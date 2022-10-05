CHAMPAIGN — When he made a commitment to Illinois all those years ago (actually four), this is what Isaiah Williams had in mind.
The wide receiver is playing a pivotal role for Bret Bielema’s winning team. One that has a chance to win the Big Ten West.
“This was the goal. Just winning,” Williams said after Tuesday’s morning practice. “But honestly, we haven’t really done much yet. We’ve just got to keep it up, keep getting better every single day.
“Coming here, I wanted to win a lot of games. Be a part of a winning culture. And I think that’s the biggest difference. In this locker room right now, you’ve got a winning culture and that’s just a testament to Coach B. and the staff, what they instill in us and what the captains and the leaders of the team are showing to the rest of the guys.”
Williams hoped the winning would start earlier in his career.
“Now, seeing it first-hand, this type of stuff takes time,” he said.
Illinois enters Saturday’s night game against thorn-in-the-side Iowa tied for first in the division. Win the rest of its games and Illinois will play for the conference title on Dec. 3 in Indianapolis
Really.
Williams isn’t thinking that far ahead. In fact, his focus is on Wednesday’s practice. And Thursday’s workout.
The key to staying in the moment?
“Just making sure you’re getting better every single day,” Williams said. “Not focusing on the game. When the game gets here, it will get here. But what I’m doing right now is preparing myself for the game.”
What’s been clicking for the Illini offense through the first five games?
“Everything,” said Williams, a Lovie Smith recruit who started his college career at quarterback. “When you’ve got a good offensive coordinator (in Barry Lunney Jr.), he’s putting the ball in the right hands and everybody’s doing their job, good things are going to happen.
“You’ve got a guy like Chase Brown at running back making things happen, it makes stuff easier for everybody. It makes stuff easier for the O-line. Makes stuff easier for the receivers and the quarterback.”
Catching on
Williams and Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito made a quick, early connection. It has carried into the season and is a big reason for the success of the offense.
“He’s just a gamer,” Williams said. “He makes plays. When stuff breaks down, he’s not going to give up on the play. When things are going wrong, he is never down. And that helps us a lot.”
Williams is doing more than his share, ranking tied for 12th nationally with seven catches per game. Williams is fourth in the Big Ten in receptions.
If opposing defenses try to take Williams away, that’s fine with the Illini. Pat Bryant and Brian Hightower have been reliable options, combining for 35 catches and three touchdowns.
The Illinois receivers will be challenged Saturday by Iowa’s defense.
Though the team is struggling (3-2 overall), Phil Parker’s guys have been solid.
“They’re a special defense,” Williams said. “They like to win games based on defense. They’ve got some great DBs.”
Walk this way
Williams is one of the clear-cut leaders on a team that seems filled with them.
“One thing that’s even more special is we’ve got great leaders on scout team,” Williams said. “That’s helping us a lot. Even the guys not playing, you’re going to see it at the home games, they’re making sure everybody is hyped. At practice, they are giving us the best looks they can.”
Hightower admires Williams for both for his performance on the field and behind the scenes.
“He’s playing great,” Hightower said. “I’ve worked with him all summer. Seeing the fruits of his labor really makes me happy. He can be even greater. I know that. The team knows that. He’s already playing, in my eyes, really good football.”
The other receivers follow Williams.
“He’s the guy you sit next to him, you look at him and you’re like, ‘I’ve got to challenge him,’” Hightower said. “He challenges me to be great every day. We just keep trying to raise the standard, raise that bar in that receiver room.”
Illinois defensive coach Aaron Henry has watched Williams from the other side of the ball.
“The young man is special,” Henry said. “He’s ultra-talented. He’s everything you want in a football player. Obviously, he handles his business off the field.
“It’s not surprising the young man is having the success he’s having. If you see him work outside the practice field, outside of game days, you see why he’s having success. Everything he does around this place, from the lifts to studying tape to just going above and beyond. The kid wants to be great. You can’t have enough kids like that in your program. It permeates to the younger guys.
“I’m glad he’s on our side.”