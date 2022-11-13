CHAMPAIGN — Somebody is going to play Ohio State or Michigan for the Big Ten title on Dec. 3.
It won’t likely be Illinois.
Nor should it.
Two weeks in a row, Bret Bielema’s team had a chance to take command in the Big Ten West and two weeks in a row it fizzled.
At home, no less.
First, a 23-15 loss to a mediocre Michigan State team. Then, a 31-24 thud against Purdue on Senior Day, with the Illini helping the Boilermakers with turnovers and penalties. The kind of mistakes losing teams usually commit.
On a chilly morning/afternoon at Memorial Stadium, Illinois looked like the Lovie Smith model. Teams that had no drive or direction. Teams headed to losing season after losing season.
This time was supposed to be different. Illinois has already clinched a winning season, putting that 10-year ineptitude streak behind it.
What the Illini discovered during their first losing streak of the season is that the climb to the top is often easier than staying there.
“From our perspective, it’s always been we’ve been kind of hunting people, but now at the top of the standings, you’re the hunted,” Illini center Alex Pihlstrom said. “Everybody’s going to try to knock you off. That’s the biggest thing we really haven’t been in the position for, but we have to prepare for that moment.”
Good news. Next time out, No. 21 Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) will again be the hunter. Of course, the downside is it has to go play at No. 3 Michigan (10-0, 7-0).
“I think we’ll be ready,” Pihlstrom said. “I think we’ll be excited, especially in that atmosphere. I don’t think anyone’s played in the Big House, so everybody will be juiced up. Top 5 team, you’re always excited for. I know at Penn State last year, Top 10 team, we were absolutely juiced for it. A road environment, I think we’ll be ready.”
A pair of road trips to end the season might be just what the Illini need. Get away from the pats on the back that have turned into shakes of the head.
Us against them can work with the right team. Illinois went to Wisconsin and played its best game of the season. The win at Nebraska was another season highlight.
But in the first 10 games of the season, Illinois played against teams that were comparable talent-wise. That won’t be the case when it ventures to Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are a playoff-worthy powerhouse that will be listed as three- or four-touchdown favorite. Illinois has won there before as a heavy underdog, against Tom Brady no less, but it took an extraordinary effort by an underrated team.
Not sure the current squad has the same chance.
Major setbacks
Normally, college football teams do their best work at home. And Illinois has a pair of significant Memorial Stadium victories this season against Iowa and Minnesota.
But the last two weeks, have been much less than inspiring. The fans were ready to jump on board, only to have the wagon topple over.
Why? Bielema, who plans for most everything, doesn’t have an answer. Especially when it comes to his team’s playing out of character.
“I think frustration set in for sure,” Bielema said. “There’s a couple times it was getting a little chippy out there both ways.
“That drive that manifested in points, I believe there were two unsportsmanlikes for 15 each and two DPIs (defensive pass interference) on that series. You’re just not going to survive major college football and Big Ten play with those kind of numbers working against you.”
Plenty of blame to go around
When the team watches the Purdue film together Sunday, it won’t be pleasant.
The offense missed opportunities to add points and eat more clock. The defense failed to slow Purdue at crucial times.
It is totally reasonable to question the coaching on both sides of the ball. Also, the players didn’t show much composure when provoked by the Boilermakers.
And while I am never one who thinks it is right to blame the officials, the crew had a rough day. To be fair, both teams had legit beefs with the flags, though they seemed to have a greater effect on Illinois. My usual answer to the team feeling squeezed by the officials: play better. Don’t allow the officials to decide the outcome. Or even play a part in it.
Not sure what the Illinois coaches saw when preparing for the Purdue defense, but it became clear early that Jeff Brohm’s team was going to try to slow Chase Brown. Even if it meant exposing its shaky pass defense.
The plan worked. Purdue kept Brown under 100 yards (barely) for the first time this season. Tommy DeVito was solid except for a late interception that helped seal Purdue’s victory.
DeVito was hurt by a couple of critical drops, but also helped by a few courageous catches.
Perhaps expecting Illinois to go from a 5-7 home-for-the-holidays program to Big Ten West champion was too much. So, save a bit of blame for the media, too.
I had the team as high as No. 12 in my Associated Press poll this season. Looking back, that was a bit on the steep side for the program.
Sunday morning I will decide if Illinois stays in my Top 25 after being at No. 17 last week.
Right now, it is too close to call. Just like trying to figure out what’s still going to happen this season with the Illini.