For his first Illinois spring game, new coach Bret Bielema wants a showcase for the program.
Consider it done.
Bielema and the Illini found the perfect time and date for their first public display: 7 p.m., Monday on BTN. Be there or be square.
Fans gobbled up the limited free tickets. If not for COVID-19, the game would likely set an Illinois spring game record for attendance.
Maybe next year.
Those who can’t watch it live will be able to see it on their favored screen.
There is little in the way of TV sports competition Monday night. No other college football is scheduled. The Cubs are off. The White Sox play a morning game against the Red Sox. Yes, the Cardinals are at Washington, but you can always DVR it.
You get the sense most everything Bielema does with his program is by design. The spring game is no different.
“This was one of the things I went with right away when I got here,” Bielema said. “Being out of college football the last three years, I knew how these spring games worked.
“I think for us, a new program, new staff, basically a new regime even though we’ve got a lot of really significant players returning because of the super seniors, I wanted to have a way for us to have our own unique niche.”
He asked the Illinois media movers and shakers to reach out to ESPN and BTN, looking for the best spot.
“That’s when the ‘Monday Night Football’ idea came at us,” Bielema said. “I definitely agreed to do it.”
If there is a downside, I can’t figure out what it could be. There is no such thing as too much publicity.
The buzz has been mostly positive during the spring. Nothing that happens Monday will dampen the feeling.
If the scrimmage is crisp, the coaches and players will get more praise. If there are a bunch of turnovers and penalties, well, that was to be expected.
Know for sure that Bielema and his staff will use the video from the workout as a teaching tool. Another way to get better.
Those watching on TV and in the stands need to remember the coaches won’t be showing much in way of game plan. They feel they’ve got an edge going into the season because of the limited knowledge about the team’s schemes.
Hard to argue against that.
Obvious benefits
Start with the recruiting component. Once the game was scheduled, Bielema shared it with prospects.
Some prospects from nearby will be able to attend in person.
It is a chance for Bielema, his team and staff to make a solid first impression on the fans in the Memorial Stadium stands and the folks at home.
Of course, it is also a work day for the Illini. One of the 15 practices during the spring. The sessions are always important, but it’s even more vital this spring as the team learns new systems. Not a lot of time to waste.
Important test
Though the opener is more than four months away, the players are being evaluated every day.
Where do they fit in on the depth chart? Monday’s scrimmage will give the coaches more data to absorb ahead of critical offseason decisions.
“I think this is a good opportunity for this team,” outside linebacker Isaiah Gay said.
Gay is excited to play in front of a crowd. “It’s been a while,” he said. “It’s going to be a good feeling. That’s really what we play the game for, to make people proud, to make family proud and the fans of Illini Nation proud.
“I’m ready to give them a show.”
Safety Prather Hudson said the scrimmage will help establish the team’s identity,
“I’m very proud of the work that we’ve done,” Hudson said. “I feel like we’re in a really good spot. We’ve built a lot from where we were.”
It will be Hudson’s firs spring game at Illinois after spending five years at Georgia.
Gay likes what he sees from the former Bulldog.
“That’s the beautiful thing about the transfer rule,” Gay said. “Prather came to us and we got to know him real quick.
“He’s been balling, showing the coaches what he can do as a new guy and trying to make a name for himself.”