Earlier in the week, Illinois coach Bret Bielema told his team about the importance of November football. They were clearly paying attention.
For the second consecutive road trip, Illinois stunned a heavy favorite on Saturday. Two weeks after shocking Penn State, Bielema’s team knocked off Big Ten West leader Minnesota 14-6.
“The thing that’s been most impressive to me is the faith of these guys,” Bielema said. “To be a 3-6, now 4-6, football team, the way they keep approaching things, I’ve been so impressed with their demeanor, what they’ve been able to do and how they’ve been able to do it.”
Road disadvantage? What road disadvantage?
Quick, someone from Illinois should call Northwestern to see if it is interested in hosting at Ryan Field on Nov. 27.
In his first season, Bielema has doubled the win total from the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
And he has the team two victories from earning a postseason berth. Winning play in November might mean a bonus game in late December.
What seemed unlikely after a home loss to Rutgers suddenly seems possible. Sweep Iowa on Nov. 20 at Kinnick Stadium and Northwestern the following weekend and Illinois earns its first bowl bid since 2019.
The guess here is it happens.
If it does, it puts Bielema’s program ahead of schedule. Just a small percentage of the Illinois fan base expected six wins in Year 1.
That number dropped even lower after close losses to Maryland and Purdue.
Imagine if Illinois had taken one of those games. Or both. Two more wins and a bowl bid would already be secured.
But it is Illinois football, where success rarely comes with ease.
Maybe Bielema is about to change that. Saturday’s win against the Gophers was ho-hum after Illinois took a 14-0 lead. Minnesota never really seemed to have a chance.
Perhaps, in hindsight, the school should have held off with P.J. Fleck’s seven-year contract extension. The Gophers looked like they weren’t interested in competing Saturday, even though the game meant the world to their Big Ten West title chances.
Illinois played harder and performed better.
New trend?
Minnesota had dominated Illinois in recent years at home. But those games weren’t against Bielema, who owned Minnesota in his time at Wisconsin.
The style of football Bielema wants to play at Illinois — with a heavy emphasis on the run and physical play — will make the team less susceptible to losing streaks and domination by particular opponents.
Oh sure, Bielema and his staff need to build the roster. Both with high school recruits and transfers. If you listened closely to the coach this week, he basically welcomed anyone from Illinois currently at another college to consider coming home. Just a hunch he will get some takers. Maybe a bunch of them.
Wins against Minnesota, and the earlier one at Happy Valley, make it easier for Bielema to sell his vision for the program.
His team has shown the ability to quiet crowds on the road. Well, except for the booing by Minnesota fans directed toward their own team in the final minutes
Best-case scenario
Illinois had an open week before it traveled to Penn State and the nine-overtime thriller.
The well-rested Illini showed enough energy to overcome a top-10 team and a stadium full of its partisans.
In less than two weeks, Illinois will again be coming off an open Saturday when it travels to Iowa City. Kinnick Stadium will be full of leather-lunged Hawkeyes, who sit so close to the field you can almost smell what they had for breakfast.
Bielema knows the building well. He played for Hayden Fry and coached there with Fry and Kirk Ferentz.
Bielema’s experience at Kinnick figures to help the Illini. He can tell the players stories about the good old days and remind them the field is the same length and width as the one at Memorial Stadium. Only the colors are different, with black and gold subbing for orange and blue.
Of the two remaining games, Iowa is by far the biggest obstacle for Illinois’ bowl hopes.
Until an unexpected home loss to Purdue, Iowa was in College Football Playoff talk. Now, the Hawkeyes still want to win the Big Ten West and play in the conference title game. That won’t happen if they lose at home to Illinois.
Northwestern has won two in a row in Champaign and six overall in the series. But the Wildcats are in the middle of one of their worst seasons during the Pat Fitzgerald era. Going into Saturday night’s game against Iowa, their lone wins came against Indiana State, Ohio and Rutgers. Minnesota scored 41 against them. Nebraska put up 56.
Now is the time for Illinois to end Northwestern’s streak. If it follows an Illinois win against Iowa, it will also mean a 13th game.
Don’t forget: You read it here first.