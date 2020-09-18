CHAMPAIGN — The seniors on the Illinois football will freely admit it: Aug. 11 was a bummer.
That’s the day the Big Ten put a giant “PPD” over the 2020 season.
At the time, it seemed like their next game would be played in the winter or the spring.
“When that happened, I was devastated,” fourth-year starting center Doug Kramer said Thursday. “I was super disappointed, I was searching for answers and trying to figure out what was going on.”
On Wednesday, the players experienced the flip side of Aug. 11. Thanks to advancements in COVID-19 testing, the conference reversed its earlier decision. Games will start Oct. 23-24.
“I felt like a little kid at Christmas,” All-Big Ten punter Blake Hayes said. “It was amazing to hear the news. We’ve been waiting for some solid news and a solid date. Now that it’s finally come, we can really work toward our ultimate goal as a team.”
“When it finally came, I was fired up and I know everyone else on the team was fired up,” Kramer said.
For weeks, the players heard rumors about what might happen.
They looked to coach Lovie Smith and athletic director Josh Whitman for the truth.
“They were telling us as much information as they knew and they are the guys right up there hearing it from the chancellors,” Hayes said. “They told us not to buy into the rumors and noise on Twitter. Just to stay patient.”
It was a tough ask as Hayes, Kramer and pals saw games played in the ACC and Big 12, with the SEC on tap to kick off next weekend.
Hayes, part of the Australian wave of punters in the U.S., knew his countrymen were in action.
“I’ll be honest, I didn’t watch too much out of pure jealousy,” Hayes said. “It was tough to see a lot of my Australian friends playing against other schools.”
Now, Illinois and the rest of the Big Ten will join them.
Big Ten teams will play nine games in nine weeks. The first eight will determine the league standings. The ninth game will match teams based on where they finish: 1 vs. 1, 2 vs. 2 and so on.
“Whoever they put at Week 1,” Kramer said, “we’ll be ready to go.”
Hayes and Kramer are part of a strong senior class, the best at the school in years. In early August, they thought their hopes for 2020 were gone ... or at least delayed until 2021.
“All of us have really done well in staying prepared,” Hayes said. “We want to have a season. We don’t want to end on a ‘What if?’ Having these games to play, especially only Big Ten play, I think that’s really special. Back into the action right away, the best of the best.”
The weird partOodles of room exists at Memorial Stadium and Ohio State and Michigan Stadium. Vast buildings with long, proud traditions.
The players will be there for games, along with coaches, staff and media. And the players’ families. But that’s it.
Making a difficult, but wise decision, the Big Ten is going fanless in 2020. Hopefully, advances in COVID-19 treatments/vaccines allow the fans to return in 2021.
The players are accustomed to practicing in empty stadiums during the week. All those hours working with only the coaches there to notice.
But on Saturdays, they are used to running out in front the people. It’s emotional and thrilling. It can’t help but raise the level of performance. An adrenaline rush unlike any other.
With no fans, it will be left to the players to generate their own enthusiasm.
“It will be very different,” Hayes said. “Hopefully, there will be a couple people in there. Maybe some fake crowd noise or something.
“Like anything, we’ve all been adjusting through these times. It will just be another one we’ll have to tick off.”
With or without fans, the goal remains the same for the players: Score more points than the other team.
“If there’s no one out in the crowd,” Kramer said, “that doesn’t really change what I need to do on the field or what our offensive line needs to do on the field.”
Staying safe
Setting up a start date and a schedule are all well and good. But they won’t matter if the team doesn’t avoid COVID-19 team outbreaks.
“In my head now, I think it’s 100 percent it’s going to work,” Kramer said. “We just have to do what we can control, which is being smart off the field.”
Part of the answer is testing. The players and staff are being checked constantly. If there is a positive case, protocols are in place to try to limit the spread.
The players are taking on part of the responsibility.
“Even going to the store, you need to be careful.” Hayes said. “If you happen to be positive, you could also quarantine a number of guys through contacts. There’s definitely a responsibility for us players to really minimize our social interactions and really keep the team safe. For the sake of playing, but also for the sake of the health of the players and coaches.”
Hayes and Kramer are young guys with bright futures. They are aware of the potential dangers.
“There’s a risk playing football — maybe not at my position, but at other positions — there’s a risk of getting injured,” Hayes said. “This year, there’s an added risk of getting the virus. But ultimately, I feel really confident in what the school is doing.”