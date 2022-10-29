LINCOLN, Neb. — The Big Ten has been playing two-division football since 2011. Illinois has never been close to winning a title ... until now.
In the first 11 years of Legends/Leaders and East/West, the best the Illini have done was fourth. With a 4-5 record in 2019.
This year is different. Way different. Give the coach a monster raise different. Start dreaming big different.
At 3-1 in the Big Ten, Illinois controls its own West destiny. Win the last five games, starting with Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Nebraska, and Bret Bielema’s second Illinois team will play for the conference championship.
Not that Bielema is going there. The coach has made it clear he is a “one-game-at-a-time” kind of guy. Aren’t they all?
“I don’t know if it’s at the root of our daily thinking. It’s about the process,” Bielema said Thursday at the Smith Center following practice. “I made a big point of it Sunday when we got together. Everybody in the world wants to go to the end. Where we’re going? What we’re doing? For us, in the this building, we’ve got to concentrate on the journey.
“Each week we have a new journey. We have a new opportunity. If you take care of those moments, then that will take care of the end result that you’re talking about.”
Bielema has been there, done that. At Wisconsin, he won the last Big Ten title in 2010 before division play started. Then took the next two.
“It’s kind of cool to come full circle,” Bielema said. “I don’t know really where that’s going to go in ‘24 when we add new teams and all that goes into it. It’s been something that’s been in the back of my mind, but by no means have I scheduled the full dynamics to get to the first weekend in December. It’s about the process.”
The appreciation of the accomplishment comes later.
“It’s something that you dream of,” Bielema said. “But what I’ve really enjoyed is the process of winning each week.
“This is a really cool for us because we have a rematch game against an opponent we beat a year ago, who has had transition in the head-coaching position, who has played really good football since they transitioned, especially when they have off the bye week. There’s a whole host of things we’re making our guys aware of, none of which is at the end of the year.”
Rooting interests
The second-year Illini coach won’t look ahead, but I will.
The team right behind Illinois in the West is Purdue. The Boilermakers are coming off a 35-24 loss to Wisconsin last Saturday that vaulted the Illini into first place.
Jeff Brohm’s team has the weekend off before hosting no-offense Iowa.
Purdue is in the best position to pass Illinois because it plays in Champaign on Nov. 12 and has a soft closing schedule. No Ohio State or Michigan, just Northwestern and Indiana.
The Illini can’t count on help from the Wildcats or Hoosiers, who might not win another game between them.
Nebraska is another potential roadblock for Illinois. The Cornhuskers have played better since the firing of Scott Frost. Interim coach Mickey Joseph is convincing the fans and administration he deserves the permanent gig.
Nebraska could be 4-0 in the Big Ten after losing by three to Northwestern in Ireland and by six at Purdue.
The Cornhuskers have a difficult stretch after Saturday with home games against Minnesota and Wisconsin wedged around a trip to Michigan.
Even if Nebraska pulls off an upset against the Illini in Lincoln, Illinois will have a chance to pass them in the final month.
Illinois has a 11/2-game lead in the West ahead of Wisconsin, while Northwestern, Minnesota and Iowa are all two games back.
The edge is actually bigger than that against the Badgers, Gophers and Hawkeyes because Illinois beat all three.
Check out the Big Ten rules and you will see the No. 1 tiebreaker for the division title is head-to-head competition.
What’s going to happen?
Bielema has convinced his players to stay in the moment.
You aren’t going to see them wearing “Rose Bowl here we come” T-shirts around the Smith Center, though that is the ultimate goal.
Five more wins will clinch the West for the Illini, but they can also do it with the right four. That means winning at Nebraska, home against Purdue, splitting against Michigan and Michigan State and wrapping up the regular season with a second consecutive win against rival Northwestern.
It is getting serious for Illinois. Odds this week list the team’s chances to win the Big Ten at 12:1, the lowest number among the West contenders. And the Illini are starting to pop up as a possible College Football Playoff team, too. Not something many expected after the team lost the second week at Indiana.
My crystal ball shows Illinois winning four of its last five, starting at Memorial Stadium West. And Michigan will be in for more of a game than it expects on Nov. 19.
Just a suggestion that Illini fans begin looking for tickets in Indianapolis. Good news is no need to book a flight. But leave yourself plenty of time to get to Lucas Oil Stadium. Shockingly, there is construction in Indiana.