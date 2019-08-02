You’d think after 30 years of going to Illinois football training camp, I might be getting bored with the whole enterprise.
Not a chance. This is my favorite time of the year.
While others lament the end of summer, I embrace it. Because it means college football is on the way. The sooner the better.
Do I wish Illinois was going north to Rantoul for training camp? Absolutely. From 1998 to 2015, it was part of my August routine.
But in 2016, Lovie Smith decided to bring camp back to campus. The odometer on my Honda Civic thanks him.
The drive today is much shorter to the Campus Rec Fields, bordered by Florida and Goodwin avenues in Urbana.
I plan to be there early, moving from field to field. What will I be looking at? Here is my precamp checklist:
1. Big Ten vet vs. hotshot rookie
Michigan transfer Brandon Peters will compete for the starting quarterback job against incoming freshman Isaiah Williams and holdovers Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor. Williams wears No. 1 and Indiana native Peters wears No. 18. The same number worn by former Colts great Peyton Manning.
Every throw is going to be scrutinized. The good news is the tape doesn’t lie. The coaches will be able to tell each day who was on target and who needs work.
Pay special attention to which quarterback lines up with the starting offensive line. It matters and will indicate the staff’s thoughts on who currently leads.
2. Missing their friend
Before a summer swimming accident where he suffered a severe spinal injury, end Bobby Roundtree was the leader of the defense. His presence on the field will be impossible to duplicate.
Of course, his teammates are bummed. How will they react to their sadness?
There might be a visible sign they are thinking about him, like a sticker with his No. 97.
They figure to be extra motivated, doing what they can to show their teammate how much they care.
3. Catching on
The leading returning receivers last season, Ricky Smalling and Trenard Davis, had 33 and 30 catches, respectively. The next guy was Champaign native Dominic Stampley, who had 19.
To make Rod Smith’s offense run right, the receivers must be able to catch the ball. All the time. In a crowd. Up in the air. At their feet. If the ball hits the ground or guys have a bad case of the drops, the offense will fizzle.
4. Trojans to the rescue
Three former Southern Cal players join the team as transfers. Based on the previous section, the most important are receivers Trevon Sidney (No. 5) and Josh Imatorbhebhe (No. 9). The third Troy transplant is defensive lineman Oluwole Betiku Jr. (No. 47).
If they were good enough to sign with Southern Cal, they are worth a look in C-U.
5. New boss
Lovie Smith takes over the defense full time. It’s a big assignment after last year’s unit ranked near the bottom nationally in major statistical categories: run defense, scoring defense and total defense. A disaster.
Smith brought in two new assistants: his son Miles to work with linebackers and Keynodo Hudson to coach the cornerbacks.
The returning players have loads of experience, but is that a good thing?
6. Two-way player?
Lovie Smith promises freshman Marquez Beason (No. 3) will play cornerback. Only.
But Beason is considered a skilled receiver. My guess is Rod Smith wants to see him run routes during camp.
Beason’s case reminds me of Brandon Lloyd’s situation two decades ago. With one notable exception: The current head coach works on defense, while the guy back then (Ron Turner) ran the offense.
Lloyd came to Illinois expecting to play cornerback. But after a few snaps with the offense, he was a receiver. And had a big rookie season for a team that won eight games, beating Michigan and Ohio State on the road in 1999.
7. The new guy on the line
For years, the Illini could count on Nick Allegretti to do the right thing, on and off the field. Now, the team leader is trying to earn a place on the Kansas City Chiefs roster.
Allegretti’s guard spot will likely be filled by Alabama transfer Richie Petitbon (No. 74). Petitbon spent the spring at Illinois, learning from offensive coordinator Smith and new offensive line coach Bob McClain.
There isn’t a lot of depth up front. Illinois is counting on Petitbon to be on the field the bulk of the season. If the defense sprints past him in practice, the team needs to move to Plan B. But there aren’t many alternatives.
8. Stand up for special teams
Lou Tepper always said the punt is the most important play in football. I’m with the former Illinois coach.
Special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky is set at punter with Australian Blake Hayes (No. 14) back for his third season. You need to be aware of Hayes when he practices because sometimes he outkicks the returners. With the ball often landing near an unsuspecting observer, who is texting his wife.
9. Local connections
Danville’s Caleb Griffin (No. 11) is competing to be the starting kicker. It’s another position battle that deserves our attention.
Griffin, who redshirted in 2018, is one of five area players on the team.
Who else?
Stampley (No. 6) played at Centennial before spending time at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College. Bryce Barnes (No. 48) is a freshman tight end from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and won a state championship with the Falcons last November at Memorial Stadium. Danville’s Julian Pearl (No. 54) originally played defense, but is now adding depth on the offensive line. Monticello’s Dylan Thomas (No. 85) is trying to work his way into the receiver rotation after redshirting in 2018.
10. Crowd control.
It’s free football. From Friday to Aug. 17, fans can get up close and personal with the players and coaches during the 14 practices that are open to the public.
But how many show up? If it was Alabama or Clemson, the fields would be packed. Traffic jams on Florida Avenue. Mass hysteria.
Here? Not so much.
There should be plenty of awareness in the community. The News-Gazette runs the schedule and will tell you where you can go.
If you walk, bike, rollerblade or scooter over, please stop and say hello. I’ll be the guy wearing shorts and a “PRESS” hat.
Illinois football training camp 101
The schedule
DATE TIME LOCATION
Friday 10 a.m. to noon Campus Rec Fields
Saturday 10 a.m. to noon Campus Rec Fields
Sunday 10 a.m. to noon Campus Rec Fields
Monday 10 a.m. to noon Campus Rec Fields
Tuesday 10 a.m. to noon Campus Rec Fields
Wednesday 10 a.m. to noon Campus Rec Fields
Thursday 10 a.m. to noon Campus Rec Fields
Aug. 10 4-6 p.m. Memorial Stadium
Aug. 12 10 a.m. to noon Campus Rec Fields
Aug. 13 10 a.m. to noon Campus Rec Fields
Aug. 14 10 a.m. to noon Campus Rec Fields
Aug. 15 10 a.m. to noon Campus Rec Fields
Aug. 16 10 a.m. to noon Campus Rec Fields
Aug. 17 4-6 p.m. Memorial Stadium
➜ Who can attend? Anyone. All 14 practices listed above are open to the public.
➜ How much does it cost? Nothing. Admission to practices are free.
➜ Where do you park? Free parking is available in campus lot F23, just south of the Florida Avenue Residence Hall in Urbana.
➜ What about autographs? Lovie Smith and his players will sign autographs briefly on their way off the practice field. Fan Appreciation Night is set for Aug. 10 from 6-7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.