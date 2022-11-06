CHAMPAIGN — Sorry, Illinois football, but you are no longer the “feel-good story of the season.”
That went away with a bumbling, stumbling 23-15 loss on Saturday against Michigan State, a team oddsmakers thought was 2 1/2 touchdowns inferior to Illinois going in. Somebody in Vegas with faith in the Spartans made a killing. At the Illini expense.
Bret Bielema’s team took a hit in so many areas. Let’s count the ways:
1. Winning the Big Ten West
Illinois fans were giddy when Iowa bopped Purdue earlier in the day in West Lafayette, Ind. That pushed the Illini closer to the division title, until they gave back the advantage with an upset loss to Sparty.
Sure, Illinois can still win the West, but it will take more than a home win next weekend against the Boilermakers.
Wisconsin, which Illinois manhandled in Madison, is now back in the hunt, too, after beating Maryland on Saturday. And even Minnesota remains in contention thanks to a comeback win against Nebraska on Saturday that clinched bowl eligibility for the Gophers.
You can still book a room in Indianapolis for the weekend of Dec. 2-3, but make sure it is refundable.
The tiny bit of good news for the Illini on Saturday is that possible title game opponent Ohio State doesn’t appear to be as dominant after its scare against Northwestern before the undefeated Buckeyes prevailed 21-7 in Evanston.
2. Climbing into the AP Top 10
I had Illinois No. 12 on my ballot last week, but will drop it a number of spots Sunday. Not sure how far. It depends on what happens elsewhere in the Top 25.
Illinois won’t fall of my ballot completely. Not enough quality teams are out there to force that move. But it will likely tumble to the lower half of the Top 20.
The real problem for Illinois among voters is most figured it would score an easy win against Michigan State, which was missing a chunk of top players because of the postgame incident at Michigan Stadium and still has a losing record even after Saturday’s win.
The Spartans were never more vulnerable than they were Saturday, but Illinois couldn’t put them away. Even when Michigan State gave the Illini chance after chance to rally thanks to poor playmaking ability and questionable play calls.
Michigan State can now salvage a disaster season. Consider it payback for 2019, when the Illini went to East Lansing and pulled off a shocker.
Never a good sign when opponents leave your stadium, shaking their heads in disbelief about the gift they just received. We might look back five years from now and say Saturday was the turning point for the Spartans, who looked foolish after giving Mel Tucker a ridiculous contract extension.
3. College Football Playoff hopes
They are nonexistent now for Illinois. A one-loss Illinois team had an outside chance to sneak its way into the top four. It was going to take a lot of help and even then, it wasn’t likely to happen.
Now, put it out of your head.
Illinois was No. 16 in the first CFP rankings and should stay in when the second poll is released on Tuesday night. But Illinois will fall several spots, just like in the AP poll.
Long-term, Bielema wants to see “Illinois” in every CFP ranking. Especially when the field expands from four to 12 teams, and Illinois will have a legitimate shot to make the cut.
This time was early and might not last long. Lose next Saturday to Purdue and suddenly three-loss Illinois will be gone from most polls.
4. Put a pin in the Heisman talk
Chase Brown had another good game, rushing for more than 100 yards for the ninth time this season.
But for Brown to be considered as a Heisman finalist, Illinois needed to win every game. Or close to it.
Can’t blame the Illinois coaches for wanting to get Brown the ball as often as possible. He is the best option on offense.
But he looks to be wearing down just a bit. Another 33 carries on Saturday didn’t help. Backups Josh McCray and Reggie Love III must take a bigger share of the attempts.
5. Pasadena? Not so fast.
The Rose Bowl is now a longer shot.
Illinois can still get in by winning the Big Ten West and beating Ohio State or Michigan in Indy. But there is likely no longer an entry point for Illinois into “The Granddaddy of Them All.”
Before the loss to Michigan State, there was a scenario where three-loss Illinois could have secured the bid with two Big Ten teams in the CFP.
It would require two Big Ten teams in the CFP.
But now, even if that is the case, the Rose Bowl will feel like it can take two-loss Penn State ahead of Big Ten West champion Illinois. The Nittany Lions are the better draw, both on TV and in the seats.
6. Packing the place
It was close Saturday, the crowd falling about 5,000 short of capacity on a cold, windy day.
Congrats to the hearty souls who toughed it out. Hope you eventually thaw.
Forecasts for next Saturday’s home finale against Purdue call for temperatues in the low 40s. Doubt the wind will be bad.
But the selloutless streak is likely to continue into 2023. And the Sept. 2 home opener 10 months from now against Toledo isn’t likely to fill the building.
Perhaps the sellout drought ends next season when Penn State comes to town on Sept. 16 or Wisconsin on Oct. 21. But that is going to depend about the product Illinois puts on the field.
7. Handling success and now failure
Illinois had been good about it all year. Not letting the loss at Indiana drag it down the next week. And not getting too full of itself after key wins.
Saturday’s game was the first time this season the Illini seemed to lose their poise. And make mistakes that are out of character for this year’s team.
The question: How does Bielema keep it from happening again?
“I’m glad they were disappointed,” Bielema said. “It was a very disappointed locker room. As a coach, you coach the same after a win as you do after a loss. You prepared them to handle the moment, whether it’s a great one or a bad one.
“We’re definitely going to have to learn from this. There were enough things offense, defense and special teams that took away from where we needed to be. At this point in the season, you have the physical element, too. We’re into a tough five-game stretch here on the back end. To get ourselves healthy and get prepared for Purdue is going to be a big challenge.”