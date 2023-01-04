SPORTS-JIM-HARBAUGHS-BOWL-LOSING-STREAK-41-MLI.jpg

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs for a touchdown during the Fiesta Bowl against TCU at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Michigan lost 45-51. (Neil Blake | MLive.com)

 Neil Blake/MLive.com

To subscribe, click here.

Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

Sign up for our daily newsletter here

Penn State closed out the Big Ten football season Monday night with a dominating win over Utah at the Rose Bowl. That meant Kevin Warren’s favorite league finished 5-4 in bowl games. How did everyone do this season? Here are Bob Asmussen’s final conference power rankings:

RK., TEAM RECORD COMMENT

1. Michigan 13-1 By the time you read this, Jim Harbaugh may actually still be coaching the Wolverines. Maybe.

2. Ohio State 11-2 Buckeyes get edge over Penn State (Ohio State won regular-season matchup). Kirby Smart got lucky in the CFP semifinal.

3. Penn State 11-2 The only losses came against playoff teams Michigan and Ohio State. James Franklin has it rolling in Happy Valley.

4. Minnesota 9-4 Gophers will be on The N-G’s final AP Top 25 ballot. Hats off to the work P.J. Fleck has done in Minneapolis.

5. Maryland 8-5 That’s two bowl wins in a row for the Terrapins. Perhaps more mayo baths for Mike Locksley are in store.

6. Illinois 8-5 Bowl win would have moved Bret Bielema’s team up a couple spots. Replacing the Brown twins won’t be easy.

7. Purdue 8-6 It’s going to be fun to watch Ryan Walters and Illini East the next few years. The bowl, by the way, was ugly.

8. Iowa 8-5 Kirk Ferentz is under pressure to replace his son as offensive coordinator. Awkward. Not sure it will actually happen.

9. Wisconsin 7-6 Hiring Luke Fickell, a year removed from the CFP, makes me think the team will be a title contender in a hurry.

10. Michigan State 5-7 The only one happy about football in East Lansing is Mel Tucker’s agent. The Spartans need a quick rebound.

11. Indiana 4-8 Tom Allen’s Hoosiers had a few nice moments, like the early home win against Illinois. But not enough of them.

12. Nebraska 4-8 Hard to believe once-proud program has fallen so far. Scott Frost couldn’t win there. Maybe Matt Rhule can fix it.

13. Rutgers 4-8 Perhaps bringing back Greg Schiano wasn’t the answer school officials in Piscataway, N.J., thought it would be.

14. Northwestern 1-11 The only win came against Nebraska, which soon fired its coach. Can’t wait for the 2023 opener at Rutgers.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

Tags

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

Trending Videos