Asmussen: Illini trying out Thursday Night Lights for spring game
CHAMPAIGN — Want to see what Barry Lunney Jr.’s Illinois offense is going to look like in 2022? You will get your chance on April 21.
That’s the date of the spring game, the school announced Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and BTN will broadcast the scrimmage.
Lunney, hired away from Texas San Antonio, will be breaking in a new quarterback during the spring. Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito is expected to take charge of the position. Art Sitkowski, the likely backup, continues to recover from two surgeries.
Past Illinois coaches have split the spring session, working around the school’s one-week academic break.
Second-year coach Bret Bielema isn’t starting spring practices until after Illinois’ spring break, which is scheduled for March 14-20. The football team will open workouts March 21 with three practices each week.
Only 128 days between April 21 and the season opener against Wyoming on Aug. 27 are on the calendar. Kickoff time has not been set for any of the Illini games this season. But two of the first four are weeknight games: Friday at Indiana on Sept. 2 and Thursday against Chattanooga on Sept. 22. Bielema’s prime-time spring game offers the team a chance to get used to playing under the lights.
Illinois is coming off a 5-7 finish in Bielema’s first season, which ended one win short of bowl eligibility. Of the 11 FBS schools on the 2022 schedule, eight played in bowl games last season. The three who did not — Indiana, Nebraska and Northwestern — should improve.
Illini of the Week: Softball’s Lauren Wiles
The freshman pitched four innings of shutout relief as Tyra Perry’s team upset No. 14 LSU 5-2 in extra innings last Sunday. Wiles, a North Carolina native, struck out four Tigers and walked one to improve to 2-1 this season.
Wiles and the Illini are back to work this weekend, playing five games at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. The event starts Friday.
Don’t miss it: Men’s basketball at Michigan State, 11 a.m., Saturday.
Brad Underwood’s team is looking to stay above .500 on the road this season. Not an easy task at the House that Tom Izzo Built.
The Spartans figure to be ultra inspired after an earlier one-point loss at Illinois,
The all-time series between the two rivals is close, with Michigan State holding a 64-61 edge. But the Spartans have dominated Illinois at home with a 40-20 advantage.
It will take a special performance by the Illini to win in East Lansing. Illinois has dropped four in a row at the Breslin Center, with the last victory coming in 2015, 59-54. Malcolm Hill led the Illini with 19 points and six rebounds.
The recent Illinois losses at Breslin have been mostly blowouts, with three decided by 20 or more points. The Illini lost 81-72, last February.
This is not a typical Izzo team. While the Spartans are ranked (barely), their Big Ten title hopes were damaged by losses to Northwestern and Penn State. Michigan State is currently 9-5 in league play, two games behind first-place Purdue. If the current standings hold, Michigan State will have to play on the second day of the Big Ten tournament.
Rank and file
Illinois just visited at one of the toughest basketball buildings in the Big Ten: Rutgers’ Jersey Mike’s Arena.
When it comes to home-court atmosphere, here is how I think the conference schools stack up. Feel free to disagree.
RK., ARENA, SCHOOL CAPACITY OPENED
1. Mackey Arena, Purdue 14,848 1967
2. Breslin Center, Michigan State 14,797 1989
3. Assembly Hall, Indiana 17,472 1971
4. Jersey Mike’s Arena, Rutgers 8,000 1977
5. State Farm Center, Illinois 15,544 1963
6. Williams Arena, Minnesota 14,625 1928
7. Kohl Center, Wisconsin 17,249 1998
8. Xfinity Center, Maryland 17,950 2002
9. Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska 5,147 2013
10. Value City Arena, Ohio State 18,809 1998
11. Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa 15,500 1983
12. Crisler Center, Michigan 12,707 1967
13. Welsh-Ryan Arena, Northwestern 7,039 1952
14. Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State 15,261 1996
Yes, I’m jealous
As the sleet and ice pelted the house Thursday, it got me thinking how nice it would be to switch places with the Illini women’s golf team.
Fresh off a fourth-place finish in a Florida tournament, the team is hitting the road again. This time for Humble, Texas (pronounced Umble). The Icon Invitational is set for Monday and Tuesday at the Golf Club of Houston.
In March, Renee Slone’s team has a pair of events in South Carolina.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.