, Brandon Peters’ arm and all those offensive linemen pushing cars.
Keep an eye on ...
Alabama. According to numerous reports, the football team has at least a handful of positive COVID-19 cases.
This should come as no surprise. The players returned to their homes for the bulk of the spring. It was inevitable that some would catch the virus.
When asked if it the reports are true, Alabama officials pointed to the privacy laws.
You would think Nick Saban’s program would be leak-proof. But there is a high level of interest in the Crimson Tide, both in Alabama and beyond.
It’s a battle between the thirst for knowledge against protective secrecy. Tough call. Normally, I would count on Saban to win every matchup. Not so sure this time.
I am fairly certain on one thing: If there is college football in 2020, Alabama will be part of it. You can’t play baseball without the Yankees and football without the Patriots.
Alabama is the Yankees/Patriots/Lakers of college football.
The school will find a way. And we all know about it Sept. 5 when Southern Cal is set to meet the Crimson Tide in Arlington, Texas.
Stay tuned. And don’t ask about any missing players.”