CHAMPAIGN — For so many years, quarterback was a position of strength at Illinois. In the 1980s and early 1990s, the school sent a string of players to the pros.
Dave Wilson, Tony Eason, Jack Trudeau and Jeff George followed their time in C-U with stints in the NFL.
In more recent years, the program had a handful of starting quarterbacks who became successful three- to four-year starters. Kurt Kittner, Jon Beutjer, Juice Williams, Nathan Scheelhaase and West Lunt put their names high up on the school’s career passing chart.
In recent seasons, Illinois has been unable to find that steadying force at quarterback.
Brandon Peters has a chance to be that guy in 2021. The Michigan transfer returns for a third season with the Illini. He is coming off a disappointing 2020 campaign, which included five starts and three early games missed because of COVID-19 protocols.
Peters is by far the best option at quarterback for Bret Bielema’s first team. He showed his ability in Tony Petersen’s offense during the spring game and there is no real challenger to his position at the top of the depth chart entering the start of training camp later this summer.
Peters will try to become the first quarterback at Illinois to start every game since Lunt in 2015. Since then, Jeff George Jr., Chayce Crouch, Cam Thomas, AJ Bush Jr., M.J. Rivers, Matt Robinson, Coran Taylor Isaiah Williams and Peters have taken their turns.
They tried to make it work. Even won some games along the way. But the position has been mired in inconsistency.
Why hasn’t Illinois had a winning season in a decade? While the answer doesn’t rest solely with the quarterbacks, they are part of the reason.
Some of the touted recruits weren’t up for the job. Maybe the offenses didn’t suit their talents. Or the supporting casts weren’t strong enough.
In 2021, two of the former contenders, both high-ranked prospects coming out of high school, are now at other positions. Four-star recruit Williams is working at wide receiver. He will likely be at the other end of many Peters passes this season.
Taylor, a three-star recruit who won a state title at Peoria, saw action at quarterback in 2020. But he is now working at defensive back.
Folks back home, including his high school coach Tim Thornton, figured he would excel as a college quarterback. It didn’t happen.
Five guysThat’s how many quarterbacks are listed on the current Illinois roster: Peters, Robinson, redshirt freshman Deuce Spann, incoming freshman Samari Collier and Rutgers transfer Artur Sitkowski.
Needless to point out, protecting Peters is critical for the Illinois offense if the team hopes to compete this season. A veteran offensive line, with four returning starters, should help. So should a strong run game featuring Chase Brown, Mike Epstein, Chase Hayden and Reggie Love. Peters won’t be expected to carry the ball much.
His job will be as a facilitator, getting the ball to his running backs, tight ends Daniel Barker and Luke Ford and receivers like Williams, Donny Navarro and Brian Hightower.
I have talked with Illinois fans, parents and observers. They are convinced that Peters is the key to any kind of success the team has this season.
He won’t be asked to do everything. Only his share. It will be more important for him to limit mistakes than to make big plays.
If the offense works the way the staff hopes, it will be balanced. And unpredictable. Run when it looks like a pass. Throw when a run seems like the logical call.
None of the upcoming opponents will see the Illini offense full go until the opener Aug. 28.
Bielema has advantages never experienced by a new Illini boss. He has a bunch of seniors back from the previous season and a chance to enhance his roster with the use of the transfer portal.
The expectation bar is low. The team is projected at the bottom of the Big Ten West by most preseason publications. According to Vegas oddsmakers, Illinois is an early nine-point underdog for its season opener against Nebraska.
On the wayWho is the next Kittner or Scheelhaase at Illinois? Who is the next long-term starting quarterback?
Well, it won’t be Peters. His college football clock ends after this season.
Sitkowski and Robinson have three years of eligibility. Spann and Collier have more.
While I have been surprised by Illinois quarterbacks in the past — didn’t see all-time No. 5 passer Jason Verduzco coming — none of the current players appear on the way to Top 10 passing careers. Again, I have been wrong before, so perhaps there will be a surprise.
More likely, the next long-term starter is still in high school. Timber Creek (N.J.) hotshot Donovan Leary has made a commitment to Bielema. Part of the reason Leary said “yes” to Illinois is the chance to get on the field early.
Leary has no guarantee he will start as a rookie. Or even play as a freshman. But he will have a shot.
He will be one of the most highly-anticipated quarterbacks on campus since Williams. A while back, I wrote that the St. Louis Trinity phenom should be given the job right away. He wasn’t.
I’m not going to write the same thing about Leary.
The program needs a long-term answer at quarterback. Another Juice Williams or Trudeau.
We’ll have to wait to see who he is.