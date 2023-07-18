CHAMPAIGN — Can the Illinois football team find a way into the Associated Press Top 25 poll at some point during the 2023 season?
Definitely.
Will it start the season on The News-Gazette’s first ballot when it’s due in a little more than two weeks on Aug. 1?
No, but ... if Bret Bielema’s guys win their first three games against Toledo, Kansas and Penn State, a spot on my ballot is a lock. And a win at Kansas on the night of Sept. 8 might be enough if the Illini takes care of Toledo in the season opener on Sept. 2.
Forty-six days before the Illini kick off against the Rockets at Memorial Stadium, they are among the teams also considered for my Top 25.
My guess is Illinois will get votes in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. Not sure how many, but perhaps enough to push the team onto the big list.
Just not mine right now.
Important to note that I sometimes make mistakes in my voting. Not clerical errors, just poor decisions. Like the time I had Michigan No. 1 going into the 2012 season. The Wolverines proved me so very wrong by getting crushed against Alabama in the opener at Arlington, Texas.
Last year, I stubbornly left Ohio State No. 1 for most of the season until dominant Georgia made a too-convincing argument that demanded a change. The 2022 Bulldogs were one of the best teams in the modern era.
Not going to make that mistake again. The two-time defending champions will start the season at No. 1 on my ballot and stay there unless the Bulldogs lose.
Other than a mid-November trip to Tennessee, there aren’t any likely scares on the Georgia schedule. No Alabama in the regular season. Or LSU either. I fully expect to see Georgia make the College Football Playoff semifinals again when the four-team field is announced.
About IllinoisSorry, got off on a tangent there for a second. It happens.
What is keeping Illinois off my preseason Top 25? The two biggest areas of doubt are at quarterback and in the secondary.
Both positions might end up being strengths of the team. Eventually. But right now, in the middle of July, they are unknowns.
Mississippi transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer has never been in charge of a team for an entire season, and he’s expected to start under center in the opener.
He was solid during spring practice, seems to understand the offense and have the support of his teammates. But when the opponent is trying to plant him in the ground, how will Altmyer react?
Two minutes into the Toledo game, if he sidesteps a blitzer and throws a long touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams, the internal and external confidence grows. But that moment isn’t real yet.
I’ve watched Illinois football up close for three and a half decades. There have been some excellent quarterbacks, some mediocre ones and some who weren’t able to handle the job. Which batch does Altmyer fall into? We’ll see.
On the secondary, I have little doubt the group is going to be well-prepared by first-year defensive coordinator Aaron Henry and first-year defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus.
But the departures of Devon Witherspoon, Quan Martin and Sydney Brown are going to be difficult to overcome. The NFL thought enough about the players to select them in the first three rounds of the draft, with Witherspoon going fifth overall to the Seahawks. Great news for the Illinois reputation, but it doesn’t help much on the field this fall.
Taz Nicholson, Tyler Strain, Xavier Scott, Matthew Bailey and friends don’t need to be NFL ready in 2023. Just good enough for the Big Ten.
Important tipsWhen Illinois moved into the Top 25 during the 2022 season, the coaches and players appreciated the recognition, but didn’t dwell on it. They need to keep that attitude. It will serve them well, even coming off an eight-win season from a year ago.
There are ways to get the attention of voters. Hanging a big number on a good team is one way. Pulling an upset against a ranked team is another.
Bielema isn’t a run-up-the-score kind of coach. Polite is good. But it doesn’t hurt to add one more touchdown to put the game away. An 18-point victory looks better than one by three.
Take it from a voter.