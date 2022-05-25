OMAHA, Neb. — What once looked like a win-it-all-or-stay-home scenario for the Illinois baseball team, isn’t quite that severe.
Dan Hartleb’s team has taken nine of its last 10 games and jumped into the 60s in the latest RPI.
Still, a long way from an NCAA tournament at-large berth. But the Illini can see it from there.
“We have to get deep (into the Big Ten tournament),” Hartleb said during a Tuesday Zoom call.
The opponents’ RPI is a major consideration. Michigan is at No. 77. Maryland, a potential second-round opponent, is at No. 3. Beat those teams and Illinois will look a lot better to the tournament selection committee.
“We’ve made some ground up,” Hartleb said. “But we can’t be marginal in this tournament. We need to play well. We need to get some games in and win.”
Of course, the best way to secure a spot in the 64-team NCAA field is to hoist the Big Ten tournament trophy. The fourth-seeded Illini (31-20) open at 1 p.m. on Thursday against fifth-seeded Michigan (28-25) at Charles Schwab Field Omaha, with first pitch at the home of the College World Series. The game, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday night, was moved due to bad weather.
“This ballpark is awesome,” Hartleb said. “It’s set up for tournament play. It’s the ultimate goal to get here and win a national championship. You dream about it as a young baseball player.”
The Big Ten coaches are happy the league tournament is in Omaha.
“If you get back, you have some experience here,” Hartleb said. “You know the hotel. You know the ballpark. I think it’s a huge plus for our conference.”
The Illini arrived by bus in the “Big O” on Monday. They were greeted by rain. Lots and lots of rain. With more on the way. Forecasts call for temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday with a 90 percent chance of rain. It is supposed to warm up a bit Thursday, but rain is likely in the morning.
The weekend looks superb weather-wise, with temperatures jumping into the 80s with no chance for the wet stuff. No matter the conditions, the tournament needs to be decided in time for the NCAA baseball pairings announcement at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN2.
Hoping for moreHartleb figures the Big Ten is a lock to get at least two NCAA tournament bids. Maryland is a likely first-round host. Rutgers is also safely in the field.
Will the Big Ten get a third bid?
“The one thing you don’t need, as far as the conference goes, is for Maryland or Rutgers to win this thing,” Hartleb said.
In 2015, when Hartleb led the best team in Illinois history, it did not win the Big Ten tournament. Michigan won it and was joined by Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Maryland in the NCAA field.
The last time Illinois played a full baseball season (2019), it qualified for the NCAA tournament. It was a short stay in Oxford, Miss., for the Illini, who dropped an 8-4 decision to Clemson and were eliminated by Jacksonville State.
The 2020 season got shelved after it barely started and the 2021 campaign was conference-only because of the pandemic.
What amounted to two empty seasons for the league put the conference behind. Players missed a chance to get better during midweek games.
“That’s had a major impact on our league,” Hartleb said. “As a group, our RPI isn’t as strong as they’ve been pre-COVID. I think you will see an uptick in that in the next few years.”
Hartleb is thrilled to be back on the field again with eight teams from the conference qualifying for Omaha.
“It’s nice to be back in tournament play,” the soon-to-be-winningest coach in Illini baseball history said. “This is a great event. It’s fun to be back in tournament championship-style play and looking forward to getting it going.”
It is a new experience for many of the Illini. Only players in their fourth year or older have been at the event.
“It’s going to be fun for them,” Hartleb said.
Hartleb has seen his team improve throughout the season. Safe to say, it is playing its best baseball right now.
One at a timeFirst up for the Illini is Michigan. Erik Bakich’s team played a difficult early schedule that included games against top-10 teams in Louisville and Vanderbilt. Maryland swept the Wolverines late in the season, but Michigan took three of its last four to move to three games over .500.
Michigan is only three years removed from a runner-up finish at the 2019 College World Series. The team made it back to the NCAA tournament in 2021 but got eliminated in two games at South Bend, Ind.
“You can’t look too far ahead. We have to take care of business against Michigan,” Hartleb said. “Michigan’s an athletic team. They’ve got a lot of weapons offensively. We’ll have to play extremely well.”
Pitching is obviously critical in a tournament that will stretch to five days.
On Tuesday, Hartleb said the teams that advance the farthest tend to get a surprise performance from an unexpected source.
“We’ll worry about what happens the next game after we play Michigan,” Hartleb said.
Illinois will likely start All-Big Ten second-team pick Cole Kirschsieper in the opener. Showing a bit of gamesmanship that makes baseball so fun, Hartleb didn’t announce the choice on Tuesday.
“Michigan says they’re not going to know until (Wednesday) morning,” Hartleb said. “So I guess we won’t know until (Wednesday) morning.”