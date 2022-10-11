CHAMPAIGN — Some of you might have been surprised when Illinois popped up at No. 24 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.
Not Bret Bielema. The second-year Illini coach has been waiting for it all season.
“I knew this was coming,” Bielema said during his Monday afternoon press conference at Memorial Stadium.
He was sure?
“Unequivocally,” Bielema said. “I thought we had too good of a football team.”
It could have happened sooner had Illinois not lost 23-20 on Sept. 2 at Indiana in the Illini’s Big Ten opener.
Actually that game might deserve partial credit for the current four-game win streak for the Illini (5-1) and their first trip to the Top 25 in 11 years.
“I felt leaving that locker room, I had a better team than I thought I did,” Bielema said.
“And I expected us to win more than we ever have.”
During his seven years as head coach at Wisconsin, Bielema got to used to being in the rankings. It was common for the Badgers. Unlike at Illinois.
“I draw all the time from my experiences,” he said. “I distinctly remember during my third year at Wisconsin the first time we hadn’t been ranked. I remember feeling that.”
On Saturday night after a 9-6 home win against Iowa, Bielema and his wife Jen were watching “The Final Drive” on BTN.
“We’re sitting there and they are going through the final segment,” Bielema said. “Dave Revsine says to the group, ‘Illinois is the last Power Five that hasn’t been ranked since 2011.’ I stopped and I said, ‘What did he say?’ (Jen) said, ‘You haven’t been ranked since 2011.’
“I had no idea. None. I didn’t think about it much after that.”
Until he saw the rankings after they were released on early Sunday afternoon.
“I thought we would probably be another week if we were able to have success this week, we might get ranked,” Bielema said. “When that came through (Sunday) I just sat there for a moment and kind of digested it for a moment.”
Being ranked is another landmark for Bielema at Illinois. Like beating ranked Penn State and Minnesota in 2021 and ending 20 years of frustration at Wisconsin.
“Coach (Hayden) Fry always used to say ‘Pardner, if you’ve done it, you ain’t bragging,’” Bielema said of his college coach at Iowa.
When he met with the Illinois team, Bielema showed a graphic on the screen with the team’s ranking and place (tied for first) in the Big Ten West.
“It is a product of what they’ve built and what they’ve tried to accomplish,” Bielema said. “But it’s definitely not our ending point. It’s hopefully just a catalyst in our future.”
The right approachNo team in the history of college football has lost a game solely because it moved into the Top 25. That never happened.
Have players ever gotten full of themselves and then gone out and laid an egg? Oh yeah. Many, many times.
It is Bielema’s job, and that of the Illini staff, to do their darndest to make sure complacency doesn’t set in before Minnesota (4-1) visits for an 11 a.m. homecoming kickoff at Memorial Stadium this Saturday in Champaign.
Bielema is talking to his guys about what’s ahead. Both good and bad. Being upfront figures to help.
Not that the current team lacks motivation. None of the players have been a part of a winning team in Champaign-Urbana. Only one bowl bid (Redbox Bowl in 2019) has happened at Illinois in the last seven seasons.
“They are hungry,” Bielema said. “They’re excited. These little things are going to continue to pop up along the way. This is going to be a big game on Saturday because we’ve made it big game. Minnesota did their part. They’re a a 4-1 football team and we’re a 5-1 team. It’s going to get a little bit of a buzz.”
Illinois is one win away from bowl eligibility. Which always reminds me of the classic Ron Zook quote during the 2007 season:
“You don’t think I don’t think they don’t think about a bowl game,” Zook told me at the time.
Bielema would likely be happy if the current team follows the path of the 2007 squad, which played in the Rose Bowl.
“I’m pretty sure our guys know six wins get you to a bowl,” Bielema said. “It’s being talked about to them, so I’m not going to ignore that.”
Voice of the votersOnly one AP pollster had Illinois ranked higher this week than Brett McMurphy of Action Network. He has Bielema’s team at No. 19, one spot behind Ron Counts of the Idaho Stateman, who has Illinois at No. 18.
Three voters had Illinois on their ballots last week. McMurphy almost joined them.
“I actually considered ranking Illinois the previous week after beating Wisconsin, but ultimately didn’t,” McMurphy said. “I would have if it was a Top 26. However, after the win against Iowa, it was an easy decision.”
McMurphy is impressed with Bielema’s team, particularly with what running back Chase Brown and the Illini defense have accomplished.
“What’s not to like?” McMurphy said.
For his postseason projections, McMurphy has Illinois coming to Tampa, Fla. for the ReliaQuest Bowl. McMurphy lives there.
“The average temperature here on Jan. 2 is 71 degrees — you know, if you like that sort of thing,” McMurphy said.
My two cents, if Illinois holds serve and beats Minnesota on Saturday, it will climb in the polls this week and next, when the team is off. Voters generally don’t lower a team’s poll position when it doesn’t play.
A 6-1 Illinois team would head to Nebraska on Oct. 29 ranked somewhere in the Top 20.
Surprising? Maybe to some. But not to Bielema.