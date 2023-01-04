Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Penn State closed out the Big Ten football season Monday night with a dominating win over Utah at the Rose Bowl. That meant Kevin Warren’s favorite league finished 5-4 in bowl games. How did everyone do this season? Here are Bob Asmussen’s final conference power rankings:
RK., TEAM RECORD COMMENT
1. Michigan 13-1 By the time you read this, Jim Harbaugh may actually still be coaching the Wolverines. Maybe.
2. Ohio State 11-2 Buckeyes get edge over Penn State (Ohio State won regular-season matchup). Kirby Smart got lucky in the CFP semifinal.
3. Penn State 11-2 The only losses came against playoff teams Michigan and Ohio State. James Franklin has it rolling in Happy Valley.
4. Minnesota 9-4 Gophers will be on The N-G’s final AP Top 25 ballot. Hats off to the work P.J. Fleck has done in Minneapolis.
5. Maryland 8-5 That’s two bowl wins in a row for the Terrapins. Perhaps more mayo baths for Mike Locksley are in store.
6. Illinois 8-5 Bowl win would have moved Bret Bielema’s team up a couple spots. Replacing the Brown twins won’t be easy.
7. Purdue 8-6 It’s going to be fun to watch Ryan Walters and Illini East the next few years. The bowl, by the way, was ugly.
8. Iowa 8-5 Kirk Ferentz is under pressure to replace his son as offensive coordinator. Awkward. Not sure it will actually happen.
9. Wisconsin 7-6 Hiring Luke Fickell, a year removed from the CFP, makes me think the team will be a title contender in a hurry.
10. Michigan State 5-7 The only one happy about football in East Lansing is Mel Tucker’s agent. The Spartans need a quick rebound.
11. Indiana 4-8 Tom Allen’s Hoosiers had a few nice moments, like the early home win against Illinois. But not enough of them.
12. Nebraska 4-8 Hard to believe once-proud program has fallen so far. Scott Frost couldn’t win there. Maybe Matt Rhule can fix it.
13. Rutgers 4-8 Perhaps bringing back Greg Schiano wasn’t the answer school officials in Piscataway, N.J., thought it would be.
14. Northwestern 1-11 The only win came against Nebraska, which soon fired its coach. Can’t wait for the 2023 opener at Rutgers.