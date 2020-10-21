CHAMPAIGN — It’s 11 a.m. on Dec. 5.
Three inches of snow blanket the Memorial Stadium turf. And the white stuff fills the empty stands.
Well, almost empty ... except for the cardboard cutouts of fans ($50 to $99 a pop) and the faux Marching Illini.
In five minutes, Illinois and Iowa will run onto Zuppke Field to no applause, other than what’s generated by the loudspeakers and scoreboards.
No smell of roasting hot dogs or popcorn in the air. No beers being spilled on people in the next row.
Outside beautiful Memorial Stadium, the usual hustle and bustle are absent.
If the Dick Butkus and Red Grange statues could talk, it would be some version of, “What the heck is going on around here?”
It’s called COVID-19. Red should understand. He was still at Wheaton High School during the flu pandemic of 1918.
It’s Senior Day for the Illini when the Hawkeyes are slated to visit Champaign on the first Saturday of the last month of one of the worst years in our lives.
It’s a college football season like no other before it. And, knock on wood while praying for an effective vaccine, none going forward.
From the moment Big Ten commish Kevin Warren said, “OK, let’s go,” reaching the end became the goal.
Of course, there were glitches. And mistakes. And errors. And foibles.
People play and coach football. Not robots. (Though that might be safer. Put the kids in engineering on it.)
Without going into great detail, games get delayed during the season. Despite the testing and tracing and rules and protocols.
What did you expect? Before the Big Ten even kicked off, games in the ACC, SEC, Big 12 and everywhere else were pushed back or canceled.
The leagues that got a jump on the season didn’t have the benefit of learning from others’ mistakes.
The Big Ten put in strict procedures to try to keep the infections down.
Problem is, COVID-19 doesn’t seem to care who you are. Or how much you want to play football.
Nick Saban got it, for goodness sakes. You would think the best coach in the history of college football could make it more than a month without testing positive.
But COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate. If you walk into its path, you risk a positive. Which is a negative.
Magic momentThink back, Illini seniors, to Oct. 23. On a crisp night in Madison (44 degrees at kickoff), you played No. 14 Wisconsin.
Boy, were the Badgers mad. They didn’t like the constant reminders about last year’s 24-23 loss in Champaign. Those pesky reporters just couldn’t help themselves.
You showed them. With all the experience on your side and a newbie playing quarterback for the Badgers, you got them twice in a row. By the same score.
This time, James McCourt hit his field goal early for a 3-0 lead. Then a touchdown pass from Brandon Peters to Luke Ford. A pick-six by Nate Hobbs. And a 5-yard touchdown run by Chase Brown.
You led 24-0 before the Badgers woke up.
Collin Larsh got it started with a short field goal. Then Nakia Watson scored on a couple of short runs. Down 24-17, Graham Mertz drove the Badgers 80 yards in the final minute. When he hit Jake Ferguson for a touchdown with 15 seconds left, overtime seemed inevitable.
But the chilly night made the ball hard to handle. The snap was off just enough to cause a delay, giving Jamal Woods time to slice through and get his mitt on the ball, which fluttered below the crossbar.
Then came the wild celebration. Without McCourt fearing for his life. This time, Woods got mobbed by his Illini teammates. From a safe social distance.
Yada, yada, yadaWhat did the win at Wisconsin mean for the rest of the season?
Well, there were wins, both expected and unexpected. Same thing for the losses. As you enter today’s game with the Hawkeyes, you are 4-3. Or is it 3-4?
It doesn’t really matter. Any games played are a bonus.
The NCAA realizes the oddity of it and will ask you all to come back in 2021. On the house.
It’s doubtful any coaches in the Big Ten will be fired based on what happens in 2020.
It’s a free year. One with little pressure. Unless you were Kevin Warren. Poor guy. If only Jim Delany had retired a year earlier. Or hung on for an extra season.
Seniors, you’ve got at least three games left. First, the Hawkeyes. Your coach probably mentioned the score the last time they were in town. It was 63-0. You were on the wrong side of that one.
Next week, you will drive to the School Up North. Last year, the temperature was 44 degrees in Evanston. Same weather you had to open the season at Wisconsin.
Don’t be surprised if Lovie Smith ... and Rod Smith ... and Miles Smith ... mention last year’s game against the Wildcats. It was 29-10, and you were on the wrong side of that one.
Do with that information what you want.
Then what?
There’s the mystery. Which we really don’t need in 2020.
The Big Ten came up with some sort of clever championship week format. Great if you win your division. If you are in fifth or sixth place? Not so much.
The good/bad news is the league promises to try to avoid a rematch from earlier in the season. So, you won’t get another chance to pick on wobbly Rutgers.
If you play Ohio State again, it’s a really good thing. Since the Buckeyes are the odds-on favorites to win the East, a rematch will have to be in the Big Ten title game.
Enjoy. And we’ll see you back here in ‘21.
With the cardboard cutouts replaced by real, live people. Still wearing masks. Still social distancing. And still happy to see you playing.