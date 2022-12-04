Chase Brown has captivated Illini fans with his breathtaking runs. Sydney Brown has done the same with his big hits and play-making ability in the secondary. Life wasn’t always easy for the twins, though. Or their mother. From living in a shelter in Canada to moving away from their loved ones to Florida, their journey to college football stardom in Champaign is filled with adversity and hardships. But they’ve overcome some pretty long odds to leave quite the legacy, both on and off the field.
CHAMPAIGN — Today, Chase and Sydney Brown are strapping 22-year-olds, about to make their fame and fortune in pro football.
The Illinois stars closed out their final season with All-American-worthy performances. They rank among the best in school history at their respective positions, with Chase at running back and Sydney at safety.
The question for this exercise: How did they get here?
The answer — their origin story — borders on the unbelievable. A combination of joy and pain. High points and rough patches.
The Brown twins were born in that non-football hotbed of London, Ontario. Yes, Canadians.
In what would become a lifetime of competitions, Chase popped out a couple minutes before his brother. Early bragging rights? Nah.
“It’s not something we really bring up,” Sydney said.
As kids, they were a handful. In a good way.
“They started climbing out of their crib at 7 months,” said Raechel Brown, the twins’ mom. “Out of the crib and on to the floor. They could climb up a stair rail on the wrong side and I’d find them hanging in my living room. The day they learned how to walk, they were running.”
Looking back, Raechel loved every minute of it.
“They were the most fun,” she said. “They were a pure joy, those two.”
“We were definitely energetic,” Sydney said. “Busy for sure.”
Want an example?
One Christmas, their grandpa got them a junior tool kit. With mini screwdrivers, hammers and more. In hindsight, maybe it wasn’t the best idea.
“They took the entire kitchen apart,” Raechel said. “Every cupboard drawer. It was impressive, actually.
“It was so hard to get mad at them because they were so proud of themselves every time they did something like that. They were so happy.”
As the twins grew, they enjoyed the playground in their Platts Lane neighborhood in London, a city of 400,000.
“We loved being outside,” Sydney said.
Raechel got them involved in martial arts early in their lives. Later, at age 11, the Browns tried football.
“We were on different sides of the ball,” Chase said. “I was playing safety, Syd was playing wide receiver back then.”
They showed their talents from the start.
“We’ve always been good athletes,” Chase said. “It’s not something that came out of the blue.”
With the Browns being Canadian, why not hockey? It was mostly a money thing.
“Hockey’s expensive,” Chase said. “The thing with football, everybody rents the equipment. If you’re signing up for a house league team, you’re paying your base fee and that comes with helmet, thigh pads, all the pads that you need.
“Hockey, you’re paying a fee just to try out for the team, and you’re also paying hotel fees and equipment fees. One of those sticks, if you want a good one, they’re probably about a grand or more.”
Plus, hockey didn’t take with the Brown twins.
“You don’t want to see me shoot a puck or you don’t want to see me skate,” Chase said. “Syd was a little better at skating. I wouldn’t say we were elite skaters.”
So football was their sport.
Challenging times
Raechel got sick after having her daughter, Mya, and wasn’t able to work for long stretches.
Expenses got to be too overwhelming.
“It crippled me financially,” Raechel said. “We lived in some not great places after that.”
The twins were attending London South Collegiate Institute when the family made a difficult decision.
“We had aspirations to get out of Canada,” Sydney said. “But what really pushed us out of Canada was we ended up in a shelter.”
Through football contacts, the Browns found a family in Florida ready to take them in. Karen and Phil Yates are a well-to-do couple with grown kids. Phil is a former military pilot.
“It was for the betterment of Chase and me and the opportunity to pursue college,” Sydney said.
“It was the best possible thing for them,” Raechel added.
They were enrolled at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School in Bradenton, Fla.
The Browns had been OK students in Canada.
“We did enough to slide by,” Sydney said. “Never failed anything. We would do just enough.”
Their school life changed in Florida.
“It was an extremely high academic school,” Sydney said. “We had no choice but to put our heads down, just push for the opportunity to go to college and push for the good grades.”
