CHAMPAIGN — The last time No. 5 played football on the Memorial Stadium turf before this past week was Aug. 28, 2021.
That day, Illinois linebacker Calvin “C.J.” Hart performed lights out ... until he couldn’t.
With 37 seconds left in the second quarter, Hart scooped a fumble by Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez and raced 41 yards for a touchdown. He gave Illinois a 16-9 lead in an eventual 30-22 victory.
For the game, Hart finished with six tackles, including 11/2 for loss. He added a quarterback sack in addition to his fumble recovery. Unfortunately, he wasn’t on the field at the end to celebrate with his teammates.
Instead, the North Carolina State transfer, playing in his first Big Ten game, was getting tended to by team trainers and doctors.
“It was very, very, very emotional,” Hart said.
With just over nine minutes left in the third quarter, Nebraska’s Martinez threw a pass to Austin Allen for a 9-yard gain. Illinois’ Sydney Brown and Isaiah Gay made the stop. Hart was there, too.
Right place, wrong time.
He remembers the play well.
“All (Allen’s) momentum kind of crashed into my knee,” Hart said. “It was something that was unavoidable.”
Hart had to be helped off the field and would not return.
“I definitely did not think it was going to be that severe,” Hart said. “In the tent, they told me it was going to be something like a couple weeks. I’m thinking, ‘I’m going to be back soon.’”
As it turned out, the left knee injury forced Hart to miss the rest of the season. And would require surgery.
“Once I got the news, it was definitely heartbreaking,” Hart said. “But that just goes to show you how fast the game can go away. I was doing my thing.”
Physically painful? Of course.
Emotionally painful? Even worse.
“I would say the first month was the hardest,” Hart said.
Hart had never had surgery before.
“I never had a long-term injury,” he said. “I was a rookie to it. Adversity brought out the best in me. I just worked through everything.”
The training staff helped him a ton. So did Tank Wright and the strength staff.
“They made it easier for me,” Hart said.
On track
It’s been seven months since Hart got hurt against Nebraska.
When the Illini started spring practice Tuesday, Hart returned to the field.
“I’m still getting through it,” Hart said of the injury. “It’s not something that happens overnight. I’ve just been working day in, day out. Making sure I’m doing maintenance on my knee. When you have those kind of injuries, you’ve got to keep going.”
The question he hears often: How are you feeling?
“I feel amazing,” Hart said. “It’s great to be back out there with the guys.”
Hart is following what the coaches and medical experts tell him to do.
“I trust them to put me in the right place,” Hart said.
He is a willing patient, eager to do anything to get better.
“I’m ready,” Hart said. “The confidence is there. Everything I need to do is there. I’ve got great coaches backing me. I’ve got great teammates backing me.”
Early impact
It is doubtful Illinois would have won Bret Bielema’s opener without Hart’s significant contributions.
After the Nebraska game, he was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and Bednarik Award National Player of the Week.
There were no self pats on the back.
“It was one game,” Hart said. “I’ve got a lot more to prove. The story is far, far from over.”
Had Hart been able to play the entire season, Illinois would have won more than five games. And played in a bowl.
Even though he couldn’t help physically on the field, Hart offered support to the linebackers and rest of the defense.
“That’s very important,” Hart said. “I’ve been playing ball for a long time. That was something I needed to do.”
Illinois defensive backs coach Aaron Henry was on the N.C. State staff when Hart played for the Wolfpack. Henry is happy to have him back.
“That dude’s a difference-maker,” Henry said. “We missed him. I’m just excited to have him out there. He’s an intricate piece to what we do and how we do it.”
Sitting out taught Hart about the value of being patient.
“I’ve always been on the go,” he said. “I want to do it my way. But once you get an injury like that, it sits you down. You can’t do stuff.”
He was frustrated at times. Faith helped Hart get through it.
Henry isn’t surprised by the way Hart attacked his recovery.
“He’s got the proper mentality, and he’s a Florida boy. They’re just wired a little different,” Henry said. “It starts with his mind and his heart. His family is amazing. He’s overcome a lot of things and the injury is just another part of it. It’s like he didn’t miss a beat once he hopped back in.”