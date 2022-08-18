CHAMPAIGN — When he first became a head coach in 2006 at Wisconsin, Bret Bielema started his pregame routine 12 days before the opener.
But bowl games taught him a lesson that have changed his ways.
“You can overprepare,” Bielema said.
Wisconsin went to a bowl every year Bielema was there as a coordinator and head coach with the Badgers from 2004-12.
“You get that (bowl) announcement, then you start focusing in and you can get a little bit too regimented,” the Illinois coach said this week. “You still want to see some crispness. The kids want to see different things.”
So for regular-season openers, Bielema went from a 12-day buildup to 10.
This year, ahead of the Aug. 27 kickoff against Wyoming, Illinois turns its attention to the Cowboys full-time starting on Thursday.
The workload is well-planned. The coaches and players want to use their precious time wisely.
Because both teams are playing for the first time, it is different model than Illinois will use for later games this season.
“When we get to Virginia (Sept. 10), they’ll have a game under their belt and we’ll see their new coaches, their new schemes, their new thoughts,” Bielema said. “For Indiana and Wyoming, we’re not going to have any film before we play those games so we’ve already made our scouting reports. We’ve already done all the things we need to do. Obviously, we’ll adjust it as we gather news from them on their depth and situations like that.”
Quick turnaroundAfter Wyoming, the Illini begin preparation for their Sept. 2 game at Indiana. That’s six days to get ready instead of the usual seven with the Friday night kickoff in Bloomington, Ind., opening the Big Ten season for Illinois.
The Illini will practice on Aug. 29 instead of having a typical Monday off.
“We’ll just accelerate,” Bielema said.
Illinois will watch the Wyoming film on Aug. 28, put it to bed by that Sunday night and start looking ahead to the Hoosiers.
Last year, Bielema won his Big Ten opener against Nebraska on the way to a better-than-expected 5-7 season.
A victory against Indiana would be a boost towards a possible bowl bid, something the program only accomplished four times last decade. It is hard to imagine Illinois getting to the required six wins needed for bowl eligibility without a victory against the Hoosiers.
Indiana is trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2-10 season that featured a winless 0-9 mark in Big Ten play. What started as a hopeful run toward the top of the Big Ten East turned into a disaster for coach Tom Allen and his program. The Hoosiers will certainly view Illinois as a must-win game. And vice versa.
It will mark the first game for the Illini at the Memorial Stadium in Bloomington since 2013. That was Bielema’s first year as head coach at Arkansas.
Time flies.
Seal of approvalIllinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski knows his way around training camp. He is finishing up No. 6 at Illinois. Next year’s for him will be in the NFL.
“It’s always unique every single year,” said Palczewski, who already has 52 career starts. “Obviously, this year, we have a new offense. We have to learn how to do all that.”
Familiar faces Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe have moved on to the NFL.
“It’s getting used to playing next to new guys,” Palczewski said. “It’s jelling with new guys and having a cohesiveness with everyone.”
The veteran appreciates the way camp is being run with Bielema in charge, with all practices taking place either inside Memorial Stadium or on the grass practice fields located on the east side of the venue.
“Everything is organized from the top to the bottom,” Palczewski said. “The one thing I love about Coach Bielema is if there is something he doesn’t see (done correctly), he’s going to stop practice and let everybody know what’s wrong. He always wants us to learn. He doesn’t want us to go out there and be machines. He wants us having an awareness for the game. That’s one thing he does a great job at.”
Palczewski said Bielema expects the players to be able to handle every moment and also have an awareness of the rules. Another aspect of training camp to consider before the Illini turn their full attention to Wyoming.
“Just in case we find ourselves in weird situations,” Palczewski said, “so we understand what’s going on.”