Their home life changed, too. Dramatically. They went from a shelter in Canada to a gated community on a golf course in Florida. The Browns had their own bedrooms and got their first car.
“Phil and Karen are big-time role models,” Sydney said. “They were our parents when we were out there. They helped us put our heads in the right direction and definitely shaped us. It was a crazy switch.”
The contrast between their lives in Canada and Florida remains sharp.
“It was a humbling experience,” Sydney said of being in a shelter. “I’ve been at both ends of the spectrum. We’ve been at rock bottom and we’ve been with people who are doing things right.”
No blame goes around for the family situation. It’s just life.
“It was definitely something we didn’t want to be a part of,” Sydney said, “but we understood our situation.”
The Browns are still close to the Yateses, who they see whenever possible.
“We reminisce a lot with Phil and Karen,” Sydney said. “All the time.”
And the Browns keep in touch with their football coach at Saint Stephen’s, Tod Creneti.
“Coach Creneti is a mentor to this day,” Chase said. “I talk to him about everything.”
“He was unreal,” Sydney added. “We’re still extremely close with him. We’ll text weekly.
“He’s a great leader. He really helped Chase and me develop as young men. Chase and I had some pretty messy habits when we went to Florida. We didn’t even know how to order from a menu.”
Raechel appreciates the help from the Yateses, Creneti and the school.
“We call them the Florida family,” Raechel said. “Incredible people.”
Her sons have made the best of a difficult situation.
“They’ve had to go play football games from a shelter,” Raechel said. “That’s not an easy thing to do.
“They’ve been through a lot. A lot. They’re resilient. I’m just so proud of them all the time.”
Fantastic finish
Their perseverance led the Browns to where they are today.
Chase already has his degree from Illinois and Sydney is finishing up this semester.
Sydney was just named First Team All-Big Ten and is tied for Football Bowl Subdivision lead with six interceptions. Chase, the No. 2 rusher in the FBS, is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back. Their team is 8-4, bound for a bowl game and they deserve a big chunk of credit.
In the spring, they will both get calls from the NFL. It’s unlikely they will end up on the same team.
“It would be amazing to have the opportunity to play together, but we know that is almost slim to none,” Sydney said. “You never know.”
They started out college in different places and ended up together at Illinois. Sydney was underrecruited and didn’t have a Power Five offer until Illinois called late in the commitment stage.
“I came in here with the mind to help make change,” Sydney said.
It took a while. No winning seasons in his first four, then a big-time breakthrough in his final season. After never losing a game at his Florida high school, Sydney closes college with a winning year.
The best part: Sydney got to play on the same team as his twin. And watch Chase become a star.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” Sydney said. “It’s something he’s worked on. It’s been amazing, especially from where we came. To see him week in and week out perform at an extremely high level, it’s special. It’s something we both dreamed of.”
Final chapter
While Sydney was a freshman at Illinois in 2018, Chase played at Western Michigan. He picked the school because he wanted to become a pilot, but when he wasn’t given the funds for flight school, he entered the transfer portal and reunited with his brother in Champaign-Urbana.
Chase joined a talented, crowded running back room.
“They had Reggie Corbin, who was unbelievably talented, and Dre Brown,” Chase said. “When I first got here, I wasn’t immediately eligible so I just tried to learn from these guys.”
Having both her sons at the same school made seeing them play easier for Raechel. Except, of course, in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic mostly kept her in Canada.
This year, Raechel saw all of the Illinois home games but one and also made the three-hour drive to watch the Illini play at Michigan.
She attended the games with her mom, Nancy McQuillan, and daughter Mya.
“It’s been quite a journey, for sure,” Raechel said.
Raechel is now a packaging operator for Labatt Brewery. Before that, she was a beautician.
The Browns were featured recently on “Good Morning America.” Just another chapter in what’s become a storybook ending to the Browns and all they’ve had to overcome.
“I ended up finally seeing a taping of it,” Raechel said. “That was pretty cool. It’s surreal to me. I always knew they were special. Now, everybody gets to enjoy them.”