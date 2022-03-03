CHAMPAIGN — College tennis schedules are made years in advance.
So Illinois coach Brad Dancer didn’t knowingly try to pack this weekend’s matches with the best teams. It just worked out that way.
“I tell the guys all the time: ‘This is exactly why you come to Illinois, to play this competition,’” Dancer said. “It’s all about excitement for our guys at this point.”
On Friday, the Illinois will host No. 4 Baylor at 6 p.m. After a noon Saturday match against Illinois-Chicago, Illinois plays No. 1 TCU at 6 p.m. Saturday.
It ranks as one of the most difficult weekends of Dancer’s tenure. It would be like the Illinois men’s basketball team taking on Arizona and Gonzaga the same weekend.
Later in March, the challenges continue with a trips to No. 5 Florida, UCF and No. 3 Ohio State.
“We’re getting healthier, which is going to help a ton,” Dancer said.
In its most recent match on Feb. 20, Illinois beat then-No. 22 North Carolina 4-2. The team played earlier against ranked Ohio State (4-0 loss), Oklahoma (4-1 loss) and Michigan (4-1 loss).
Dancer has made adjustments to the practice schedule. He accepts a share of the blame for struggles this season.
“Just me not understanding all the personnel we’ve got and what they need to be doing for preparation,” Dancer said. “Hopefully, we’re keying in on that a little bit better and getting ourselves in a better place.”
It’s refreshing to hear a coach point the finger at himself.
“Any time your team is not performing the way you are capable, you’ve got to look straight in the mirror at the coach,” Dancer said. “We always try to figure out what could we be doing.”
Dancer is hoping for a large turnout for this weekend.
Fans are again allowed to attend matches. Tennis is returning to normal.
“We’re building back the fan base,” Dancer said. “Come to the matches. This is a big weekend for us. Anything we can do to make some noise would be incredibly appreciated.”
Illinois is still early in its season, with 14 more matches before the Big Ten tournament April 28-May 1.
Baylor and TCU want to return to C-U in late May. Illinois is hosting the final eight of the NCAA tournament.
Dancer wants his team to be part of it.
“We’d love to be,” he said. “We’ve got a lot to do with how we started this season. But we can get there.”
Illini of the Week: Football’s Jake Hansen, Blake Hayes, Kerby Joseph and Vederian Lowe
It is always a good thing to receive an invite to the NFL combine, which started on Tuesday in Indianapolis. But there haven’t been many calls to C-U in recent years.
Give Lovie Smith credit for bringing the four players to the Illinois campus. And give second-year coach Bret Bielema a pat on the back for helping to develop the players.
Hayes and Lowe took advantage of an extra year and likely enhanced their pro stock. Joseph, who earned All-Big Ten honors in 2021, is projected as the earliest draftee among the Illini.
Illinois hasn’t had this many combine invites since 2003, when five players made the trip. They were all drafted: cornerback Eugene Wilson (second round), wide receiver Brandon Lloyd (fourth), offensive lineman David Diehl (fifth), offensive lineman Tony Pashos (fifth) and receiver Walter Young (seventh). Lloyd, Diehl and Pashos spent more than a decade in the NFL.
Don’t miss it: Men’s basketball vs. Iowa, 6:30 p.m., Sunday.
After Wisconsin’s home win against Purdue on Tuesday, Illinois no longer controls its Big Ten title destiny. In fact, the 20th-ranked Illini need some unlikely help from last-place Nebraska. But as we learned long ago in sports: Never say never.
All Brad Underwood and Co. can do at this point is take care of their own business. The task actually starts with Thursday’s home game against Penn State. Lose that one and the matchup with Iowa drops in significance.
My assumption is Illinois will tame the Nittany Lions, setting up another heated game with the disliked Hawkeyes. (Hate is too strong).
Like the Illini, Iowa is NCAA tournament-bound. Going into Thursday’s game at Michigan, the 24th-ranked Hawkeyes have won four in a row.
Keegan Murray is one of the best players in the conference and a treat to watch if you aren’t rooting for his opponent. Check him out while you can, he is likely heading to the NBA next season.
Oh yeah, almost forgot, this will also be your last chance to boo Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon, who is finally out of eligibility. He rivals Wisconsin’s Brad Davison as the most-despised players in the Big Ten.
One more thing, Wisconsin’s 1 p.m. game against Nebraska on Sunday will be over by the time Iowa-Illinois tips at 6:30 p.m. If Nebraska pulls the shocker, the intensity at State Farm Center ratchets up a notch or 20.
Rank and file
As Illinois winds down the basketball regular season, here’s a look at how the opponents have fared. And their postseason prospects:
RK., TEAM RESULT(S) VS. UI REC. Postseason
1. Arizona W 27-3 NCAA lock
2. Purdue W, W 24-6 NCAA lock
3. Wisconsin L 24-5 NCAA lock
4. Iowa L, ? 21-8 NCAA lock
5. Ohio State W 18-9 NCAA lock
6. Notre Dame L 21-9 NCAA lock
7. Michigan State L, L 19-10 NCAA lock
8. Marquette W 18-11 NCAA lock
9. Indiana L 18-11 NCAA bubble
10. Michigan L, L 16-12 NCAA bubble
11. Rutgers L, W 17-12 NCAA bubble
12. Arkansas State L 17-10 None
13. Kansas State L 14-15 None
14. Cincinnati W 17-14 None
15. Maryland L, W 15-15 None
16. Minnesota L 13-15 None
17. Northwestern L, L 13-15 None
18. Penn State ? 12-14 None
19. Nebraska L 9-21 None
20. Missouri L 10-21 None
21. Jackson State L 9-18 None
22. St. Francis (Pa.) L 9-21 None
23. UT Rio Grande Valley L 8-21 None
Simple goal
As retired coach Jim Heffernan always reminded me, the Big Ten wrestling meet is first and foremost a qualifying tournament.
Because of its success, the Big Ten has 88 NCAA spots quaranteed, with 12 at 184 pounds, 11 at 197, 10 each at 125 and 133. The other weights have at least seven bids.
The Big Ten meet is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Lincoln, Neb. The highest-seeded Illinois wrestler is Lucas Byrd, who is No. 3 at 133 pounds.
The Big Ten continues to be the dominant conference in wrestling. In last year’s NCAA meet at St. Louis, Iowa rolled to a title. Penn State was second and four other Big Ten schools finished in the Top 10. This year’s NCAA meet is March 17-19 in Detroit.
Hey Mom, it’s me
Some people like to see themselves on television. It’s cool to wave, shout a little bit and hope the family might catch a brief glimpse.
Well, there are four chances for camera time during the Illinois baseball season. Dan Hartleb’s team is scheduled for two BTN appearances (April 22-23 against Maryland) one on ESPNU (May 13 against Nebraska) and one on ESPN2 (May 15 against Nebraska).
It’s a nice change from last season when fans weren’t allowed at games.
I probably should write this more often, but attending Illinois baseball games is a no-brainer. Especially when the weather is nice.
Free admission, lots of giveaways and promotions. And now a shot at TV stardom.
The Illini opens their home schedule on Tuesday against Eastern Illinois. OK, so the forecast calls for temps in the 40s. Put on a heavier coat. It figures to get toastier by the time Illinois returns home for a March 15 game against Butler.