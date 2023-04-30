Simple question: What college football teams win the most games? Duh, the ones with the best players.
And one gauge — certainly not the only one — is the number of NFL draftees a school produces. Specifically, in the first three rounds.
In the past decade, that had been mostly crickets from Illinois. Sure, Kerby Joseph went in the third round to Detroit last year. It turned out to be a great choice by the Lions, who got all-rookie level performance from the safety. But Joseph was the draft exception from Illinois, not the rule.
Since the 2012 draft, Illinois had just five players selected in the first three rounds. No first-rounders and only one second among the bunch, with defensive end Jihad Ward going to the Raiders in 2015.
At this year’s draft, Illinois got back up to speed. Not quite Alabama-like, but solid.
Bret Bielema’s team had three players selected in the opening 66 picks, including No. 5 overall Devon Witherspoon.
No surprise, Nick Saban had the most this year with eight. That was three better than No. 2 Tennessee. Five schools had four: Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.
Illinois was one of six schools with three in the top-three rounds, joining Clemson, Florida, Oklahoma, Southern California and TCU.
Among the schools trailing Illinois were Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, UCLA, Utah and Wisconsin.
That’s progress for Illinois, which hasn’t been a part of the national football conversation for more than a decade. Now, it belongs.
Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State led with three first-rounders. Don’t they always? Despite losing so many stars, those three powers rank with the favorites to make the College Football Playoff in 2023. In my ridiculously early Top 10, I had Georgia No. 1, Alabama No. 3 and Ohio State No. 6.
Company you keepSuddenly, Illinois stands with the big guys when it comes to producing NFL-ready talent.
The Illini coaching staff had fun with it, attending the draft in three different places.
Bielema was in Kansas City and London, Ontario (where Sydney and Chase Brown celebrated), defensive coordinator Aaron Henry was in Kansas City, Mo., and Florida, with defensive back Quan Martin on Friday night after the Commanders selected Martin in the second round.
“It’s been so cool to see these guys dreams come to reality,” Henry said during an appearance on WDWS’ ‘Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk,’ with Loren Tate and Steve Kelly. “It’s surreal to see it happen live. I’m just so elated for these guys and their families. These are life-changing moments for them.”
Henry had never coached a first-round pick.
Until now.
“I’m pretty joyous about that,” Henry said.
He expects Witherspoon to shine in the NFL with the Seahawks.
“What separates him from a lot of guys is the kid is ultra competitive,” Henry said. “From the game room in our building to walkthroughs. The second thing is he is ultra, ultra intelligent. He sees the game like a quarterback sees it.
“He’s a legitimate student of the game.”
The 2023 draft turned into a three-day infomercial for Illinois football. It figures to help add more and better prospects.
“When you walk inside a kid’s home and you’re recruiting him, you’re able to help fulfill the dream of, ‘If you do what you’re capable of doing and you listen to what we’re trying to teach, you have a chance to have success at the next level,’” Henry said. “We’re hoping the rest of the world is watching and some high school player anywhere in the country is watching and wants to be a part of what we have going. It’s just validation for us as coaches that we’re doing the right job.”
Bielema’s three years on NFL staffs with the New England Patriots and the New York Giants were a plus.
“It’s great insight for our players on our current roster. You’ve got a head coach who was in the league,” Henry said. “He knows exactly what they are looking for at that level.”
What is next for Henry?
Naturally, he is going recruiting this week. With a clear message to tell those he talks with.
“I’ll be on the west coast of Florida,” Henry said. “My goal is to walk into a school on Monday morning and say, ‘Look at this.’ Show some of these coaches — I know they were tuned in — what we are capable of doing.’
“There are some really, really good defensive backs down here in Florida. I’m hoping to take a couple.”
Moving on
It is going to seem strange during Illinois training camp when there isn’t a Brown twin on the team.
It will be the first time since 2017, the year before Sydney joined Lovie Smith’s program. Chase came the next year after starting his career at Western Michigan.
Sydney went in the third round Friday night to Philadelphia. Chase had to wait until Cincinnati took him in the fifth round on Saturday. They are both now pros, beating long odds. They survived difficult times during their childhoods in Canada, including a stretch when they were homeless.
If they succeed at the next level, as I suspect they will, the Brown story will be told over and over. Like the Kelce brothers, who just met in the Super Bowl.
That is possible again. Both Sydney and Chase are joining loaded teams that have championship dreams.
And Super Bowl LVIII is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas if you want to get an early start on looking for tickets.