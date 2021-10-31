CHAMPAIGN — It’s happening.
Again.
One more negative game day for the Illinois football team guarantees a 10th consecutive losing season. Rutgers pushed the Illini toward the brink of badness with a 20-14 comeback win Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
A week after an upset victory at Penn State had Illinois fans (prematurely) talking about a bowl bid, the Scarlet Knights threw a bucket of cold water on the idea.
This rebuild of Illinois football being attempted by Bret Bielema is not a one-year project.
Saturday’s loss served as a reminder that the team has a long, long, long way to go.
The win at Penn State, as it turns out, was a blip. One of many over the years that have teased the Illinois fandom.
So, what went wrong against Rutgers after it was so right in Happy Valley?
To his credit, Bielema pointed the finger at himself.
“I just told our crew, ‘That’s on me, 100 percent,’” Bielema said. “We’ve got to understand that nobody’s going to just give you anything.”
He didn’t hide his disappointment. Illinois lost its fourth home game of the season with only the finale against Northwestern on Nov. 27 remaining.
“Very discouraging,” Bielema said. “I wanted to play well here at home.”
Coming off the shocker in Happy Valley, there were two ways the Illini could go: post their first winning streak of the season or follow the recent pattern of success followed by failure.
“I challenged our guys to think about where they were from last Sunday to where they are (Saturday),” Bielema said. “When we got challenged to a fight, we didn’t respond the right way. Unfortunately, that’s what ultimately brought us defeat.”
Missed opportunity
Bielema isn’t responsible for the past nine losing seasons. Those belong to other coaches.
His job is to put an end to it. As soon as humanly possible. His fanbase and administration are filled with mostly reasonable people. They understand it will take time. Maybe a lot of time.
A win against Rutgers would have been a shortcut. An earlier-than-expected-partial-turning of the corner.
“Nobody is going to give you anything in this league,” Bielema said. “This is a team (Rutgers) that won three games, lost four, but had been in every ballgame. I could see it on film the way they fought.”
The Scarket Knights outscuffled Illinois. That’s why they had a happy plane ride. Just as the Illini experienced after Penn State.
“No loss is a good one,” Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes said. “We’ve got to learn how to be consistent and deal with the highs and and lows.”
Trouble ahead
Minnesota hosts the Illini next Saturday morning. Nothing P.J. Fleck likes better than beating his home-state school. The schools are in the same division and compete for players in recruiting.
It is in Fleck’s best interest to keep the Illinois program down for as long as possible. Or at least until he takes a job in another conference.
After Minnesota, the Illini travel to Iowa and host Northwestern.
That’s it. Three more games. One-fourth of the season.
“We’ll see where those go,” Bielema said. “We still have a chance mathmatically to do some things. We didn’t even discuss anything along that line.”
The players can count.
They know the score.
And they are hopeful.
“We’re sitting at 3-6 right now,” Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters said. “If we do what we know we can do and believe what we can do, there’s still a chance we can have a postseason. That’s not dead, and I think guys understand that.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.